They REALLY DO EXIST, eh?
Sandwich Lady sent me this, and I’m like: Beauty, eh? I’m like a Farm Boy. I can relate to shovels. It’s even got dirt!
But then it’s like: You Hoser! He’s a genius, eh? Not one of those bouncy-castle Canucks. He’s not talking about shovels, eh?
Canada. Hoe, Canada!
Canadians gave us the finest documentary on Life, eh? With the horror movie CUBE. So why wouldn’t a citizen farmer who likes his shovels be as articulate on the topic as well? Kinda surprise me - cuz, I was expecting him to at least say: I’m Sorey at least ten times a minute. But like no! He’s like: You HOSERS! How you going to dig dirt if you don’t have a long handled black one, eh?
Shovels… don’t know what you were thinking.
Good to see he’s a Buddhist too. Buddha kicks ass.
hey…
was that like a banana tree growing in the Great White North?
I wonder if bananas go with Tim Horton’s and Moulson?
OK, like sign off now, eh?
It’s a bit embarrassing, like you left the mic on and you’ve got nothing to say.
Hey! Is that a coyote?
No, it’s just a government agent, eh.
Where’s the shovel, eh?
Seriously? Banning showels?
WTF?
Got to like these comments:
@terrahillfarm
4 hours ago
History shows us that after they take your shovels, they will usually dig a hole for you. 😳
@StephLa
5 hours ago
You forgot the part where they plan on sending the shovels to Ukraine to aid in digging their own graves. Im curious what they are planning that they feel no one should have shovels.
I Love this guy!
Notice he mentioned Mao, Stalin & Hitler took the "shovels" ??
They took the OTHER stuff too...another SIM sync!! lol