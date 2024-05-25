Our girl Kara did a post

that asked the existential question of: What The Fuck? of the Universe.

As usual I reigned down my rain of diatribical denouements (din’t even know what that meant - had to look it up) that you can find in her comment section.

denouement /dā″noo͞-mäɴ′/ noun The final resolution or clarification of a dramatic or narrative plot. The events following the climax of a drama or novel in which such a resolution or clarification takes place. The outcome of a sequence of events; the end result

Kinda like the word even though I pulled it out of my nethers.

But late this evening/early moaning, I got to thinking about the SVR (Standard Vomited Response) by all of the pillow-sitting, cross-legged, crossed-eyed, Nude Age, harmchair Fill Oz of Fears:

Suffering is good for personal and spiritual growth. We are here to learn a lesson.

Is PMWIV texting?

Pardon Me Whilst I Vomit.

From Jewish Mysticism to an early Papal Bull (always liked that phrase) it is posited (hope they didn’t get any on them) that we CHOOSE to come here.

Exsqueeze the fuck otta me?

Cuz I’d like to see that in writing, signed in blood; or some kind of cosmic recording where I actually agreed to be tortured in Hell for the helluv it, Cuz.

Attached to that unprovable and disgusting idea that we are somehow responsible for tossing ourselves in the Oubliette and swallowing the key, is the subsidiary notion that now that we’re fucking here with no apparent means of escape except a painful death that: we CHOOSE TO SUFFER.

That’s the part where my over-tired mind at the end of a long day had all of its defenses down so that I could see and smell and feel my way through a wall of bullshit to get to the heart of the verbiage.

We don’t CHOOSE to suffer any more than a person stranded in the desert chooses to get a nice tan that roasts the flesh right off of their bones. The sun is there. You can’t do a damned thing about it.

THE SOURCE OF SUFFERING IS EXTERNAL.

The entity is the recipient of the suffering heaped upon them.

We don’t CHOOSE to suffer any more than an accidental brush against a black widow spiderweb nets a bite that starts to make your flesh necrose (to keep the skin-theme simmering).

THE SOURCE OF SUFFERING IS EXTERNAL.

The entity is the recipient of the suffering heaped upon them.

We don’t CHOOSE to be immersed in a Silent War that was undeclared but rages none-the-less IN us and around us taking out our mortal coil and the coils of those we know and love.

THE SOURCE OF SUFFERING IS EXTERNAL.

The entity is the recipient of the suffering heaped upon them.

Whence cometh the fucked phrase: you CHOOSE to suffer. ?

The answer is so obvious my imaginary Third Grade Class is jumping up and down in a Chucky Cheeze playpen pointing and laughing at the absurd titty.

When we were writing the book Legacy,

I had to constantly re-visit and re-inforce the notion that the folks who were hopelessly lost in addiction to psyche drugs were also desperately lost in the Lie that if they could only control their thoughts and emotions then the demons that plagued them would either be tamed or go away.

Since the brain is an organ, and it has an organic dysfunction, and throwing chemicals at it that disrupts homeostasis will never restore homeostasis; then like Tom Cruise said on either Oprah or David Letterman, psychiatric disorders never arose from a pharmaceutical DEFICIENCY.

The problem is that those with severe mental, emotional, psychological dysfunction think that they can THINK their way out of a physical, biological, chemical trainwreck. The problem is SOMATOpsycho NOT psychosomatic.

This kind of inculcated (from the outside) self-delusion from the psychosomatic cult keeps the focus of the Damned Souls from looking to that OUTSIDE SOURCE THAT CREATED THE SUFFERING IN THE FIRST PLACE.

Therefore, the language that they give their torture victims is:

psychosomatic = YOU are the author of your head problems

Wrong Think = YOU have the wrong attitude or interpretations of the external torture inflicted on you.

negativity = YOU are miring yourself in grief and self-pity when you should be in frank denial, hysterical blindness, and self-hypnosis that you really are in Hell being tortured by Demons.

You, Yew, Ewe.

So why WOULDN’T they GIVE you the language of:

YOU

CHOOSE

TO SUFFER.

?

It’s the goddamnedest PERFECT camouflage for predators that thrive on suffering, pain, and death.

The full circle in Continuum being this:

That all suffering is externally inflicted.

The weak mind, the Stockholm Mind will accept the lie that they are the author of their own suffering.

That they DESERVE their personal private suffering.

That it is NOBLE to bear such suffering.

That if it is insufferable and unbearable, then all they have to do is THINK their way out of the muck at the bottom of the well with slime on the walls that even an ice climber with crampons and pick and rope couldn’t get themselves out of.

YOU CHOOSE TO SUFFER.

is the phrase that a small, abused mind adopts because the abject TERROR that the ENTIRE UNIVERSE IS ALIGNED AGAINST YOU FOR TOTAL FAILURE ALL THE TIME is too much for any mind to bear, so the default is to place the blame for the defective, malicious, malevolent Universe on themselves so that they can have the Drug of HOPE that if they just think happy thoughts, do the affirmation while clicking their ruby slippers together:

There’s No Place Like Hell… There’s No Place Like Hell… There’s No Place Like…

that THEY will FINALLY have CONTROL over the CHOICE that THEY made.

So, folks. It was ALL a Lie to get you to blame yourself. There is no one coming down the well. No one is going to help you - but you. It starts with how they damaged your brain and every other system attached to it (which would be ALL of them) that means that since EVERYTHING YOU KNOW IS WRONG - AND EVERYTHING YOU KNOW IS A LIE; then you have to abandon everything including the notion that you can THINK your way out of a PHYSICAL/PHYSIOLOGICAL pit.

Gnaw away at the bottom stones that line The Well until the foundation becomes unstable. The weight of stones above will come crashing down into the hole. But you were prepared for that because you DID SOMETHING PHYSICAL AND PRO-ACTIVE not just languished in the muck at the bottom of the well hoping a savoir would drop some more valium like blessed raindrops from On High. And when the walls of the well fall down and build up you can then climb your way out into a world of YOUR making of YOUR CHOOSING NOT the Hellhole that had been prepared for you.

King James Version; Isaiah 24:18 And it shall come to pass, that he who fleeth from the noise of the fear shall fall into the pit; and he that cometh up out of the midst of the pit shall be taken in the snare: for the windows from on high are open, and the foundations of the earth do shake.

Motherfuckers got the game worked out three moves in advance.

Time to destroy the game.

I CHOOSE THAT

THEY

SUFFER.

