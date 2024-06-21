Our buddy Wayne takes us on some more Guided Tours Through Hell…

Take a look at the insanity I wrote below that started out as a simple comment before I realized I would have to Stack AFTER I poured some Immodium in my ear for the verbal diarrhea.

Wayne is the Cat Eye List. I am the Re-act Ant. OK… OVER reactant.

Strap in.

You always bring a fireworks display of important pertinent topics all of which require full discussion. I'm pressed for time so I will try to cover some of the 'easier' subjects.

Within the categories of 'viral envelopes' aka 'capsids' (the bastards should pick ONE NAME AND STICK TO IT) there are two varieties: Protein and Proteo-lipid. Bacteria also can have protein or proteo-lipid membranes so this is why the criminally maligned essential oil option for self-healthcare ACTUALLY FUCKING WORKS! Because when touched by an essential oil, it melts the damned lipid envelope/capsid off of Ye Poyson Packette. What that does - and what NO ONE talks about is it spills the CONTENTS which are RNA or DNA into the host which may or may not be a threat on their own but still require nuclease enzymes to burn them out of the body. Nobody EVER talks about the sequelae because they ONLY vomit what they heard or read from a guru that the headless virus is now 'dead'. Damned nanomolecular self-assembling machine was fucking 'dead' before you oregano-oiled it into slurry.

Anyone who doesn't think that essential oils don't have ass-kicking power should put a few drops into a common plastic picnic cup and then come back in a couple of hours. Melts right the hell damned through. In fact ANTIBIOTICS have become so problematic in 'creating' 'superbugs' that the NIH has been publishing research papers on the use of essential oils to clean up the now-resistant organisms.

What's that quote about ideas and science?

First it is ridiculed?

Then Pharma looks for a way to monetize it?

Then you put the fuckers on the chopping block and make them pay the headsman for a clean cut?

================================================

Since you invoked homeopathy I will bring up Rajan Sankaran (probably the only man on the planet other than me who actually READ Hahnemann's work) who said that the forefront of all disease states from birth to present START with: Injury, Typhoid, and Cholera. Coming from India where it seems everything is sewage water, this makes a shitload of sense, however in the 1960s in the ‘Developed Whirled’ they were shooting up little kids with TYPHOID vaccines. Given that vaccines and drugs have the same side-effects that they pretend to take away we can just restate this as The State was shooting at least typhoid into people.

https://www.mayoclinic.org › diseases-conditions › typhoid-fever › symptoms-causes › syc-20378661 Typhoid fever - Symptoms & causes - Mayo Clinic Typhoid fever is a serious bacterial infection that causes fever, stomach pain, diarrhea or constipation, and rash. It can be life-threatening without treatment and is rare in the U.S. but common in Africa and South Asia.

Aye, Wayne, me bye, it seems dey old saw bones be puttin' in what you say been taken' us all out to see Jesus, Marhry and Yosef - now haffent' they?

GUT ATTACK. Folks should check their Baby Books and vaccine violation records.

I bring this up as and ASIDE because cholera toxin made the rounds a decade ago in the Autism world for being the cause of the tight junction (a chemcial bond between cells) being relaxed or broken thus being the CAUSE OF LEAKY GUT.

Cholera is the kind of thing that you ONLY think about in a place like India ... or Florida where there is a hyper-aggressive Synthea version post-Deep Water Horizon that will eat your legs off in a few minutes of exposure. God Bless modern living and technology. "We're" so much more advanced than those third world countries where they would just languish for days before perishing...

======================================================

"Alternative Medicine points out that there has never been any government-sponsored study of viruses that even used comparison-control groups, which would be the minimum requirement of any real science."

That is just So Unfair!

The US Military in AFRICA !? Used the RABIES VACCINE AS A CONTROL when they tested their new Malaria... vaccine.... wait...

#1 What the fuck was the military doing juicing up africans?

#2 A CONTROL is the use of not a fucking thing not even a goddamned placebo that they lied to you about as being a control.

#3 Why would a VIRUS be used to compare apples to orangutans from Mars with a single celled parasite?

Clearly these fuckers make things up and can't be trusted which is why I abuse the VDE cult for them demanding that the government GIVE them data to prove there are no viruses and when the lying fucks don't even respond the VDEs like petulant children go; "See? I told you!"

With this level of deceit and idiocy on both sides, Comets are the only medicine.

========================================================

Near as I can tell while assembling my book

there are around 5 different flavors of Cancer. Each category MIGHT respond to specific interventions while the other will not. So whereas one form MIGHT respond to hyperbaric oxygen therapay we are forced to examine the Mechanism of Action of that method.

Oxygen exist as:

singlet (ion radical)

a NEUTRAL diatomic molecule called: oxygen

Superoxide diatomic molecule with a single negative charge

and Ozone that begins with O3 and can go up in odd integers to some high numbers.

Each one can burn some holes in serious shit like microbes, host tissue and atmosphere EXCEPT for molecular oxygen which is the BASIS from which the others were derived.

So just which of those are doing the job in the hyperbaric chamber?

I know VERY FEW people in the past 24 years who would have the SKILLS to ask the question that I just posed despite the abject simplicity and glaring SCIENTIFIC DEMAND for an answer; let alone be able to understand, accept, and USE the information if that One Simple Question ever got an answer.

How long did I say I was doing this?

Why am I still waiting for an answer?

MediSin HAS NO GAME. It has NO ANSWERS. If it DOES it WILL NOT TELL.

MediSin is a threat to all life on this planet.

So, as a followup: WITHOUT an answer to that Simple Question then the followup question of the use and efficacy of Vitamin C (which is a COMPLEX IN NATURE *NEVER* ISOLATED ASCORBIC ACID!!!) MUST be put on hold because the Fenton Reaction creates a lightening bolt via the interation of IRON and Ascorbic Acid that can blast the Holy Motherfuck out of ANY pathogen but pretty much SMOKES VIRUSES.

Yes I know there are cock-biting religious nuts that tell us that IRON IS TOXIC (goddamned everything is toxic now) and that we should load up on Copper (another toxin) that surprisingly makes people suggestible to religious notions.

To address Wayne's direct question/concern over the Warburg oxygen vs. the anti-oxidant:

IF the hyperbaric function did its job SOLELY by the introduction of MOLECULAR NEUTRAL OXYGEN into the cancer, then vitamin C being a REDUCING AGENT ONLY HAVING ACTION ON OXYGEN IONS would not have an effect on the therapy.

IF the goal was the burn the cancer up like a flamethrower with every conceivable permutation of ion configuration conflagration - then yeah... Vitamin C be like pissin' on a forest fyre.

==================================================

As to Vitamin A from Fish Liver Oil.

Wayne is working things out for himself. He's reporting what he has done, what he is doing, and what he might do without any hint that it is advice to follow.

I was taught in school that a journalist presents both sides of every issue and lets the reader decide what to do for themselves. Having seen the video you will discern that a liver of ANY animal is the organ of detoxification for the entire being. Hence it will be full of toxins and disease. Your obligation is to find out if a Molecular Still is capable of removing either of those. You just witnessed a HIGH TECH distillation of oil from the livers of animals to the point where HALF of the NATURAL vitamins were FUCKING LOST! So, what did the Icedheads do in response to their high tech intervention and probably GOVERNMENT EXTORTION?

THEY ADDED ARTIFICIAL VITAMINS BACK IN.

At this point, Jesus should be riding that Comet in like Slim Pickin's riding the H-Balm in Dr. Strange Glove just to put an end to it all. Butt....

There has been concern for decades that the ENORMOUS amount of vitamin A is SUPPRESSIVE to the action of Vitamin D in the human body. Given that I would never take fish squeezin's, the topic is almost muttly mootly mute except for the fact that Lyme can take vitamin D to make it an immunosuppressant. Given that the Vitamin A receptor within the Vitamin D receptor complex is the spring on the mousetrap to make the whole thing work and given that there is now a cult out there that says that Vitamin A IS TOXIC !!! (first came Cancel Culture, next came Toxic Culture) then it is impossible to know whether to shit or go blind or to just tape turds on your eyes and beg for alms and comets.

Unlike the disclaimer in Wayne's post, everything in my writing implicates Medicine as State-Sponsored Millie Tarry A Sassy Nation Corpse with AlterNOTive Medicine as the expected Sigh Co-Logical Wharf Air subsidiary Corpse to attract and contain anyone who had the good sense godgaveapissant to run the fuck away from the first Mengele Battalion. They are ALL in on it: either as knowing participants or useful idiots. From my post above you can see

CORE *SIMPLE* QUESTIONS HAVE *NEVER* BEEN ANSWERED THE ENTIRE TIME I HAVE BEEN STUDYING WHAT PRETENDS TO BE HEALTH HERE IN HELL.

If you CAN'T answer simple questions then the high tech supplements (many of which are GMO) COULD NOT EXIST because the LEVEL of intelligence and command of science DICTATES that those answers MUST be known.

Therefore, if they are not forthcoming the ONLY DEFAULT CONCLUSION is that you are working with the enemy who is limping you along while STILL LYING TO YOU ABOUT THE CAUSATION AND REMOVAL OF HUMAN DISEASE.

COMETS.

NOTHING BUT GODDAMNED COMETS FOR ALL. Apparently the Oort Cloud is full of them, however there is no such thing as Space.

See how fucked we are?

Can't even get a good goddamned comet to fix things when you need it.

