I would like for y’all to run the video and stop it before you get to 1:33 min so that you can set the speed at 0.25 and turn the volume off (very annoying) then watch the T-rex digitally slide under the canopy at the gas station beneath ridges that protrude at the bottom.

Maybe I’m being a Wanker but the fins on the back seem to not follow the line of sight which would have dented the metal as it slips under the roof in an unconvincing manner even at 480P and quarter speed. Sure, it could have been an artistic vs. monetary choice to just fudge it but the clumsy lizard does flip a car with its clown feet once it gets out so, this scene has disturbed me since the day I saw it.

Now, I bring this up because even ‘real life’ disturbs me at times like when I go out to the garage at night with my trusty bent key to open the side door in low light but the key slips in at one-go with all of the ease of a digital dinosaur at a Union 76.

No hesitation to go right into the opening, no resistance as it goes to the shank, and Open Sesame-seed Bun!

In a non-simulated universe it should at least take several million attempts to get the key into the slot, micro molecular imperfections should be felt transduced through the key as it attempts to get past the pins to unlock the door, etc.

Contrasted with one time when I had an emergency in broad daylight and had to get into the back porch door and just like a horror movie my adrenaline was so high my hands were shaking and I couldn’t get the damned key in the slot for nothing.

In a universe with multiple outcomes, practiced or practical things that we do every day at the level of actual interaction (metal on metal, hand-to-eye coordination) should be a damned near impossible feat.

This is why I maintain we are in a SIM.

There are too many things that are just fudged.

Even the blind basketball tosses that go right in just piss me off.

I’ve seen more dramatic videos than this one but it has enough variety to show that most of us here in Hell should have been ded a LONG time ago. But that’s the oddity: In order to get into Hell the legend is that you HAVE to be dead…

So are we Undead?

Is that the meaning of being Born Again?

If we were borne into Hell: a kind of delivery as still-births, then the only way out is to be Born Again, which has sinister connotations of the dred Re-In Car Nation to have ‘eternal life’ which to me would be the ultimate curse not being able to ever leave The SIM. Were we ever at one point ‘alive’ in order to have our countdown timers run out?

Amidst all of the suffering and tragedy my mother and I had a skit where we’d look at each other and say: “You call THIS: Living?”

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil

tempt /tĕmpt/ intransitive verb To try to get (someone) to do wrong, especially by a promise of reward. synonym: lure.

Similar: lure To be inviting or attractive to. "A second helping tempted me. We refused the offer even though it tempted us." To provoke or to risk provoking. "Don't tempt fate."

deliver /dĭ-lĭv′ər/ intransitive verb To bring or transport to the proper place or recipient; distribute. "deliver groceries; deliver the mail." To surrender (someone or something) to another; hand over. "delivered the criminal to the police." To secure (something promised or desired), as for a candidate or political party. "campaign workers who delivered the ward for the mayor."

I doan no noffin bout birfin no baybays!

My problem is that I’ve worked in the semiconductor industry where the precision is insane but most of the processes at the atomic level are haphazard slap-assy hope-the-hell-it-turns-out-alright affairs. Thanks to my people I have a light microscope that can resolve to 1000X that shows intricacies in things in nature where a single cell defies the very notion of reality/life, let alone looking at the complex array of the spikey hairs on the legs of insects, etc.

Fractal complexity diving in or pulling back, but the rules of the game are about as loose as a script of a video game with the cheat codes.

I promised this to Jeannettically Modified and it’s a year or too past due so I had to get it out of my system.

Meet y’all in the comments, and watch out for the tractor tires rolling right towards your backs!

