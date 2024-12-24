Fran Zetta read this to me and I had to see a doctor to have the stitches removed from my side I was laughing so hard.

I really wanted to be a 40-pointer but I found so many minor, subtle points that needed to be clarified that I thought I would go over them with you.

Everyone knows my stance on Climb At Change. It’s called a Weasle Word where it doesn’t mean anything but it can be used to mean everything. The Controllers talk about Globe Hell Whoring at the same time they claim that there is Globe Hell Cooling which is just another way of saying Climb At Change without committing to either one.

So… whereas I am very sympathetic to the intent, reality and humor of the List, given that Weather Wharf Air has been a thing since 1947… I hesitate to call it a hoax…

It certainly is not ‘natural’. But they’ve been whiplash jerking us around like Linda Blair’s head in the Exorcist.

Dinosaurs were not clear to me because I have seen some random unstaged fossils of ‘things’ (never large animals) so I couldn’t comment out of lack of knowledge. The SubStacker Agent131711 has an extensive series of exposing the Thunder Lizard psyop that is very compelling. So although, as a child, I was into the celebration of Reptilians Ruling the World, I’ve got a whole new view of what that means now…

So… until proven real, I will invoke the Jordanian: If it sounds bad, then it must be true maxim and toss Ye Old Reptiles into the hoax bin until I can go to Germany with a pick-axe and find an archeopteryx fossil inside a plate of recently mined rock.

The Ea-rth may indeed be flat, but Our Lady of Sardinia and I would contend that it is not motionless because the platter has a wobble to it. My view is that the sloshing of the plate is what causes the tides and something REALLY BIG happened during Fukashima that I, the Inuit, and just a few other people noticed where the sun and moon projectors had been knocked out of place. Optical planetariums were converted to digital platforms at warp speed after that event, because software corrections to however things are now are instantaneously easier to fake. I keep promising really poor quality video that I personally took of the lunar eclipse in the NNW that was a once-in-the-history-of-the-planet event that to this day NO ONE TALKS about… so if y’all keep bugging me about it, I will do my best to get it out there. Vaccines are indeed harmful… butt… had I been writing the list, everyone knows I would not have written it that way. The Jordanized Version goes something like this: Vaccines are goddamned fucking lethal poison. See? Just minor variations to what our friend created in their meme.

[I always neglect to feature the books that Fran Zetta and I worked on. So I will place selected titles throughout this review where the profits of the books are shared with Franny.]

The Medicull system is FRAUDulent. There are times where I am touched in the heart. I spent most of my life touched in the head (momma used to kiss me and put me on the Short Bus), but Fraud is one of the foundations on which I built my empire. www.vaccineFRAUD.com Language. It’s always about language. Could it be our friend is from a non-native english-speaking country and I’m just picking nits? (Nits are very tasty deep-fat fried). Here’s the Jordanian Version: ALL DOOF IS POISON. Again: am I just being picky? Franny said that the meme author and I are saying the same thing in different ways. GMOs are unsafe. Can’t argue. Must expand (not because of the gas that forms after every meal…). GMOs due to agrobacterium (nanobacteria) and cauliflower mosaic virus found in ‘nature’ then co-opted to created genetically modified organisms in the lab should never be. This is witchkraft and sorcery. Lyme disease with the nanobacteria components of Bartonella (cat scratch fever) and Brucella (undulant fever) according to Mel Thornberg REWRITE THE HU-MAN GENOME to cause infinite antigenic variation.

Since you can’t make vitamins without either synthesis in the lab using starter chemicals or GMO bugs in 5-story tall fermenter vats, then even ‘natural supplements’ have to be labeled GMO, which makes just about everything on the planet a genetically modified organism so just being here is unsafe. Or, as Morning Lark’s sister would say: “Living on earth will kyll you.”

TV has brainwarshed the masses presumes that people had brains to begin with. Politics are an illusion. The buddhists would say: All Life is Illusion. So, we’re good. Project Blue Beam. I really do pity the small minds. They won’t know that Audio Visual Entrainment has made you laugh, cry, feel your guts clench, and feel fear in movies and music just with subsonic frequencies and flashing lights. Add Silent Sound that feels like your own thought inside your own head and it’s Game Over for the human race that will be shown either best holographic content in the sky at 8K resolution or “J”esus that looks like an Anime character but they will still get on their knees to worship anyway. Ever wonder why - if we can’t see a difference beyond 2K - WHY they would increase the resolution to such high numbers? Well… multiplexing signals within a signal is one thing that I suspected with Cameron’s Avatar in 3D that actually left some people seeking psychological counseling after they viewed it, but also you will need extra resolution to look real if you’re projecting a convincing alien invasion or Second Coming on all of that aluminum at 40,000 feet. Many of Hollyweird’s actresses were/are DAMNED UGLY (male or not). If you repeat something loud enough and long enough people will believe it: Isn’t she beautiful? NO! As a child I couldn’t understand how starlets were billed as being beautiful or glamorous when with or without pancake makeup they were chew-your-arm-off and gouge-your-eyes-out quality. From the ancient temples of Babylon to the present, Sex Magicks has been the highest form of the dark arts. Therefore, anyone practicing the occult will be by definition involving everything from infants to children in their spellwork because the energy of the young is higher than adults. These are just givens, like: The Sky Is Blue. The Grass Is Green. Canadian Native children were disappeared by the Queen… Geoengineering HAS been happening since 1947. Sure. Fluoride, Mandrake… Chloride, Mandrake. It’s all bad but that’s just two of the endless chemicals in what no longer passes for water. Kinda back to picking nits again. Fire up the George Foreman grill!

Caffiene, as any plant-based insecticide, would indeed have many negative health outcomes just like synthetic insecticides. Toss in nicotine as well. X-ray scanners and Terahertz scanners will rip your DNA apart. Ultrasounds are harmful to your baby which is why they insist on LOOKING INSIDE FOR DEFECTS. If the child doesn’t have any defects before they open Schrodinger’s Cat Box, the CHILD WILL AFTER THEY’RE DONE. If a medical examiner wants to see if prion disease (mad cow) was involved in any brain lesions during an autopsy they use ultrasound to excite the prions into a more abundant state. Think about it. Just think about it. The short list is this: Many shampoos have FORMALDEHYDE, body lotions have ALUMINUM (hydroscopic = holds water on your sking making it FEEL wet without ever hydrating the skin), and sunblock blocks the vitamin D range of UVB radiation to ENSURE that you get cancer… I hestitate to say Hollyweird film(s) = plural. I started writing a book called: At THE Movie which expanded the idea that they only ever had one story and one agenda. Am I being an anal micromanager? 9/11 being an inside job is like saying that there are more of Us than there are of Them. There’s probably only about 7000 real non-yahoody souls in all of Hell. So, it’s not an inside/covert job, but a Family Affair done overtly where Bush Baby even buried the evidence at sea (a crime in itself) while pretending to send it to china for recycling. This shit is so overt that it’s coming out our mouths, ears, nostrils and tear ducts. All whars benefit the Top El-Atys (Princes of EL) and the middle management, and the craven toadies. It benefits ALL of the Denizens of Hell except the ones being massacred. The NWO IS the U.N. The U.N. IS the NWO.

It’s all about sets and subsets in a Venn Diagram: Naturopathic doctors AND microbiologists AND old folks AND babies AND prime-age adults are all being massacred in a world whar that was undeclared.

The Top El-Atys (Princes of EL) are cannibals, as are their underlings, as are anyone who got a wax job with aborted fetal tissue in it, as are real christians:

John 6: 53-60; King James DiVersion Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you. Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day. For my flesh is meat indeed, and my blood is drink indeed. He that eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, dwelleth in me, and I in him. As the living Father hath sent me, and I live by the Father: so he that eateth me, even he shall live by me. This is that bread which came down from heaven: not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead: he that eateth of this bread shall live for ever. These things said he in the synagogue, as he taught in Capernaum. Many therefore of his disciples, when they had heard this, said, This is an hard saying; who can hear it?

So instead of focusing on fine details within a particular point, I’m trying to pull out for the long view that someone like a Joel give-me-your-money Olstein won’t be telling you. The Princes of EL aren’t the only ones gnawing on some human ham hocks.

False flag events are real from the point of view that they are CoIntelPro AgitProp theater; but as to the claims that they did or did not happen as reported by the very Organ of the Elders = The Press is something you will have to take up with Alex Jones. Schools are a mind-suck. Back in the day when there was physical education and locker rooms they were used as inoculation stations for all of the communicable diseases from athlete’s foot to jock itch to dandruff (all of which are the same fungus different junk-station).

Transgender confusion from aborted fetuses of little girls and boys being shat into little boys and girls has been a mantra of mine for a long time. It feels strange but necessary to see someone else saying it. There is a contention that most of the gender dysphoric can be associated with what is falsely called autism. There has always been a link between the rise in what is called austism and the introduction of human DNA in vaccines. My youtubes on this topic were taken down so I can’t link anything here. Pesticides ARE a lead cause in the WORLD’S cancer CONTAGION. This bears focused explanation. The NIH and a group of other govern mente agencies sponsored the Virus Cancer Program where their published findings made it clear that there were NO Organ Specific Cancers…

…except… for Breast Cancer. Within the document strategically structured so it didn’t read like a Patrick Jordan vivisection with the screaming writhing criminal strapped to the table, were the facts that mammary tumor agents were established in mice. Mice are EXCELLENT millie tarry vectoring agents for any disease. Consider LYME disease spirochetes that are not only the height of millie tarry Buy Oh We Upon technology but also hosted in ‘the wild’ by WHITE FOOTED MICE. Mel Thornberg said that SPIROCHETES CAUSE CANCER. Within the Virus Cancer program they also made it clear by not making it clear but putting all of the breadcrumbs in place that Breast Cancer had been ENGINEERED to be a BINARY WE UPON system using PESTICIDES as the second component that activated the oncoviruses. Yes, Virginia… there ARE viruses that CAUSE CANCER. [Viruses Really DO EXIST artwork in this book.]

So, whereas chemicals, radiation, and microbes can CAUSE cancer: nothing happens in isolation so all of them work together synergystically or as engineered interlocking components of deth. What does allopathy use to ‘fight’ cancer? Chemotherapy (toxins), radiation, and gene therapy based on VIRUSES. Seems to be some twisted satanic joke going on but when I laugh I only taste stomach acid. Sure NASA has key players that were imported from Project Paperclip, but then the entire allopathic system is nothing but an extension of the german and japanese war-time tortures and mutilations to increase the datasets of what the human frame can endure before it catastrophically fails. So, whereas NASA is the Disney subsidiary that siphons off trillions of dollars for fantasy, the medicull branch siphons off trillions of dollars for… well… fantasy. In all of the years of medicine in the history of this planet THERE ARE NO CURES FOR ANYTHING, BUT SUPPOSEDLY THEY CAN PUT A ROBOT ON MARS. I came up with a maxim a meme: “Say it like it is - then there is no debate.” Both World Wars - hell… ALL WARS - were and are nothing but massive Black Magicks Blood Sacrifices. The political ends be what they may. The consolidation of Power doesn’t come without the spilling of blood for their sick god. MK Ultra is proof in concept in that they allowed the apes just in North Harmerica to have nearly one BILLION Harry Potter fyre sticks, yet the entire world let alone just that nation is a pathetic mess with no one doing a goddamned thing about it. Mission accomplished. Game over.

Franny asked me about the claim that birth control pills cause abortion. So we looked it up. It was a study in the madness that is the information of no-information. We all, Dear Readers, might as well just set ourselves up and spout bullshit all day and collect donations as the saviours of the world because what passes for medikill and science information looks like what comes out of most people’s bowels when they take a lot of psyllium.

https://www.verywellhealth.com/will-taking-the-pill-while-pregnant-harm-the-baby-906925 Taking Birth Control While Pregnant: What Happens? By Dawn Stacey, PhD, LMHC Updated on June 13, 2024 Medically reviewed by Monique Rainford, MD Fact checked by Nick Blackmer

Lordy, I should have been born a stand-up comic. The material here! a PhD, an MD, and a Flack Cheeker all walked into a bar…

If you’ve been taking the birth control pill and discover you are pregnant, you may wonder whether this could harm a developing fetus or if there’s a chance that it may lead to a miscarriage (sometimes called spontaneous abortion) or stillbirth.

let me share what my college Logic & Critical Thinking class called Weasle Words:

Most research suggests

Exsqueegee the fuck out of me?

This was Fuck Checked?

Because this is FUCKED!

MOST? As in what sample of metadata did you personally review? How many? Who were the authors? Who sponsored the studies?

What kind of research? Metadata analysis? So, were you studying what other people were studying? Were there clinical investigations or just bean counting?

What does the word ‘suggest’ mean? Can you be any more vague in your language?

that you need not worry.

Projection that someone is having an emotional response to something that is a clinical inquiry. I eat data and shit entire cities. I don’t worry about fuck-all. Give me HARD SCIENCE and then I will evaluate whether it was even science in the first fucking place.

Some types of birth control may cause complications,

As I said in the opening: A PhD, and MD, and a Fuck Chubber walked into a bar. They all got knocked out cold from cerebral contusions.

SOME?

types of birth control? EXAMPLES? TRADE NAMES? FUCK CHECKING?

MAY? May I have MORE WEASLE WORDS? Either they fuck up your shit or they don’t. May is a month of the year. May is a girl’s name. May has no place in science. Give numbers. Hard sciences deal in numbers. Shitassian fantasies like psychology and psychiatry deal in may, perhaps, it is thought…

COMPLICATIONS? I would venture to say that ABORTION is a complication. Calling it a Miscarriage ( of Just Us?) or any other deflection is still the loss of the implanted embryo or fetus.

but, for the most part,

I could be wrong because adult autism has crept into 50-year-olds and beyond due to old fucks being stupid enough to get new wax jobs, but

FOR THE MOST PART

has NEVER been science language. For the most part, that kind of language is best done if you’re going to a psychic for a reading.

using birth control pills or other hormone delivery devices (such as the Ortho Evra patch or NuvaRing) is relatively safe.

Let’s do the baseball stats:

most

reasearch

suggests

some

may

complications

for the most part

relatively safe

EIGHT STRIKES!!!! YOU’RE OUT !!!!

Get them out of the ballpark. Shitheads like that don’t even belong in the stands let alone on the field.

This article discusses birth control and miscarriage risk. It explains the potential risks of taking oral contraceptives or using other birth control during pregnancy. It also dispels common myths.

They couldn’t Dis Spell a myth if they had a catheter inserted for a bladder flush.

I was laughing and raging and since the Checklist quiz just started as an amusement between me and Fran, I said that I HAVE to Stack on this once we started looking into her question about BCP abortions. Butt are you ready for this fucking shit?

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),

oh… now that inspires confidence. A Govern Mente MILLIE TARRY agency that was designed for the express purpose of psychological wharf air operations to make people THINK that the govern mente millie tarry is PROTECTING THEM while it is protecting the Project Paperclip mad doctors and drug makers and Doof makers as they experiment on all of us like fucking lab rats.

no evidence shows

The Absence of Evidence is NOT the Evidence of Absence.

or said the Jordanian Way: “You won’t find something if you’re not looking for it.”

Sage words all, but check out the next admission between the Pee Ache Dee, Em Dee, and Fuck Chuckler:

taking combination birth control pills or progestin-only pills while pregnant will cause harm in any way. It does not increase the risk of birth defects or cause pregnancy complications. It’s important to note that there has not been a lot of research on this subject.

The FDA, whore to the drug companies and the drug companies themselves would always give testimoney (i accidentally typed that - really like it: testi money) that there is NO EVIDENCE TO SUGGEST. No one, since the Congress/Sanhedrin is in on the scam, bothers to ask if anyone ever did any experiements to find fucking out!

So, we see the PhD, MD, and FC are all apologizers for an industry that WANTS to harm people via ongoing Project Paperclip. I would flunk my imaginary Third Graders if they tried to pull off writing anything that fucking stupid. These people should be stripped of their credentials and left to flip burgers at a fast food joint. At least they couldn’t harm anyone there since those places are meant to harm people so anyone going there wanted to hurt themselves in the first fucking place.

This is not because of oversight or lack of interest. Medical ethics would not allow research that may place a pregnant person or the fetus in harm’s way.

Is this the biggest WEASLE in the history of furry musky word-fuckery?

We’re not allowed to medically experiment on people to see if their babies are being fucked all to hell by drugs and shit, so we run clandestine Not See Project Paperclip experiment in REAL TIME by providing the drugs and methods that will fuck the fetuses straight to hell and then…

Most of the data is derived from epidemiological research comparing people who have used birth control pills during early pregnancy with those who haven’t.

… report on the people who were tricked or willingly signed up to fuck their babies straight to hell after they did it to themselves.

The Yahoody ‘Logic’ of this is just too mind numbing to consider. It requires only that comets be real and take out the entire planet cracking open the deep underground bases to insure there is nothing left after the Cosmic Reset.

In this regard, there has been little difference in the number of birth defects, miscarriages, or stillbirths between either group.

What I need for you to do, Gentle Readers, is to do what is against all that is taught in this plane of misery: to NOT Move Forward, but to take Two Giant Steps Backwards to the part where Madames and Mssrs. Assholios offered that there was the Weasle Word:

LITTLE difference

of ruined babies and aborfuckingshuns (a miss carry by any other name is still a dead baby!) between those who took the drug and those who didn’t.

We will not engage the Look Over Here! distraction to try to compare apples and oranges. This is Jordanville where we stare into the eyes of the apples and orangutans to see something frightening: That the reproductive health of a drug-using population is just as bad as those who don’t use the drug.

See? Do you SEE? It’s all a matter of HOW you interpret the statistics. They’re only numbers. What are the numbers telling us?

The CDC notes that progestins taken in early pregnancy slightly increase the risk of hypospadias (a birth defect where the opening of the urethra is not located at the tip of the penis) in babies assigned male at birth.

I won’t even touch the Ass Signed Male thing.

I won’t even touch the Penis thing (that sounds weird).

I will just highlight that BIRTH CONTROL CAUSES MUTATIONS despite this Unholy Trinity of Knob-jobbing idiots vomiting their mantra of:

most, reasearch, suggests, some, may, complications, for the most part, relatively safe, little difference

I’m going to take Spaded Penises for $1000 Alex, that those words don’t mean jack shit if there is a chance of an UNREGLUATED, UNTESTED (except for Paperclip Testing) drug to ruin a baby.

However, the studies leading to this conclusion are older

JFCAFG! I based most of my greatest work on material done from 1900 to 1970s. What is this? Agism in Science? Throw that spaded-penis baby out with the Edward Jenner bathwater because that fucker’s superstition started in 1800 AD and has ZERO foundation in ‘science’.

5 videos; Jenner: HOAXXXED

and were mostly of people taking progestins for infertility or to prevent pregnancy loss and not the low doses of progestins in birth control pills.

Thank you for calming my worry, and busting myths. I feel so confident now to take BCPs so that my male-assigned baby can dig sod with his spaded penis.

Sorry kids. The nonsense in that article continues, but being a Farm Boy since the 1970s, I have a Shit Threshold and my BST has been exceeded for this year. On advice of my physician I have to move on with our fun (hopefully) treatment of the checklist or my steampunk blood pressure monitor might rupture.

If we were to go through the checklist in the spirit of comraderie I would just shrug off certain things without being the know-it-all ass, however, there are certain things that need to be highlighted so that the same generational lies are not passed on by well-meaning people who don’t have all of the facts. The Federal Reserve is a Central Bank that was CHARTERED by Congress. It is AUDITED EVERY YEAR. The results of the GLUT of Trillions of doll ears in profits every year are reported in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report CAFR. These facts were all exposed by Clint Richardson a decade ago or more. The Private Bank that answers to No One myth is just that. Congress/Sanhedrin created The Temple to mimic the old Temple In Babylon that was the central bank holding money from its Black Magicks commerce of Sacred Prostitution.

I know that I exaggerate and joke a lot but the last bit on the Whore of Babylon is all literal. I try to lift the veil in the Stack below that I thought would have gotten more traction but I’m shadowbanned so I have to fight uphill against the Fed myths.

Just having fun here: Monsanto can’t be fully corrupt. They were bought out by Bayer and with that exchange and a nice Babylonian Name Change all sins are erased and all is well with the whirled. Taxation is indeed theft but as I was showin in Deuteronomy 20 and have tried to show it every time the oprah nudity arises, Taxation is Tribute to a occupying military force. There are multiple interventions for cancer and there have to be because there are multiple causes for cancer.

I so much want to be a 40-point conspiracy nut, however, it’s the language, THE LANGUAGE that keeps me from my wanton goal. Science has NOT become a Religion. The Scientific Method rules my life. There is nothing wrong with the Method. Fools, Liars, Mercenaries, and Cultists can PRETEND TO USE Science to their ends and buy out any whore for the best price within what is called Science, but Science transcends the transgressions of pimps. That being said, I have read perhaps 6 papers in 25 years that could actually be called Science. So the words of Fran Zetta echo in my cobwebby head that perhaps the Meme creator and I are saying or meaning the same thing but with different words. FEMA camps exist. The entire planet is Camp FEMA. It just feels so strange to see a collection of some of the most powerful deconstructions of the official lies to be congregated all in one place. I feel less alone and isolated knowing that someone else on the planes of Hell get the finer points that everything is a Lie. Nooks don’t work. They’re dirty but they are not what hollywood was commissioned to sell them as.

http://heiwaco.tripod.com/bomb.htm Elites are staging a false flag alien invasion to keep you from realizing that THEY are the aliens and they have already invaded.

See? Same thing - different words.

Hope you enjoyed this as much as I did.

Thanks for Franny for bringing it to us and thanks to her for helping with all of the books listed above. Half of all sales go to her so consider funding a lump of coal for her stocking to keep her hacienda warm (although I’m not sure what body part that is in Latin…)

Cheerios.

Leave a comment