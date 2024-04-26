Hey Kids,

If your life is already Hell, then feel free to skip any of these posts in the section:

PROOF WE’RE IN HELL

because… well… we’re already there.

I post things like this out of annoyance, or amusement, or because since I troll for patterns I see that the A.I. is feeding me specific things that are connected in Continuum. By all means watch them on any speed higher than 1X and you might get extra amusement out of them from the Alvin and the Chick Monk voices.

I watched the video above AFTER I watched this one:

but for me the order and placement on the wheel of Continuum doesn’t matter because they are all connected in either direction around the circle or even wormwholes cutting across the space between.

This is the first time I’ve heard someone get close to quoting the Protocols without quoting the Protocols.

Protocol 1:5. In the beginnings of the structure of society, they were subjected to brutal and blind force; afterwards - to Law, which is the same force, only disguised. I draw the conclusion that by the law of nature, right lies in force. 12. Our right lies in force. The word "right" is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you.

Can I run the cycle back on Continuum to the start with 911 being offline by asking that if someone stole $100 million in tox doll ears that themselves were stolen money, can we call 911 to report the theft?

I’m not really sure how that works because it seems that here in Hell EVERYONE is a criminal except us and the Criminal Justice system gives Just Us to the Criminals.

But I am sure that the United States Corporation went into recievership to China so since gloves have been imported for decades the New Owners of the Land Mass probably put the project on hold because they don’t want competition with their Main Land operation.

Good times never end in Hell.

