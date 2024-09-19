For me, it doesn’t matter if you are Flat Dearth, Crate Her Earth, Hollow Hearth, Concave Bowl, or Dyson’s Fear, just as long as you aren’t about Globe Hell-anything.

Because, it is my contention, before doing an experiment that costs too much money but a test I have already designed two variations of, that IF the world was indeed a ball spinning in three vectors simultaneously at sub-relativistic speeds that the entire surface would have sluiced off before there was any intelligent life to develop.

And here we are… with a relatively intact surface - but no intelligent life.

There’s some pretty dramatic stuff here. I like a whole bunch of them like half of Switzerland disappearing, but you have to admit that a Sand Fall is the height of freakimoniscity.

So consider this an open forum to post ANYTHING in the comments that you want because that I why I started this Stack to have a meat ting of the minds and share them even if we don’t agree. It is still entertaining.

I’m only 80+ pages into a novel that I started on Flat Earth where, since I’m the Meme Meister of: All Of The Above, I put in every legend of every type into the book to explain what we’re all curious about but NO ONE knows for sure.

Call me the Anti-Queen: We are Amused.

Leave a comment