From Joe Spenner's Rockefeller Regionalism, The Shadow Behind Oregon's LCDC

REGULATORY DEVICES.

Most people consider a "regulatory device" to be some sort of mechanical equipment. In the booklet, "Regulatory Devices," the Council of Governments outlined strategy and tactics for a new dimension of political ways to "regulate" citizens.

The page shown is informative because of the doughnut shaped emblem on the upper left corner that spells "COG". Underneath in fine print is the name, "W. J. KVARSTEN, A. 1. P. DIRECTOR." (Letters AlP stand for American Institute of Planners).

In one of the regulatory devices explained in the literature, it says most people are law-abiding. This trait tends to make them, unaware of skilled political moves that quietly infringe on their rights.

The example is given that most citizens stop at traffic signs, even though a police officer is not in sight. It implies citizens will obey a regulation that has the "form of law", even though it has no legislative basis and violates their Constitutional rights. Some planners misuse the good nature of people to obey "non-law" regulations, imposed by self-appointed planners, zoners and regulators. They give false regulations "the appearance of law," hoping citizens will obey from habit, without doing tough-minded research to determine if a regulation is actually based on their Constitution. Faked "crises," like those scares over alar, dioxin, spotted owl, snail darter, water shortage, oil shortage, energy shortage, fish shortage fit the measure of "non-law edicts." These show an outstanding lack of plain common sense.

People are kept distracted by manipulation of the news media building big headlines over small events, keeping citizens from clearly seeing the real truth until the main trickery fades from attention.

Little bells of suspicion sound when the words "regulatory devices" are used by someone in a position of government. It gives a feeling someone is using extra ordinary methods of persuasion to gain an advantage without consulting the citizens involved.

1313's MAIL ORDER LAWS; by Jo Hindman

People trustingly think laws are originally developed from scratch within the proceedings of their state legislatures. This article is one of the best explanations how our legislatures are handfed "Mail Order Laws" from political law factories.

This is one of those articles best read sentence to sentence without at first trying to guess ahead what the author is going to say. Then skim-read it to see how many areas fit in with what has been happening at our local legislatures.

Remember how the legislators walked around while we testified, with a cup of coffee or were talking to some friend? Remember how they coldly ignored people who gave well documented information? How many of us ever dreamed they may have already been programmed by "Mail Order Laws"?

Studying this thoroughly complete documentation gives an entirely new insight into why, our economy and social system are weakening. Our nation is being misled from the top, without the traditional check and balance system built into the American Constitution.

People already aware of this abuse call these catalog-laws, blank check bills. They have areas that can be filled in with names of states, cities or amounts of money to "localize" them to fit where they are used in place of laws made from legislation in the home state.

Page [287], of this book gives a sample of a "draft law" taken from a law catalog of laws for 1969 under heading: "STATE LAND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY." Notice blank spaces for different states.

A few sample titles from a 1970 law catalog by the Council of State Governments from 1941 to 1970 gives a taste of their contents:

The last item was used as the basis around which Oregon's most controversial law SB 100, that started LCDC, was written. Jo Hindman's article is well worth close study.

It is important to direct your attention to the dates cited in the article below: 1933 and 1936.

1313's MAIL ORDER LAWS

We are letting collectivists take over our government through planted legislation By Jo Hindman

A political law factory in Chicago is drafting legislation engineered to rob millions of Americans of their freedoms, such as the right to vote and the right to own properly. Legislators who lack judgment or intentionally collaborate are betraying their constituents by enacting the mail-order legislation.

Trafficking in mail-order laws, drafted by political ghost writers, may seem so zany as to challenge belief, yet proof exists. Plainly traced political transmission belts lead from the seat of Metropolitan Government at 1313 East 60th Street, Chicago, the notorious "1313" University of Chicago address, to the capitals of the states and the federal government.

Troublesome and oddly uniform bills, appearing simultaneously in various state legislatures during 1959 sessions, aroused citizen curiosity and led to detection of the amazing law factory hidden in the Council of State Governments (CSG) at the collectivistic Metropolitan Government capitol.

The entire "1313" cadre, which includes organizations in addition to CSG, is known around the globe as the Public Administration Clearinghouse, cable address PASHQ.

"1313" legislation, generally, proposes collectivism through features such as consolidation of government units, imposition of extra-layer metropolitan authorities, multi-purpose districts and regions, government by appointed executives, the "short ballot," and expansion of "trillion dollar" urban renewal redevelopmcnt at taxpayer expense.

The secretariat of the Council of State Governments operates the Metro-" 1313" lawmaking machine which, ironically enough, is financed by American taxpayers, including those in our newest state, Hawaii. CSG was swaddled in New Deal bankets and placed on the doorstep of America, back in the thirties. States of the Union hold "membership" in thc CSG, pay tribute in the form of "dues" and take orders written up in the form of "model" and uniform slate laws.

Most of the states follow a pattern laid down by CSG which involves statutory creation of a State Commission on Interstate Coopcration. Some states claim that approval of the state appropriation act covering "dues" to the CSG is the only provision legalizing the CSG-State hookup. Other state CSG "memberships" arc bought by action of Governors, who dip into contingent funds for the money when both statutory and appropriation approval are lacking.

The state agencies -- Commissions on Interstate (or Intergovernmental) Cooperation-transmit the dues and handle CSG activity. Some of the state commissions render published reports, some do not.

At federal level, the Bureau of the Budget acts in liaison capacity with CSG and gathers together proposals on which federal agencies wish state approval.

A wartime emergency-involving federal-state cooperation in drafting state legislation by the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform Stale Laws (NCCUSL), the CSG and the U.S. Department of Justice was seized upon as a device to perpetuate CS(J control. As a result, CSG; ere<lted its Committee on Suggested State Legislation and established a cooperative arrangement with NCCUSL which provides CSG with a handy network through State Commissions on Uniform Laws.

Via this belt, which CSG controls by veto, CSG transmits suggested proposals to the states, and to the Executive Office of the President of the United States, which, in turn, sends state-directed proposals through the CSG for handling in a process bluntly referred to in Washington as "selling the program."

The right of state legislatures to pass laws as they see fit is a fundamental principle of federalism reserved by the Tenth Amendment, but collectivists worship uniformity and fear diversity. The "1313" mentality deals in sophist argumentation (e.g. that a traffic light should mean the same thing in Rhode Island as it does in Oregon) to blur the fact that the evil of an unconstitutional law can be dangerously magnified by "1313's" mail-order distribution.

The lawmaking arrangement of CSG has had the effect of moving the seat of American government from the states and the national capital to the dismal "1313" building on the University of Chicago campus. Even the NCCUSL maintains headquarters near the CSG at a campus address, 1155 East 60th Street, Chicago 37. CSG states that "there is no regional 'separatism' in the Council (of state governments). All who serve the council serve all the states." Therefore, the following typical setup will illustrate the CSG mail-order apparatus.

The CSG circulates a mail-order catalogue of laws -- title: Suggested Slate Legislation -- Program for (year), prepared by the Committee of State Officials on Suggested State Legislation (CSOSSL). Originally issued on a biennial basis, publication has been annual since 1947, (See Index to Suggested State Legislation, Programs for 1941-57, Council of State Governments, "1313.") Proposals for draft laws are discussed in sessions sponsored by CSG's CSOSSL.

The following example of a proposal, U.S. Government sponsored, which flunked the CSG examination, illustrates the extent to which American lawmaking has been captured by the silent "1313" government. (See 30th Report, Committee on Government Operations, House Report No. 2533, August 8, 1958, page 74) :

In December, 1954, an interdepartmental committee was formed within the executive branch of the Federal Government to make a study of problems relating to the jurisdiction of federally-owned areas within the several states. Part I of the Interdepartmental committee's report, released in April, 1956, recommended certain administrative action, federal legislation and complementary state legislation.

The state statute proposed by the committee was reviewed by CSG's Committee on Suggcsted State Legislation, but was not recommended for inclusion in the program of suggested state legislation.

Regardless of the merits or demerits of the federally-proposed statute, things have come to a sorry pass in America when a clique guided by bootstrap bureaucrats can sit in judgment upon what is suitable or not suitable to be considered as a law in the United States, and to substitute draft laws of their own invention.

The CSG factor of conformity, twinned with the smoothly-geared CSG communication system, has been causing the headaches of Americans whose legislatures have been hit by the Metro legislative shrapnel.

Half-baked experiments in weird fields, such as urban renewal demolition, and mental health legislation, have led to ill-considered adoption in various states due to the mail-order operation. For instance, CSG's mailorder law covering mental health community services has been adapted and passed in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, California and Minnesota. What do "1313" mail-order laws look like?

A condensed version of a mental health draft law follows, taken from the catalogue of 1959: SUGGESTED LEGISLATION [The title should conform to state requirements. The following is a suggestion: An Act relating to the establishment of community mental health

services programs, providing for state grants-in-aid to assist local communities and non-profit corporations in establishing and operating such programs.]

(Be it enacted, etc.)

Section 1. The [commissioner of public welfare] is hereby authorized to make grants to assist cities, counties, towns, villages or any combinations thereof, or non-profit corporation in the establishment and operation of local mental health programs to provide the following services:

(1) collaborative and cooperative services with public health and other groups for programs of prevention of mental illness, mental retardation, and other psychiatric disabilities;

(2) informational and educational services to the general public, and lay and professional groups;

(3) consultative services to schools, courts and health and welfare agencies, both public and private

(4) out-patient diagnostic and treatment services;

(5) rehabilitative services for patients suffering from mental or emotional disorders, mental retardation and other psychiatric conditions, particutreatment in an in-patient facility ....

Section 10. [Insert effective date.] Here is a sample taken from a thermofax copy of a CSG draft act furnished from the executive chambers of a State Governor:

SUGGESTED LEGISLATION File l-d

[Title should conform to state requiremcnts.]

(Be it enacted, etc.)

Section 1. (Act Establishing Commission on Interstate Cooperation) is hereby repealed.

Section 2. (Act Establishing Legislative Council) is hereby amended to add:

Section --. It shall be a function of the Legislative Council to:

(I) Carry forward the participation of the State of (name of state) as a member of the CounciI of State Govcrnments, and the Legislative Council is hereby designated as the (name of state) Commission on Interstate Cooperation; ...

(4) Endeavor to advance cooperation between this state and other units of government whenever it seems advisable to do so by formulating proposals for interstate compacts and reciprocal or uniform Iegislation, and by facilitating the adoption of uniform or reciprocal administration rules and regulations, informal cooperation of governmental officials and cmployees, interchange and clearance of research and information, and any other suitable process ....

Section 3. (Insert effective date.) The foregoing draft act which forms a legislative research exchange appears to be the springboard for another Metro shortcut-the "short session," or a way to shorten legislative sessions by relieving elected legislators from writing their proposed laws-Metro interns to provide the research and bill-drafting.

The Ford Foundation is collaborating along these lines by furnishing assistance for legislative and congressional internships through grants of $200,000 to the University of California and $211,250 to the American Political Science Association, Washington.

California participates in the experimental arrangement through its Legislative Intern Program whereby the State Assembly agrees to employ approximately ten of the "interns" who serve as confidential aides to the members of the legislature and receive $400 monthly, the controversial foundation paying half of the salary. This raises the question: Why should any non-government organization be permitted to contribute any part of the salary of any person employed in any branch of government, either as legislative, judicial or administrative aides?

The CSG machinery is as formidable as it is ruinous to grass-root home rule. In given time, the uniform mail-order law movement could bind all states of the republic under disastrous collectivistic Metro government. Evidence of Metro-"1313's" inroads are nationwide in 1959:

Indiana. A bill proposed to abolish the board of county commissioners, then to provide for appointment by a county council of an administrative oflicer (county manager) who would be the head of county government.

Illinois. A sleeper law had its firing pin pulled by Metro amendment. Altered sections of the 1941 "Revised Cities and Villages Act," set in motion activity Ieading toward abolishment of the offices of mayor, clerk, treasurer and all other elected oflicials.

Florida. A Metro-"1313"-backed move was attempted to pry open the state to federal urban renewal funds. The legislation was beaten down early in the 1959 legislature, revived and beaten down again almost as the closing gong sounded.

Iowa. Another hoary Metro objective was furthered in promoting a "short ballot" attempt. Abolishing elective offices shortens the ballot. The bill, which provided for appointment rather than election of three members of the Iowa Commerce Commission, beginning in 1963, passed both houses of the Iowa Legislature.

The Evening World Herald (Iowa edition) of February 20, 1959, reported that two bills affecting county government were introduced: "One ... provides that offices within a county can be combined 'to promote efficiency and economy' .... The second bill introduced would permit counties to adopt a county administrator form of government similar to a city manager type." (In a western state where similar legislation was being considered in a public hearing, a witness was jolted by a challenge to produce proof of his trite "economy and efficiency" claim. The witness stammered,"I can only speak in generalities I've asked people who should know if we can pinpoint and put into dollars and cents just what these savings would be .... I got no help from them -- and they are professionals .... We feel that any time we can streamline the operation of government and put it under an executive head that there will be savings accruing.")

California. A Metro multi-purpose district bill was introduced following a farcical "study" by an interim committee, upon which sat a member of CSG's national CSOSSL and a member of the State Commission on USL; "1313" agents filed into the committee hearings as witnesses; points of authority were lifted from the "1313" printing press and presented as documentation. Despite the rigged "1313" effort, the multi-purpose district legislation was defeated by the determined opposition of rank-and-file Californians.

Due to the "1313" web placed over California and other States, it is normal to reason that, not only will California's defunct Metro bill be revived for another try, but that multi-purpose districts may be the fashion of Metro legislation in 1960, as were the Metro county executive bills that swamped state legislatures in 1959.

Texas. A Metro mental health bill was introduced by a Houston legislator, who said he had not written the legislation. The draft had been supplied to him, he said, by the Texas Director of Mental Health and Hospitals, an appointee from Tennessee who had resided in Texas only seven months. The mental health official, in turn, confessed getting the prefabricated law from "1313."

A Houston newspaper, The Texas Councilor, was quick to note the danger and warned: "(This newspaper) wishes to remind its readers that a state legislature gets its authority from the grass-root citizens and not some mysterious giant cell located, but not localized, in Chicago."

Some legislators with the Metro jam reddening their tingers, still deny that the pro-Metro bills which they introduce stem from the "1313" source. One wrote: "The proposal for county executive legislation originated solely and only through my interim committee." Another, who backed metropolitan multi-purpose districts, stated: "The idea of metropolitan government is not particularly new, and it is an idea that could perhaps spring from many people's minds as it did mine. I believe that government is a response to need and that present local government functions do not solve expanding metropolitan needs. Because of this we created the interim committee study. The sources that were used during this interim committee study are printed in the report."

The report cited was peppered with "1313" sources, including evidence of personal appearances, statements, and quotations from the League of California Cities ("1313") and its state lobbyist; the executive director of American Municipal Association ("1313"); a National Municipal League director ("1313"); various pro-Metro professors, including Victor Jones and Luther Gulick, "fathers" of the Metro movement; CSG publications and authors; a state correspondent to the International City Managers Association ("1313"); and a coterie of other assorted "1313" mouthpieces.

Challenged, a State Assemblyman admitted his connection with "1313" and blustered: "Government is terribly corrupt; we're just trying to clean it up." Upon the same dusty excuse did Metro-"1313's" parent body, the National Municipal League, introduce itself at the turn of the century.

Today the collectivism of "1313" penetrates practically every level of government. The crazy hawking of "1313" legislation throughout the states may carry graver undertones, due to a fact recently uncovered: CSG is part of a linkage that leads into Red Russia, as follows: (See Appendix 24 of UNESCO, 10c/41, Paris, June 30, 1958).

CSG interlocks with Committee on International Municipal Cooperation which transmits funds raised in the United States to International Union or Local Authorities, the organization that commingles with Communist Yugoslavia and Communist East Germany, the latter through International Federation for Documentation, an international information pool. Records further reveal that IFD collaborates with USSR, through the International Committee Social Sciences Documentation in sharing legal information, included an annotated up to date bibliography on law in the United States of America.

The CSG describes itself as an agency "created by the states" in 1933, yet no state "joined" CSG until 1936. As a matter of fact the act of creation is so obscure as to suggest that CSG was little more than letterhead paper during its first three years.

Finally, in 1936, state of New Jersey passed a law establishing the New Jersey Commission on Interstate Cooperation. This set the pattern for a 15-member body comprised of equal components from senate, assembly and appointees named by the governor.

The New Jersey Act, perhaps the granddaddy of all CSG mail-order laws that since have poured forth, charged its commission "to carry forward the participation of this state as a member of the Council of State Governments both regionally and nationally, to confer with officials of other states and of federal government, to formulate proposals for co-operation between this state and the other states and with the federal government, and to organize and maintain governmental machinery for such purposes."

The spore of CSG propagation was planted in the statute in a section that read:

"The Secretary of State shall forthwith communicate the text of this measure to the Governor, to the Senate and to the House of Representatives of each of the other states of the Union, and memorialize each legislature which has not already done so to enact a law similar to this measure, thus establishing a similar commission with like duties and powers, and thus joining with this state in the common cause of reducing the burdens which are imposed upon the citizens of every state by governmental confusion, competition and conflict."

The language was picked up by other states, some of whose statutes are almost exact copies of the initial New Jersey law. By this method, CSG has spread from. state to state. It goes without saying, that the method repudiates the CSO claim of being "created by the states."

This raises the serious question: Is the entire CSG alliance of states a direct violation of the Constitution of the United States, Article I, Sec. 10 (1), which expressly forbids states from entering into any confederation? Legislation that enables CSG membership, through commissions on interstate cooperation, is regarded as a "compact" by certain authorities. Constitution of the United States, Article I, Sec. 10 (3), requires the consent of Congress to validate compacts between states. Have the CSG member states gained this consent? Or are their statutes of interstate cooperation unconstitutional? Montana did not come into the CSG fold by statute until 1959, although Montana's first payment to CSG from an appropriation of the governor's office was made in 1955.

Hawaii has come into the CSG orbit in similar manner, without statute, upon action taken by the governor, who allotted $1000 from his contingent fund in 1958 as the first payment of Hawaii's membership dues to CSG and another $1000 for 1959.

State payments to CSG have been determined on the basis of a formula that assigns a quota to all the States of the Union. The current suggested contribution schedule is based upon a revision adopted December, 1958, by the CSG board of managers and would raise the rate from $469,472 to $610,250 per year. The new formula is based on the estimated population of the states on July 1957, and a dollar factor of $1,750 per 500,000 inhabitants. Thus a state civilian population of ten million, using the $3,500 per-million-inhabitants-rate would produce a quota of $35,000.

States commit themselves to unlimited and sweeping CSG allegiance by charging their (CSG) Commissions on Interstate/intergovernmental Cooperation, as follows:

"It shall be the function of this Commission, (1) to carry forward the participation of this state as a member of the CSG ... in short, to do all such acts as will in the opinion of the Commission, enable this state to do its part -- or more than its part in forming a more perfect union among the various governments in the United States and in developing Council of State Governments for that purpose."

In many state statutes, the following typical section sounds like more of the New Deal hokus pokus:

"The Council of State Governments is hereby declared to be a joint governmental agency of this state and of the other states which cooperale through it."

Operating from "1313" headquarters, CSG maintains branches in New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. It claims that it is the secretariat for America's 7500 state legislators, the Governor's Conference, the Conference of Chief Justices, the National Association of Attorneys General, the National Association of State Budget Officers, the National Legislative Conference, the National Association of Slate Purchasing Officials, the Parole and Probation Compact Administrators Association, the Association of Juvenile Compact Administrators and the National Conference of Court Administrative Officers; and that it works closely with other organizations serving state government.

In addition to its mail-order law business, CSG machinery runs "quick surveys," gathers copies of laws passed by the states, operates programs including information service, research and publications, arranges national and regional meelings where elected public officals are wined and dined by attaches of the CSG shadow-government that anonymously conducts the proceedings. The freeloading politician sees nothing wrong in taking "1313" prompting -- taxpayers be hanged! The "experts" from "1313" see the American population as a vast force to be regimented and taxed.

CSG instrumentation has enacted legislation, such as "emergency" location of state and political subdivisions' governments outside territorial limits, and has approvcd motorboat registration in which aliens are exempted from identifying their craft, but American owners are subject to punishment for non-conformance.

CSG keeps an up-to-date file on urban renewal activities including billdrafting and referral services on "model" amendments to existing housing laws.

CSG has thrown its weight at the federal level by cooperating closely with the Federal Commission on Intergovernmental relations (the Kestnbaum Commission), whose recommendations appear to be a favorite reservoir frequently tapped by CSG in drafting legislation.

In 1958 CSG provided staff services to the Joint Federal-State Action Committee, appointed by the President of the United States, (1) to study federal-state-Iocal relationships with emphasis on federal grants-in-aid, and (2) to evaluate the recommendations of the Kestnbaum Commission, the very body whose work was assisted by CSG!

CSO's pose as champion of the states appears preposterous; when measured beside its ultimate objectives; these are stated thoroughly in the CSG Report to the Governors Conference, published in 1956, and forecasting a progressing consolidation of governmental units. Under a collectivistic program such as that, political state boundaries and state sovereignty would disappear.

A new height of boldness has been reached by a "1313" bid for U.S. cabinet status. National Municipal League,"1313" parent body suggests a U.S. Council on Metro, a multi-member agency to provide the President with Metro information. The "1313" advance in 1959 through CSG's Metro laws, generated such friction between citizens and their pro-Metro legislators that intra-Metro criticism has developed. A certain planner whose advice was ignored by a counterpart in another state, crowed: "I might have predicted that if the job were well done on a limited basis that there would be created a climate agreeable to reorganizing."

Warning against rash haste also sounded from "1313" headquarters in a CSG publication that reads:

"These adjustments can hardly be effected without some friction. How much friction will develop depends in part upon the wisdom of those empowered to alter the boundaries [of political power] and in part upon the speed with which such changes are effected. Of course, the question of speed really involves the exercise of judgment and the use of wisdom .... "

Collectivists are running away with American governments under a veneer of legality provided by cooperative legislators. This is driving rank-and-file Americans into the position of battling against the overwhelming.

"1313" AND THE COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS.

"Terrible 1313," is the title of a book written by author Jo Hindman, exposing how a group of conspirators are working to overthrow our American system of government, quietly, from within and even using the freedoms of our Constitution as a shield for their actions.

The article is from the June, 1973 "Bulletin of the Committee to Restore the Constitution." On the next pages it gives an excellent summary of how the plotters work, who they are and some of their front groups. Even though it gives much information, each reader must patiently collect the pieces and add them to their knowledge of land use planning experiences to build the big picture.

In the short center column, the author writes of:

"SEIZURE OF PRIVATE PROPERTY; HOMES, -- BUSINESSES, AND FARMS ..."

Books can be written about the anguish and suffering caused to citizens who lost "…property, homes, businesses and farms…" to the 1313 planners. In the state of Oregon, it was done through SB 100, which contrived the infamous Land Conservation Development Commission, LCDC. (See County Assessors Handbook).

At first people were promised compensation for loss of property value. However that was quietly taken out of the law and now privileged cooperating developers take over private homes and property, We are very fortunate to have well informed citizens quietly collecting information which the planners dread to see coming to the attention of the general public.

They know well the wisdom of Abraham Lincoln when he said:

"I AM A FIRM BELIEVER IN THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. IF GIVEN THE TRUTH, THEY CAN BE DEPENDED ON TO SOLVE ANY NATIONAL CRISIS."

Ya'll know what I think of Link Colon the melungeon descendent of Vlad Tepes III Dracula. He was also quoted: "If I could preserve the Union without freeing the Slaves, I would." HIVE was more important to Abe Lincoln Vampyre Slayer than ANYTHING OR ANYBODY. You find that eeriely echoed in the article above: "It shall be the function of this Commission, (1) to carry forward the participation of this state as a member of the CSG ... in short, to do all such acts as will in the opinion of the Commission, enable this state to do its part -- or more than its part in forming a more perfect union among the various governments in the United States and in developing Council of State Governments for that purpose." We are Borg. You will be Assimilated.

TIlE PRIVATE AGENCIES THROUGH WHICH THE COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS (IDENTIFIED BY MUCH TESTIMONY AS THE SECRET GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES) (1) INFLUENCES OFFICIALS AT THE CITY, COUNTY,AND STATE LEVELS OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION, ARE LOCATED AT THE ROCKEFELLER UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.

At this one address, 1313 East 60th Street, Chicago (hence the nickname "1313") are listed no less than twenty-five METRO organization. Through tthis interlocking directorarte sixty (or seventy one) decision-makers at the top echelon of the C.F.R. shape and manipulate domestic United States policy. The most visible of these conspirators is David Rockefeller, Chairman, Council on Foreign Relations; also, Chairman of the Board, Chase Manhattan Bank; and head of a family of oil magnates.

By 1953 a political conglmerate of twenty-two METRO agencies (see box) had been established at the University of Chicago. To this group of "1313" control agencies were subsequently added: Tthe National Associaiton of Counties (NACo), the National League of Cities (NLC); and, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM). All were directly involved in the promtoin and passage of the infamous "regional governance" bill, "The Intergovernmental Cooperation Act of 1968." (Public Law 90-577). All are implicated in the seditious conspiracy of "regional governance."

These twnety-five coordinating organizations control, in turn, their poilic unit within the federal government, which is entitled "The Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations.". ACIR is the United Nations "cell" within Congress. Significantly, UN penetration of the U.S. legislative process is explained by the fact that the United Nations Organization is an arm of the Council on Foreign Relations. [2] The CFR established the the UN for the purpose of directin U.S. domestic affairs.

Unsuspecting city, county, state, and federal officials who may be affliated with these seemingly benign service organization should be alert to their true purpose.

METRO professionals in Chicaog prepare "regionalism" regulations and statutes which are then passed on to city, county, and state governments, via "1313" agencies for passage and implementation. Falsely heralded as "local" laws, these ultra vires acts seek to change the form of government without lhe knowledge or consent of the people.

The common point of origin of these world government "laws" is revealed by identical language and purpose of "regional" measures simultaneously promoted throughout the United States. 'Seizure of private property; homes, businesses, and farms, via the ploy of reassessment under United Nations METRO guidelines (see County Assessors Handbook) is Ihe central objective of the madmen who now direct nalional policy.

Escalating taxes are assured under the spoils system devised by METRO planners. Local collectivisls are promised more "revenue sharing" dollars if they if they meet tax reassessmenl goals.

CFR elitists thus hope to achieve federalization of all land, resources, and production facilities under a central governmental authority without serious public challenge. Self-rule and self determination are to be phased out of the U.S. society, the Constitution overthrown, and the American citizen made an economic serf on the land which once was his.

Key points concerning the CFR conspiracy are; (a) The attack is against private ownership of property, (b) Police power (regulation and control) is centralized. And (c) METRO rule is by appointed officials, under command of the CFR-dominated Executive Branch of the Federal government. (3)

(1) American Legion Resolution No.62-631-28, "Council Oil Foreign Relations Declared Subversive".

(2) "Invisible Power Behind the UN," by Arch F. Roberts, Lt.Col.,AUS,ret.

(3) July Bulletin (1972), Committee to Restore the Constitution

Interlocking directorates reveal web of Power

By DONALD J. SORENSEN

of The Oregonian staff

POPULAR DIRECTORS -- Familiar faces in boardrooms of Portland companies are (left to right) Standard Insurance Co. President Louis B. Perry, Omark Board Chairman John D. Gray and Ralph J. Voss, former board chairman of First National Bank.

»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««<

Who wields the power in Portland's business community?

A logical place to start for an answer would be the boards of directors of leading companies and financial Institutions.

This leads directly to the boardrooms of Oregon's two banking giants -- First National and U.S. National -- the hub of the business power structure in Portland as well as the state.

When First National Chairman Robert F. Wallace meets on the fourth Tuesday each month with the 24 othes who comprise the bank's board (including two advisory directors), he Is in direct contact with 19 current or former chairmen or presidents of companies.

On the other side of downtown at U.S. Bancorp (parent of U.S. National Bank), Chairman John A. Elorriaga on the last Friday every month gets together with 26 other directors (three are advisory) that include 19 present or former chairmen or presidents.

In addition, the two banks' boards will have an assortment of lawyers, investors and other executives, including one woman.

With a high-powered lineup such as that, the banks' influence reaches statewide. This despite the fact that neither Wallace nor Elorriaga are on the boards of other major Portland firms. Indeed, only one member of the top management echelon at the two banks Is on the board of another leading Portland company. He Is Lyman Seely, First National vice chairman and a WllIamette Industries director.

Ralph J. Voss, former First National chairman, keeps in touch as a member of five boards, including the First. Wallace Is a director of the Portland Federal Reserve Bank branch.

The presence of so many executives on two boardS suggests a pattern of directorate concentration which, on a national scale, attracted the concern of a congressional committee. This led to a study by a Senate subcommittee on Reports, Accounting and Management that disclosed 530 direct interlocks among directors of 130 of the nation's leading companies.

For anyone not locked into worshipping the Sanhedrin and their scraps of paper, this Dog & Pony (or Elephant & Donkey) Show was just an aggrandizement of their names, power, and influence ON RECORD because, as you can see, since June 11, 1978 not a goddamned thing happened other than them celebrating the size of their penises by witch to fuck thee with.

A direct interlock is described as two companies having a common director.

Is the irony of Interlock and Lock Step lost on anyone?

A study of 25 of the largest companies and financial institutions based in Portland disclosed at least 70 direct Interlocks that weld 20 of the firms together. The boards of these 25 companies reach Into about 75 other companies, most of them In Oregon.

One of the most obvious interlocks is the hookup between the utilities and the financial sector. Six members of Bancorp's board are directors of Pacific Power & Light Co., Portland General Electric Co. or Northwest Natural Gas Co.

Tektronix Chairman Howard Vollum and advisory director Glenn L. Jackson, PP&L executive committee chairman, are on the PP&L board. Car deaier Warren Braley, Baza'r President W.T. Triplett Jr. and PGE Chairman Frank M. Warren are on the PGE board. Carlton Woodard, president of Kimwood Corp. in Cottage Grove, is a gas company director. William Roberts, co-owner of B&D Development Co. and a Bancorp director, resigned the PP&L board May 15.

Also, Pendleton Woolen Mills Chairman Broughton H. Bishop Is on Bancorp's board and Pendleton President C.M. Bishop Jr. Is on PP&L's board. Andrew V. Smith, Pacific Northwest Bell vice president, is also on Bancorp's board.

First National has six board members who are utility directors. They are PP&L Chairman Don Frisbee and Standard Insurance Co. President Louis B. Perry at PP&L, Jantzen President Robert W. Roth and PGE President Robert H. Short at PGE, and retired Northwest Gas Chairman Francis F. Hill and Voss on Northwest Gas.

Freightllner Chairman Kenneth W. Self is on PP&L's board and its president, William E. Critzer, is a First director. Robert J. Wilhelm, president of Wilhelm Trucking Co., is on PGE's board, and Rudie Wilhelm Jr., vice president of Rudie Wilhelm Warehouse Co. is a First director.

The web grows tighter when another financiai firm -- Equitable Savings and Loan Association - is added. Equitable Chairman William E. Love is on the PGE board. Ontario lawyer Anthony Yturrlls a director for Equitable and Bancorp. Pendleton's C.M. Bishop Is on Equitable's board. Edward Sammons Jr., president of Oregor; Transfer Co., serves both Equitable and Bancorp.

There are other direct connections. Six of Tektronix's seven directors are on other boards. Omark Chairman John D. Gray and Perry are at the First; Vollum and Warren are at Bancorp; Tek President Earl Wantland joins Warren on the PeE board; and lawyer Paul L. Boley is a Fred Meyer Inc. director.

Of the 25 companies studied, Gray, Perry and Voss are the most popular directors. Gray and Perry are each on six boards, and Voss is on five.

All three are on the First's board; Gray and Perry are both on the Standard Insurance and Tek boards, and Gray and Voss serve as Jantzen dlrectors. Gray is also on the Precision Castparts board and is chairman at Omark. Perry also serves Oregon Portland Cement Co., PP&L and Willamette Industries. Voss adds Louisiana-Pacific Corp., Pay Less Drug Stores Northwest and Northwest Natural Gas to his directorships.

A recent profile of boards of directors by a management consulting firm, Heidrick and Struggles Inc., dislosed that an individual's probable ability to contribute stature in the business community and functional area represented are the three major considerations when selecting board members. A fourth important factor is experience.

With banks, financial and untility companies, stature was the second most important factor in 76 out of 100 firms.

The staff of the Senate subcommittee which prepared the report has recommended that Congress consider prohibiting interlocking directorates between corporations with more than $1 Billion in assets or sale. It also suggested amending the Clayton Act to ban all types of horizontal interlocks between actual and potential competitors and vertical interlocks between a company and its customers, suppliers and sources of credit and capital.

A third recommendation is a "business in the sunshine: law that would require open corporate board meetings, subject to closure when trade secrets, priviliged information or presonnel matters are to be discussed.

The 25 companies in Portland companies in the study were Benj. Franklin Savings and Loan, Cascade Corp., Dant & Russell, Equitable Savings and Loan Association, Evans Products Co., First National Bank, Fred Meyer Inc., Grorgia-Pacific Corp., GranTree Corp., Hyster Co., Jantzen, Louisiana-Pacific Corp., Northwest Natural Gas, Omark Industries, Orbanco, Oregon Portland Cement, PP&L, Pay Less Drug Stores, Pope & Talbot, PGE, Precision Castparts, Standard Insurance Co., Tektronix, U.S. Bancorp and Willamette Industries.

CHAPTER 4 FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM

REVISITED

Revealed below is the financial and corporate interlock of seven Federal Reserve Directors (Federal Reserve Bank of New York) from a report "Federal Reserve Directors: A Study of Corporate and Banking Influence." prepared by the House Committee on Banking, Currency and Housing, U.S. Congress.

Expand this example to include all one hundred-eight directors of the twelve regional Federal Reserve Banks, and "you will some idea of the formidable make-up of the invisible governmcnt" which rules America. If it seems important to the survival of this cabal,it is not beyond their ability to creale a national emergency or bring about a limited war, and thus, under the guise of "national security" impose a regional government, a police state dictalorship, upon the American people.

Twelve Regional Banks? Twelve Tribes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FEDERAL RESERVE DIRECTORS (7 or 9), FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK

This is the end of the 1313 material from Joe Spenner’s book.

