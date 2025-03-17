I came up with a simple, effective limiter to tell us where we are:

HELL STINKS.

IF we were in heaven then everything would smell like orange blossoms, Irises (they smell like Sweet-Tart candies), and maple syrup.

Butt…

This shithole smells like…

Shit

Burnt brakes and clutches

Cheep 1950s plastic and rubber and over-powering laundry detergent in dollar stores

Dryer sheets with chloral hydrate

Body odor that even a starving wolf wouldn’t hunt

etc., etc., etc.,

Now I put shit at the top of the list because it literally has hit the fan, yet at a certain level the bulk of humanity (and they are pretty bulky) don’t have the first fucking clue what they are drinking, eating, or breathing.

I say Drinking because some municipal water supplies are actually FILTERED SEWER WATER.

Now, that alone should have made ANY reasonable person hunt down ANYONE involved in such an abomination as that with torches and pitchfolks and put them through the test to see if They Be A Witch by a right Dunking in the very effluent that they are making people (in their own ignorance) drink.

I say Eating because I’ve got old Organic Gardening magazines written by Rodale Press (he was a CIA asset) that suggested putting sewer sludge on your ORGANIC GARDEN. Never mind that it is processed human waste along with whateverthefuck that those stupid humans and INDUSTRY put down the sewers and is also concentrated with heavy metals like Lead (which is not a band name).

I say Breathing because there is a short route from my house to the highway so that when I go into town it is a nice straight shot, paved road, BUTT it passes a sewage treatment plant that would ALWAYS MAKE ME SICK WHEN I DROVE BY.

So, to this day for over 20+ years I have been driving out out my way in the country with questionable roads and multiple stop signs to avoid being polluted by whatever the town nearby has shatted out.

Folks on my Stack should know by now the groundbreaking work that Wayne from Mach Speed Avail I Am Man has done on the topic of Sepsis.

I send him PDFs as they come through my inbox from my free subscription to

academia.edu

Here’s a current one that spawned this current rage against the machine:

Detection of Aerosolized Endotoxin from a Land Application of Biosolids Site By Charles Gerba 2005, Proceedings of the Water Environment Federation Throughout the United States, it has been estimated that approximately 6.5 million tons of biosolids are produced and that 60% of this is land applied. Class B biosolids are land applied in locations typically devoid of communities, but as populations increase and the line between urban and suburban areas begin to blur, biosolids land application is increasingly coming into contact with neighboring communities. Endotoxin (Gramnegative bacteria derived lipopolysaccharide) has been associated with pulmonary ailments, asthma, and fever depending on length of exposure and susceptibility. Aerosol samples were collected from sites in southeastern Arizona from biosolids land application sites.

Many of you look forward to the Jordanization of most technical material, so here we go:

If I did my math right, 38 pounds of shit per person per year (some of us have septic tanks) is processed by sewage treatment.

Check me out to see if I did this right:

6,500,000 tons X 2000 pound (per ton) / 343,000,000 people (very doubtful with the Conyid depop and the illegal influx {infucks?}) = 37.9 pounds of shit.

60% of that shit has Hit The Fan (you KNEW that you liked my version better)…

… so … 22.74 pounds of shit is your personal contribution (if you are a city dweller) to the over all burden of bodily excretions.

I’ve already established that when I pass ANY sewage treatment plant that I get physically ill. For my entire life I have fought the abject ignorance of scared little shits who would blame me for being ‘emotionally upset’ over a ‘smell’ when I had to study biology and chemistry JUST TO SURVIVE CHEMICAL ALLERGY so I would vivisect said assholes (notice a potty theme in all of this?) with the fact that along with Odor Molecules that were offensive, were ACTIVE AEROSOLIZED MICROBES AND OTHER CHEMICAL COMPONENTS (like endotoxins) that produce PHYSICAL ILLNESS instead of their most-worshiped PSYCHOsomatic bullshit that their Yahoody masters trained them to smear over everything.

Goddamned shit is poisonous!

I didn’t need a study in 2005 to tell me what I knew since the 1970s.

What is the size and molecular weight and time-weighted average of lofted odor molecules?

What is the size and molecular weight and time-weighted average of lofted endotoxins?

See? You can figure this shit (there’s that theme again) out WITHOUT taxpayer funded studies.

So WHY is Sepsis a TOP reason for hospital deaths? Could it be that we drink, eat, and breathe this SHIT all day every day because the JOKE of the Illuminutty is to have Herd Animals confined in what I call Human Moustraps called Cities where they are fed back their own waste from their waists?

A huge reason for Mad Cow disease in Cows and other animals, if you happen to still have the skill of reading fucking labels on animal feed, is that even in CHICKEN FUCKING FEED they put the brains and spinal columns of SHEEP as OFFAL in the chicken feed along with ground up organs and feces; as well as ‘suppementing’ bovine ‘food’ with the same.

Newfuckingflash: Cattle are GRAZERS.

THEY ONLY EAT GRASS.

When you put the ground-up brains and spinal columns of SHEEP in the food of something that was engineered in the SIM to ONLY eat GRASS then you are headed for - and I dare say: DESERVE - a good dose of Mad Cow yourself.

Which is why I hold the Carnivores in abject derision for their religious hysteria.

Nobody knows fuckshit about fuckshit, and although I have been doing just this work and telling this particular story for a Quarter of a Century (that’s 25 years for the college grads that can’t even do math) no one knows, no one cares. They, like cattle, belly up to the feed trough and dig into their own and their fellows’ waste and eat it up until the next time the ‘food’ comes down the conveyor.

That’s just the EATING part. Something that you would think you have a bit of control over. The breathing part: from airplanes emptying the contents of their chemical toilets at 30,000 feet since the dawn of commercial aviation to the sewage treatment plants kaking out kaka since their inception has been raining down shit upon us and we’ve been breathing it in for generations.

Torches.

Pitchforks.

Tar.

Feathers.

Crickets.

Let me know if the link allows you to download. If not, then you will have to sign up to Academia.edu. It is free, and I feel it it worth it. I’ve been sending a large number of PDFs to Wayne on the topic of Endotoxins that add to his work.

https://www.academia.edu/106490409/Detection_of_Aerosolized_Endotoxin_from_a_Land_Application_of_Biosolids_Site?auto=download&email_work_card=download-paper

To keep this fresh in the minds of those who haven’t been doing this work for 25 years they put LPS endotoxins in VACCINES as an ADJUVANT to make it WORK BETTER. So among the other pathways into the body that have to be addressed by humoral immune surveillance, that particular shit from shit is shat into your body directly, thus bypassing any perimeter guards that were there on purpose (unless you’re one of those asses who thinks we don’t have immune systems) to protect us from invasion.

There is another source of CONSTANT endotoxin that I have written about for decades that I will revisit in a Stack. This will be a teaser until I have time to put it together. Right now I have SHIT to do outside.

Where’d I put my Level 4 Biohazard suit?