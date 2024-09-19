Sluice Gate
For me, it doesn’t matter if you are Flat Dearth, Crate Her Earth, Hollow Hearth, Concave Bowl, or Dyson’s Fear, just as long as you aren’t about Globe Hell-anything.
Because, it is my contention, before doing an experiment that costs too much money but a test I have already designed two variations of, that IF the world was indeed a ball spinning in three vectors simultaneously at sub-relativistic speeds that the entire surface would have sluiced off before there was any intelligent life to develop.
And here we are… with a relatively intact surface - but no intelligent life.
There’s some pretty dramatic stuff here. I like a whole bunch of them like half of Switzerland disappearing, but you have to admit that a Sand Fall is the height of freakimoniscity.
So consider this an open forum to post ANYTHING in the comments that you want because that I why I started this Stack to have a meat ting of the minds and share them even if we don’t agree. It is still entertaining.
I’m only 80+ pages into a novel that I started on Flat Earth where, since I’m the Meme Meister of: All Of The Above, I put in every legend of every type into the book to explain what we’re all curious about but NO ONE knows for sure.
Call me the Anti-Queen: We are Amused.