I’m positive our “Dictionary” friend will get this instantly.

I made it back up to 360 subs. How is it that a fellow that has nearly 80,000 subs and 110,000 views in under a month says things that are censored in other venues?

and…

can’t see the Pig for all the lipstick?

OK, so he makes valid points with humor

IF AND ONLY IF

you believe that the

Belgians were NOT Yahoodim

British were NOT Yahoodim

Germans were NOT Yahoodim

Americans were NOT Yahoodim

Mein Gott! you really have to be retarded seven ways from Sunday to not know that what is equated with Not See Ism is just THEM doing what they have done for 5784 under ALIASES that a one-eyed kindergartener with developmental disabilities could see with their bad-eye.

FMWAS

Nevermind. Where’s that proverbial stick? I’ll do it myself.

link provided for those too thick to know a domesticated omnivorous even-toed ungulate Sus domesticus when they’re looking right at it.

Leave a comment