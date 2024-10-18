I get it, though.

WWSD?

What Would Satan Do?

Well, you’re seeing it. TOTAL WAR. No bounds, no repercussions, buy-in from all that the Beast possesses and it certainly possesses ALL of the whirled govern mentes.

The only response to Total War is, of course, Total War… but who has the stomach or capacity to do it? Certainly not the ‘Arab Nations’ that are so melded with ShemClan, Inc. that they are indistinguishable from those in the Motherland who make it a crime to call them Not Sees because if you did so then you would see that the Original Not Sees were indeed THE SAME PEOPLE.

Because the patterns are undeniable.

What did the original Socialists do? They targeted the *gays, the *feeble-minded, the *Gypsies, and the *“J”ews. What are those SAME ORIGINAL SOCIALISTS DOING TODAY?

Notice I didn’t say neo-socialists or any other kind of bullshit distraction. Just like the Third Reign of the Roman Empire is for 1000 years so it never ended after a Cast Change, that lineage and train has not been broken just because someone put in a history book that the #2 Whar is over. The Whores aren’t over yet. To this very day the #4 Whar theater has come to a village near you where the current agenda for more than just *gays is to convince them to self-sterilize.

The *feeble-minded are on their way out from Alzheimers, Parkinsons, and a host of other poorly defined ‘dementias’ that are inflicted like swallowing a pill called:

”We Are Legion.” via a lethal injection.

The *Gypsies? Yes the were Romany not from Egypt but in the grander scheme of things I thought had already posted this video where the Yahoody control freaks are trying to eliminate ANYONE living outside of their tox base.

I would have sworn, because I swear all the time, that I had posted this video in an earlier Stack. I went looking for it. Not found. I checked my browser history. Not found. I had the wrong keyword: Off Anchor instead of Anchor-Out but NO search brought this up. Butt you know me, I just kept going because it is integral to my thesis. There are a number of videos that I post just for the titles. A thing that I picked up from Ms. MaGoo (our girl in Northern Carolina). But this is one of those where you need to pick a speed and watch the systematic destruction of free living in real time by unreal demons.

Out of that list of Adolph Tenderizer targets, that only leaves the *“J”ews but then that would imply that what people call The “J”ews were slaughtering what people call The “J”ews…

any you would FINALLY BE GETTING IT!

My label of the Yahoodim encompasses ALL three clans of Noea. It encompasses the quite insane religious nuts who might be Goyim Non-Family who align themselves with Sigh Onanism.

Children of Ea-Hu. The Mad God. The thing that requires 24-7 BBQ thus making Oscare Mayor part of the Temple Sacrifice System not a place to get fast cold-cuts for your family picnic to celebrate a good cosure offering to a Mad God on Rye.

Do you feel surrounded? Do you feel like EVERYTHING that you have known and see and feel and smell and taste and hear has been a LIE and an INSIDE JOKE that has lethal consequences for not having paid attention?

Did you pay attention to Lysander Spooner?

III

4. All political power, as it is called, rests practically upon this matter of money. Any number of scoundrels, having money enough to start with, can establish themselves as a "govemment" because, with money, they can hire soldiers, and with soldiers extort more money; and also compel general obedience to their will. It is with government, as Caesar said it was in war, that money and soldiers mutually supported each other; that with money he could hire soldiers, and with soldiers extort money. So these villains, who call themselves governments, well understand that their power rests primarily upon money. With money they can hire soldiers, and with soldiers extort money. And, when their authority is denied, the first use they always make of money, is to hire soldiers to kill or subdue all who refuse them more money.

Other people got it when I showed them that Adolph Meat Tenderizer was part of the pageant that led to this very event!

The book is called Adolph Meat Tenderizer: Founder of Israel.

So what did we see during previous episodes?

The Turd Rike literally invaded all of Europe.

RealfuckingEEE? a BANKRUPT little shtetl drunk on Bayer’s toxic waters suddenly becomes a Whirled Power and starts kicking ass and writing down names all over its conquered territory?

Then, when it is put down by the “Good Guys” using the Black Magicks Massacre of millions of Diers for Sol, SUDDENLY OUT OF THE ASHES the Land of Milk and Honey, Canaan, is GIVEN to those who claim that a voice in their head written about in the book that they penned said it was theirs!

And it was so.

But someone is going to sit there and tell me that this wasn’t scripted down to the most intricate detail to work out EXACTLY AS PLANNED? One land-grab distraction that was the Opening Act for the Grand Land Grab in the African Rift Valley.

BECAUSE IT IS UNFOLDING AGAIN BEFORE YOUR VERY FUCKING EYES!

I really don’t expect most people to watch ALL of the videos I embed, but you really MUST watch the bear video. I do think that you have the foresight, maturity, and intelligence to do substitutions of Humans for Bears and Yahoodim for the Cestodes.

Shitting them out before you go into hibernation so that they don’t consume your life force and kyll you while you sleep is NOT THE SOLUTION. If you can make it through this video then you will know that each tape that represents MILLIONS OF EGGS goes out to pollute the land and water so that the cycle can continue. You can’t just shit out this problem. The parasite must be utterly extincted or the cycle never ends.

