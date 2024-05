I din’t lose nothin’ in NYC.

So as to say that I have no reason to go back there.

However, all I post is the filthy side of Hell. So, every once in a while you have to take a decontamination bath to see that IT IS POSSIBLE for humans to get along and do something remarkable. {Even if it is in NYC!}

Hope you enjoy it. I was ‘blown’ away.

Leave a comment