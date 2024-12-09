Sandwich Lady sent me this, and I’m like: Beauty, eh? I’m like a Farm Boy. I can relate to shovels. It’s even got dirt!

But then it’s like: You Hoser! He’s a genius, eh? Not one of those bouncy-castle Canucks. He’s not talking about shovels, eh?

Canada. Hoe, Canada!

Canadians gave us the finest documentary on Life, eh? With the horror movie CUBE. So why wouldn’t a citizen farmer who likes his shovels be as articulate on the topic as well? Kinda surprise me - cuz, I was expecting him to at least say: I’m Sorey at least ten times a minute. But like no! He’s like: You HOSERS! How you going to dig dirt if you don’t have a long handled black one, eh?

Shovels… don’t know what you were thinking.

Good to see he’s a Buddhist too. Buddha kicks ass.

hey…

was that like a banana tree growing in the Great White North?

I wonder if bananas go with Tim Horton’s and Moulson?

OK, like sign off now, eh?

It’s a bit embarrassing, like you left the mic on and you’ve got nothing to say.

Hey! Is that a coyote?

No, it’s just a government agent, eh.

Where’s the shovel, eh?