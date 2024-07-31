When I put out Scorpions in Hell the only video available was the one with the ‘liberal szionist’ that covered the current situation of the syphilitic hive drones celebrating the syphilitic hive rapist soldiers. This video came out just a couple hours ago otherwise I would have put it in the previous Stack instead of the first one.

Given that I’m a reactor with no control rods then I really liked the intensity of the YoungTurks and went:

Did he just say: Perpetual War?

Those who have been around me long enough will have seen that I can tie ALL world religions into the God-Fabricators of the sons of Heber, so even the Menekian cult is part of that. Wanna know what their canon was?

PERPETUAL WAR!

More like a canon of cannons. [look it up - I had to, to get the spelling right.]

What I did in the interim between Scorpion Stacks was find the book by Hennecke Kardel Copyright 1974; ISBN 3 85800 001 9I that I keep referring to:

If you can’t find it anywhere then I might be able to help in the background.

Kardel makes a compelling argument that Arny (Yahoodim Clan) who was under the tutelage of a Jesuit (Yahoodim clan) was known by all parties involved to be Family and that his highest cabinet members were also FAMILY. So that his apparent targets were a name that never existed because there was no “J” before 1600 AD so the complete fiction was invented to cover for Edomites. Edom, Iuda was the twin brother of Jakob = Yakob = The Deceiver, who Babylonian Name Changed to Is Ra EL = he struggles with god. So the Deceiver Who Struggles With God had it in for his twin brother and the rest is on-going history…

because…

you heard it in Cenk Uygur’s diatribe he finally said it that Is Ra ELIS ARE THE NOT-SEES.

8:48 min “The American people's patience to send money perpet we just sent $26 billion to that tear your wrist who says oh good I like torturing and raping Palestinians cuz he doesn't think they're human he's a full-blown fascist. Fine I'll say it: he's a Not See that's exactly what he is.”

I’m finally seeing people who show that glimmer of comprehension highlighted in my Swindler’s List post that ALL religions, ALL politics, ANYTHING that can be seen, felt, smelled, tasted as Evil stems from any or all of the Three Clans of Noea.

Check out the book title: Is Ra EL COULD NOT HAVE BEEN FOUNDED UNLESS A KEY PLAYER WHO WENT AWOL (Habeus Adolfus show me the body!) had not engineered the entire situation for a land-grab and relocation by…

The Britains whom I’ve shown countless times are Yahoodim.

Balfour Declaration, (November 2, 1917), statement of British support for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.” It was made in a letter from Arthur James Balfour, the British foreign secretary, to Lionel Walter Rothschild, 2nd Baron Rothschild (of Tring), a leader of the Anglo-Jewish community. Though the precise meaning of the correspondence has been disputed, its statements were generally contradictory to both the Sykes-Picot Agreement (a secret convention between Britain and France) and the Ḥusayn-McMahon correspondence (an exchange of letters between the British high commissioner in Egypt, Sir Henry McMahon, and Ḥusayn ibn ʿAlī, ...

Whoopstittyshitty! Seems like there were a whole bunch more Ziombies in the woodpile! Now if you hadn’t read Lenormant’s History of the World… then you wouldn’t have known that when they were chasing the Hammite King Nimrod all around the desert, Shem had taken over Egypt from Ham and put a Hit out on Nimmy if he were to show up in Egypt. Can’t put an exact date on that one but you can see why Egypt historically used to get the SECOND MOST FOREIGN AID from the New Yerusalem = Yew Knighted States of Shumeria with Is Ra EL being #1. That’s been going on for decades. I guess Egypt has been pushed out of the Hertz #2 position by You Crane BUT IT’$ $TILL ALL IN THE FAMILY.

Ever wonder why Egypt wouldn’t let the Canaanites in?

So in collusion with Arny and the Brits and the Sovieidiots, the Ameri Cans who are nothing but the New Yerusalem/Satellite State of the Motherland (Is Ra EL not Angel Land - but as you can see THEY ARE INEXTRICABLE - getting it? getting it now!!!???) ALL WORKED TOGETHER for this snakepit in the Great Rift Valley.

Immediately following the declaration of the new state, both superpower leaders, US President Harry S. Truman and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, recognized the new state.

Truman = Yahoodim.

Joseph Jewison = Yahoodim.

OF COURSE they were going to recognize it!

Really, seriously, anyone who can’t see that THERE ARE NO NATIONS AND THAT THEY ALL ARE PUPPETS OF FAMILY need to have 12-pound sledge-hammer cranial therapy.

Or, so that my perpetual state of Pissed-Off can get some relief, buy our book:

That has a rendition of the Master Of Puppets seen above.

and remember: It’s better to be Pissed-Off than to be Pissed-On.

OK. I took you on the Tilt-O-Whirl and dropped the floor out. Lettuce see if you stick to the inside wall to prove that the earth is flat because nothing sticks to the OUTSIDE of that carnival ride!

IF there were no nations just actors inside War Theatres…

IF it has always only ever been FAMILY all working towards the same goal with internecene war just to spice things up.

IF the Not Sees always were yahoodim who just happened to want to Jen Oh Side their cousins.

IF today, those SAME NOT SEES are STILL trying to Jen Oh Side their cousins…

THEN

Not a goddamned thing has changed since -

look at the picture.

No, I mean it. LOOK at the picture. Fran Zetta and I spent extreme amounts of time designing and refining these images so that they would get more than the customary 10 seconds that most apes give a masterwork in an art gallery.

LOOK AT THE WINDOW!

If you have Liz Dexia like me then it will be very simple to see that they have been crafting world-stage puppets for 5784 years (you have to add the current era to the B.C.

NOTHING HAS CHANGED IN NEARLY 6000 YEARS.

Nothing is going to change - well… except for the syphilitic apes rattling the cages (Family trying to break into a Family military base and they were treated with RESPECT because Family thought they were doing the RIGHT THING supporting criminally-insane war criminals!

And the boldness, hubris, sadistic criminal biocidal insanity will escalate because we are in Hell and the masks are off an you can see the demons with your own eyes and the Sodomites ARE horny (so to speak) and Christians will defend their MK masters despite every trigger I used to show that those masters are the tools of the Christian’s own destruction.

God, I’m so tired of lameass apes that can’t/won’t defend themselves.

I had a very insightful question in the original Scorpion Stack that is perfect to place here:

Ancient Warrior

Yayogerardo’s Substack

5 hrs ago

> I’m so proud! I’m losing a subscriber per day. At the end of the year I’ll probably only have my 30 faithful Hens left! <

Quality over quantity every day.

Liked (2)

Reply (1)

Patrick Jordan

5 hrs agoAuthor

My Warrior friend:

Heraclites 500 BC

Every Citizen Soldier

“Out of a hundred men,

ten shouldn’t be there and 80 are just targets.

Nine are the real fighters,

and we are thankful for them because they make the battle.

But the one,

the one is a warrior

and he brings the others back.”

Like (2)

Reply

Ancient Warrior

Yayogerardo’s Substack

5 hrs ago

I must ask the question, is it human nature to be slaves?

Liked (1)

Reply (1)

Patrick Jordan

5 hrs agoAuthor

The question must be asked.

When we step back to consider the big picture we find that the highest form of Magi, Witches, Sorcerers, and Alkymysts conspired to BREED a population of whatever we started out as, to become the most pathetically malleable globs of protoplasm in the history of biology.

So...

Perhaps not to start with - but now, they are irredeemable.

Like (2)

Reply

What hath Hu-Mans wrought with inaction?

