It took him 12 minutes to get to the point plus he had to vomit Bitemyass Coin, but his view on parallel industry is valid - if not 5784 years too late.

Three Clan Theory that got me banned from alterNOTive media for 5 years answers all.

Sure there is more to it and you can get lost in the fractal minutia, but he said that there were three basic big players.

Three.

I hate numbers so I’m sensitive to them.

My Three Sons (of Noea).

Ham that I just saw rendereed as Cham in the Douay version of the Grimoire.

Shem.

Yaphet.

7:02 minutes

Black Rock.

Vangaurd.

State Street.

Yes, I reordered them because it is the Black Rock embedded in the corner of the Kabba in Mecca with the silver vulva around it that suggests that maybe They are signing to the world. I could be wrong because I’m not an insider nor is anyone feeding me inside info, but I am also sensitive to patterns.

Despite them being brothers engaged in internecine whar with each other, they are aligned to the singular goals set up in the Protocols. Just think of it as monopolies of different Mafia Families (all of which were Family to begin with if you catch my driftwood) who are fighting over the SAME NEIGHBWHOREHOOD. That just happens to be the entire planet.

I thought that Monopolies were illegal.

Oh… yeah… THEY wrote the laws…

The refreshing thing that Moss said that I’ve only heard flop out of my mouth is:

Fuckers aren’t in it for the money.

OK, he din’t say it that way but that is the message. The message that has to get through to people. He just outlined that you can put a rainbow on your beer, lose BILLIONS of debt notes but

NOT EVEN FUCKING CARE!

How is that?

You or me are living from paycheck to paycheck. A company loses BILLIONS yet their mind poison is still on the market?

Gives new meaning to the ConYid phrase: We’re all in this together.

They never defined who the We is, what All is, what the This is, and the together has always been the Hive Swarm.

It has NEVER BEEN ABOUT THE MONEY. They print paper at will. They disappeared the precious metal supplies. There was never any money because all of the exchange tokens pretended to be money never were - money. SO THEY DON’T CARE.

They also don’t care if you make parallel businesses because you have to interface with The System in order to try to extract yourself from The System so they ONLY have to cut off your supply chain and trade like Liberia or cut off your physical water supply like Iraq to bring you to your knees to suck their (?) I don’t know at this point in history…

So I’m not disparaging him for having good ideas, it’s just 5784 years late and the entire GDP of the world short.

