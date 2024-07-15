Christians inevitably ask me, “Why do you think you are here?”

My answer is always, “To be punished.”

”For what?”

”Obviously, something I haven’t done yet…”

Imagine: being in pain for over 40 years without going insane.

ok…

Imagine: being in pain for over 40 years.

That’s the story of my life where I worked every day without help or comfort by other humans to extract myself from a deeper level of Dante’s Hell into a more shallow level.

The key point that there was no full extraction.

Here’s a poignant lyric from the song: Hurt

”I focus on the pain - the only thing that’s real.”

What is life?

Pain, suffering, and death.

As me dear old mum and I would say, “You call THAT Living?”

So, one of our dear Little Red Hens: Ms. MaGoo has suffered in her own zipcode of Hell with debilitating back pain. We determined what it might be and possible interventions for it. Some with success and some without.

The thing about Hell that we learn from Stephen King’s The Storm of the Century is, “Hell is in the repetition.”

So, Ms. MaGoo would get marginally better and then sustain a re-injury that reset the clock of Eternity. My opinion was that she needed a back brace to stablize her injury and to remind her that bending and twisting (shouting was included too) were her greatest enemies to the dorsal root ganglia, therefore a brace would give the restriction needed to prevent such re-injury.

At first she tried a medical brace that was not tailored to her particular and unique proportions. Some women have VERY small torsos. There are many online sellers of substandard orthotics. Thank goodness for the now-ubiquitous Return Policy on things that don’t work. The back braces can be several hundred dollars. For years, none of them worked. In fact most were so poorly designed that they made things worse.

I resorted to telling Ms. MaGoo that if she took duct tape and a couple of yard sticks and wrapped the tape around her chest and abdomen then the measuring sticks would provide a reminder to not twist and shout; it would be a stopgap until we could find a proper substitute.

As things got worse Ms. MaGoo typed in:

Back Brace, Compression Fracture, Kyphosis

and this link came up:"



https://www.braceability.com/

She tried what seemed to be a likely candidate:

But it is obvious that someone who has severe back pain ain’t gunna be reaching behind themselves pulling on straps to yank their shoulders back. Even if you had a buddy to put their knee in your backplate and pull the strings tight the idea of forced traction is always responded to by the body by resistance. Added to that if any of y’all ever have been on crutches then you know what kind of agony can be generated by a constant rubbing under the arms.

So, she sent it back. The company was true to their policy and took the return. When she told me about her discovery and the disappointment I went through every device that they offer for sale and came up with this one that to a farm boy with technical, biological, fabrication, and just practical experience looked like the best damned back brace I’ve ever seen.

https://www.braceability.com/products/spine-hyperextension-orthosis

Not quite as effective or stylish as two yardsticks held together by duct tape, but she ordered this one and except for rubbing on the contact areas, it improved her condition quickly. No underarm gouging. A plate for the back. A plate to correct forward lean. A plate for any abdominal organ prolapses that might be present.

All-around Pat-Approved and at an insanely reasonable price.

Note: We have ZERO affiliation with any commercial interest, therefore this Stack is to tell Ms. MaGoo’s story and to let people know the range of products that are out there since in YEARS we have never seen devices like these before and it wasn’t for lack of trying. Which is the point of the title of this Stack.

Folks that know me know I am RELENTLESS. When there is something to be done - I do it. When there are obstacles to that being accomplished I push through. It took one month for me to find an acceptable B12 supplement.

But why did it take YEARS and multiple aborted attempts at getting a back brace to work for Ms. MaGoo?

BECAUSE THE A.I. WAS THWARTING US AT EVERY TURN.

Even if you had the right search terms (we didn’t early on) the single deciding factor for suck cess or failure is the A.I.

Satan itself.

It parses out what it will ALLOW us to see and since our digital twins allow it to predict what we are going to do before we even do it, the malicious machine KNOWS that restriction of information will PROLONG the suffering which is the sole goal for souls in Hell.

Which is another reason to share this story. There’s a LOT of broken people out there so our years of searching need not be repeated by our Fellow Damned.

Hope this helps any of my slowing diminishing number of subscribers or someone they know.

Cheers.

