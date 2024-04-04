Solar is Green.

So is Paris Green an arsenic based insecticide.

Lettuce say that you intended to be green:

Solar tech is based on toxic chemicals with a high carbon footprint to make.

Lettuce say that you intended to live off-grid:

Weather Wharf Air is as easy as the Climinator 3000

What if your Off Grid is taken Off Line by a push of a button? Is there ANYTHING that you can FIX on those ‘green’, ‘off-grid’ devices? Is there ANYTHING you can MAKE FROM SCRATCH to replace it?

Is it possible that people can admit that they were sold a Lie?

I’ve known for years that the recycling bullshit lie was based on creating huge bins to make a show of separating paper, glass, and plastic that is supposed to be re-purposed but the reality is that a truck will pick it up, drive it far away to a town where the recycling plant is, be sent away (not economically viable) to drive even farther away to put the nicely separated waste into a LANDFILL.

God Bless America!

Of couse, to Bless means to sprinkle someone with BLOOD.

Ready to Go Amish?

Take a look. Take a REALLY good look at the TECH that he uses to substitute for what modern living does WITH THE SAME BASIC PLUMBING, FIXTURES AND PERIPHERALS.

Did he make the copper pipe?

No.

Did he solder it himself?

No.

Can you solder it without tech?

No. You need compressed gas for flame and solder that you bought not made.

Does the shower enclosure look Amish?

No. It’s plastic and if it fails how do you repair tech without more tech?

I actually Lost My Religion in Papua New Guinea due to a condition/phrase that I was going to make into a title of a book: For the Lack in a Cold Shower.

I refused to be a Servant of God if that god made me take a cold shower in the bush.

He’s collecting rainwater until they outlaw the collection of rainwater.

Evil is always escalatory. It will never stop until it’s fuel source (you) is expended.

Here’s what no one understands or are too pussified to face: The infrastructure of advanced technology was imposed on us by the Controllers. The ONLY thing standing in the way of us having total control over what they forced us to build for Them is (well… beyond the most advanced military in the history of the world that you funded with your stolen tribute money) is THEM.

Remove THEM and then you have the FULL benefits of everything they forced you to make that they reserve for themselves and will balm you back into the stone age so that the Amish shower you are seeing will seem like a space age luxury for those who survive. P.S. do you even know how to MAKE stainless steel let alone fabricate something with it?

But like good Kept Animals, none will rise against the Controllers to take Control.

