Same Pig - Different Lipstick
I’m positive our “Dictionary” friend will get this instantly.
I made it back up to 360 subs. How is it that a fellow that has nearly 80,000 subs and 110,000 views in under a month says things that are censored in other venues?
and…
can’t see the Pig for all the lipstick?
OK, so he makes valid points with humor
IF AND ONLY IF
you believe that the
Belgians were NOT Yahoodim
British were NOT Yahoodim
Germans were NOT Yahoodim
Americans were NOT Yahoodim
Mein Gott! you really have to be retarded seven ways from Sunday to not know that what is equated with Not See Ism is just THEM doing what they have done for 5784 under ALIASES that a one-eyed kindergartener with developmental disabilities could see with their bad-eye.
FMWAS
Nevermind. Where’s that proverbial stick? I’ll do it myself.
link provided for those too thick to know a domesticated omnivorous even-toed ungulate Sus domesticus when they’re looking right at it.
Better said: All of the COUNTER ARGUMENTS were the Diaspora Yahoody were doing all of the Wet Works around the world but now the apes are focus on just one physical location for Central Command.
LOOK OVER THERE!
At the gym today I had a friendly talk with a lady real estate broker who asked if I sold my house and moved to Texas as I was once considering. I said no but wasn't pleased with the politics of Arizona nor that of the USA as we have been an occupied country by a foreign power for several decades but just now were waking up to that fact. She was honestly curious about which country occupied the USA and never heard that. When I told her she just shrugged. It was not Atlas Shrugged but Hapless Shrugged. It has been the same Pig but now they are roasting it.