Our Mach Speed A Veilian Man

sent me this by email:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14470239/covid-vaccine-reawakens-virus-world-india.html

Covid booster vaccine reawakens world's deadliest virus inside man's body READ MORE: Yale scientists link Covid vaccines to alarming new syndrome By CASSIDY MORRISON SENIOR HEALTH REPORTER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM Published: 10:06 EST, 7 March 2025 | Updated: 10:37 EST, 7 March 2025

Senior —what? Like Senile the Sea Sick Senior?

The Four Major Food Groups are:

Viruses

Bacteria

Fungus

Parasites

I have an ancient book on the shelf that I’ve never read called: The Forgotten Plague. I’m glad I never read it. When I came across this

I knew what the entire Game Plan was. Mattman said that TUBERCULOSIS, LEPROSY, and SYPHILIS never went away. They went stealth due to the use of antibiotics that take the cell wall off of the monsters.

Hence: The Forgotten Plague. Not because it went away. Not because it was controlled by drugs. Because they didn’t want you to see the Mannequin behind the quertin.

In fact, the PLAN was to get antibiotics into everyone by Medisin or Ag Wry Culture since the meat supply is doped with enough bug-killer to keep every man woman and chile a perpetual pus-bag of Syphilis now and for eternity.

No active lesions that we can see means no running away in horror that we are all Tree Man on the inside. But all of the multiple morphologies of Spirochetes are infective and can re-assemble into the Cell Wall Competent form.

Butt this Stack was about the asshat moron who claims to have Medikill credentials who wrote the article for the Illustrious Dally Male.

Covid booster vaccine reawakens world's deadliest virus inside man's body

or better said:

For the religious crowd that doesn’t beLIEve in viruses: they should reject the title out of hand just from unstudied knee-jerk reaction. They would be partially right, because TB in its Cell Wall Competent Form has always been a spore-forming BACTERIA not a virus like the credentialed cretin wrote.

Let me recap with a nightcap

In a world of dialectic: Never the Mark Twain shall meat. A virus is a virus and a bacteria is a bacteria, and a fungus is a….

Well… that’s where I’m conflicted with virus deniers because there is no doubt in my mind that a bunch of those unstudied-knee Jerks might have at one time slobbered all over Royal Rife and his world of pleomorphism where he claimed to have documented protits (whatever the hell those are, but I am rather pro-tit myself) that SPONTANEOUSLY morphed into a virus then a fungus then a bacterium.

or bacterium to fungus - I get them mixed up because even the early taxonomists looking at TB put it in the Genus of MYCObacterium tuburculinum.

They couldn’t tell by looking at it if it were a fungus MYCO or a bacteria BACTERIUM.

Hmm…

That would speak of Continuum NOT some hard delineated compartments between them.

Enter: Mel Thornberg who said that viruses and prions were just the dandruff (my paraphrase) of Spirochetes.

Enter: Lida Mattman who said that one of the 8 cell wall deficient forms of spirochetes could be considered virus-like.

Getting to see why I have no patience with those who have thrown in with the Disbelieve Everything PsyOp without studying every single permutation of the problem but go right to the streetcorner, toss down the soapbox with Terrain Theory stenciled all over it and proceed unceremoniously to jack-off in public?

How does one go from damned near worship of Royal Rife to denying that something that may be just chunks of something else doesn’t even exist?

For Fucks Sake, some crippled brains are claiming that there are no inter-cellular inclusions; that we don’t have an immune system; that bacteria and fungus are our friends; and that illness is just stress from a bad hair day.

Oh, and the real crackpots that are either on crack or pot say that DNA is twelve stranded but exists in other dimensions.

But how cracky and how potty are those compared to the ones that say DNA doesn’t even exist?

I’ve been whiplashing your heads back and forth more than a chiropractor after a car accident to show that the Seniorita Hellth Re-Pour Turd for the Daily Male might have made an Insider Slip rather than erroneously calling TB (a bacteria) a VIRUS.

I mean: Freshmen in High School (maybe she was high?) would be failed for something so blatantly stupid.

Butt WAS it stupid?

Enter: Lawrence Broxmeyer who took up the topic of Tuberculosis as a Cell Wall Deficient organism that could get into the cytoplasm of a cell and remote control the mitochondria.

Reprise: Lawrence Broxmeyer who said that the true monster inside of the TB organims was a BACTERIOPHAGE VIRUS THAT DID ALL OF THE DIRTY WORK.

What the Turd Rain cult can’t rectify with the Germ Theory cult who feel rectum fried for the exchange is that BOTH are right.

The phage - a virus - gets into the bacteria to muck up the works and turn it toxigenic. Should the virus get loose (lysogenic) then it can create a whole nother domino cascade of shitstorm.

Royal Rife (remember him? might want to blot the slobber for the cult of personality worship) discovered (makes you really wonder how the fuck he found this out?) that if you beam the Mortal Oscillating Frequency at TB you can kill it.

Yeah! The whole alternut commune titty and those who worship the Universe is Vibration Cult just had an Oar Gasm.

Or…

if you waited 30 minutes the TUBERCULOSIS BACTERIOPHAGE WOULD EXIT THE DEAD TB CELLS TO KILL THE HOST!

See why I wondered how he figured that out? Sure you might see the phage emerge AFTER the fact when you went looking for why you had dead test animals or … bipeds? … tits-up on the table after ‘curing’ them, but if you didn’t know it the first time… or second time… or…

until you figgered it out, then that’s a lot of souls goin’ home to Jebus because —

well — in this case

VIRUSES DO EXIST.

Goddamned things are lethal within a very short time frame of exiting the TB corpses.

So did Cassidy Morrison make a mistake that a freshman would never be allowed to do (and where were her editors and fuck-checkers?)

Or…

Did she let slip that the real thing behind making TB a world-class Kyller is that certain versions of it harbor the thing that Cultists say don’t exist?

Beyond what I’ve highlighted here, nothing else in her write-up matters. That is why I didn’t post any of the text. I only deal in Root Cause analysis so I refuse to waste a second of my time chasing minutiae that is meaningless until my Wooly Mammoth in the room with a couple of cavemen impaled on the tusks is acknowledged.

Pat, Out.

