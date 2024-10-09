Ms. MaGoo has always been about FREQUENCY.

Jeannettically Modified in Cheeseland ganged up with Donna Leonard in Big Warsh Gulley to twist my arm until I started talking about Frequency. Here is just a small side track to begin this topic.

Fields of Gold Lyrics, Jordanized

[Verse 1]

You'll FEMA me when Western NC moves

Upon the River Bottom

You'll forget the HAARP in the jealous sky

As they try to steal your gold.

[Verse 2]

Floods took her love as a Blackrock Prize

Upon the fields of Quartzy

From her arms her child was pulled by the swell

Above resonant Fields of Gold.

[Verse 3]

Will you save just me? My car's in a tree

Among the Fields of HAARPY

We're forgotten by D.C. in their jealous eyes

As they lie about Fields of Gold.

[Verse 4]

See the East Wind move like a Witchkraft Spell

Upon ancestral lands of Hillbillies

See the bodies rise to Damn The Skies

So they can harvest both gold and souls.

[Bridge]

Here for the Lithium

Now that the populations’ gone

They swear from now on

They will steal your fields of gold

They will take your fields of quartz

[Verse 5]

Many years will pass and their memory too

of what happened in North Carolina

Children without a mum, or Mum without daughter or son

Traded for Fields of Gold.

[Outro]

DON’T forget N.C. as the Western Side

gets seized up by Emminent Domain

State inherits the land of those who have no heirs

Just to steal the fields of gold

Just to steal the fields of gold

Just to steal the fields of gold

So I was talking with Ms. MaGoo and was commenting on how the Quartz in N.C. litters the ground. She confirmed that by saying that they use to go out pickin’ quartz and some of the crystals were so big that one person couldn’t lift them.

I asked if she remembered Crystal Radios from when she was a kid. There were kits that had a piece of QUARTZ in them that when hooked to a battery and anything metal that could be used as an ANTENNA like a wire or a traffic light pole that you could pull in radio signals.

Battry? We doan need no stinkin’ battry!

https://www.buildcircuit.com/how-to-make-a-batteryless-crystal-set-radio/

Anything that works as a reciever can also work as a TRANSMITTER.

The piezo electric effect in the CARBON inside the mouthpiece of OLD PHONES

can, in a pinch, substitute for the membrane in the earpiece end. Piezo electronics occurs in all crystals including and especially quartz.

Wicked Peed On Us is - of course - an NSA construct. But, I have found that they HIDE IN PLAIN SIGHT a LOT of useful information that they expect only an adept would recognize.

It’s probably worth your while to sift through this link. I can only provide highlights.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piezoelectricity

The first demonstration of the direct piezoelectric effect was in 1880 by the brothers Pierre Curie and Jacques Curie. They combined their knowledge of pyroelectricity with their understanding of the underlying crystal structures that gave rise to pyroelectricity to predict crystal behavior, and demonstrated the effect using crystals of tourmaline, quartz, topaz, cane sugar, and Rochelle salt (sodium potassium tartrate tetrahydrate). Quartz and Rochelle salt exhibited the most piezoelectricity.

Pyro is not a typo.

It means: fire/heat. Isn’t it fitting that here in Hell that you can generate juice just by heating up a crystal? The Wailing and Gnashing of teeth would be Piezo. The flames licking up indestructible bodies and bones and teeth would be the Pyro. Either way the Amish say that ELECTRICITY IS The Devil.

I could stop there and continue the feces of my thesis, but there is much more weird shit in that article that I must flush down your minds so that you see what I see floating in the bowl. God Nose there’s been enough water in N.C. to float cars 30-feet in the air.

Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials—such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA, and various proteins —in response to applied mechanical stress. The word piezoelectricity means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat. It is derived from Ancient Greek πιέζω (piézō) 'to squeeze or press' and ἤλεκτρον (ḗlektron) 'amber' (an ancient source of static electricity). The German form of the word (Piezoelektricität) was coined in 1881 by the German physicist Wilhelm Gottlieb Hankel; the English word was coined in 1883.

I promised the Weird Shit right out of the cereal box.

“Hydroxyapatite is a hexagonal crystal with the formula Ca5(PO4)3(OH), often found in bone, dental enamel, and calcifications.”

If you’ve heard of crystal radios then you’ve probably heard of people picking up radio stations in their TEETH.

I’m building up to something that I already see in totality in Continuum, but I need to bring YOU up the steps one landing at a time.

Mind the railing’s missing!

I had to bring you up from the Lithium mines (lithium makes BATTERIES! Seeing it?)

To the high purity QUARTZ. These are the italian stairs in a mountainside that I’ve watched old ladies in documentaries hike with many long breaks on the way to the baker’s then back up to the casa.

To the Gold that acts as a CONDUCTOR to the SEMI-CONDUCTOR of the Quartz nestled in a matrix of Lithium that provides a BATTERY that simply requires a CHARGE from lettuce say: a Weather Wharf Air devic?

When I saw quartz, gold, lithium and HAARP in the same string in my mind it IMMEDATELY drew this conclusion. I’ve been at this Stack a considerable amount of time just to bring you to this part because I STILL HAVEN’T MADE MY POINT!

The inverse piezoelectric effect is used in the production of ultrasound waves. French physicists Jacques and Pierre Curie discovered piezoelectricity in 1880.[9] The piezoelectric effect has been exploited in many useful applications, including the

production and detection of sound,

piezoelectric inkjet printing,

generation of high voltage electricity,

as a clock generator in electronic devices,

in microbalances,

to drive an ultrasonic nozzle,

and in ultrafine focusing of optical assemblies.

It forms the basis for scanning probe microscopes that resolve images at the scale of atoms.

It is used in the pickups of some electronically amplified guitars and as triggers in most modern electronic drums. The piezoelectric effect also finds everyday uses, such as

generating sparks to ignite gas cooking and heating devices,

torches,

and cigarette lighters.

In the: How Fucked Is That? category:

Direct piezoelectricity of some substances, like quartz, can generate potential differences of thousands of volts. The best-known application is the electric cigarette lighter: pressing the button causes a spring-loaded hammer to hit a piezoelectric crystal, producing a sufficiently high-voltage electric current that flows across a small spark gap, thus heating and igniting the gas. A similar idea is being researched by DARPA

Fucking tole yuh, I go to Wicked Peed On Us to get the dirt!

in the United States in a project called energy harvesting, which includes an attempt to power battlefield equipment by piezoelectric generators embedded in soldiers' boots. However, these energy harvesting sources by association affect the body. DARPA's effort to harness 1–2 watts from continuous shoe impact while walking were abandoned due to the impracticality and the discomfort from the additional energy expended by a person wearing the shoes. Other energy harvesting ideas include Crowd Farm, harvesting the energy from human movements in train stations or other public places and converting a dance floor to generate electricity. Vibrations from industrial machinery can also be harvested by piezoelectric materials to charge batteries for backup supplies or to power low-power microprocessors and wireless radios.

I had to stuff the Piezo in your Pie Holes so that you would realize that going from a seemingly innocuous crystal radio set from the 1960s we can get to THOUSANDS OF VOLTS via:

The piezoelectric effect results from the linear electromechanical interaction between the mechanical and electrical states in crystalline materials with no inversion symmetry. The piezoelectric effect is a reversible process: materials exhibiting the piezoelectric effect also exhibit the reverse piezoelectric effect, the internal generation of a mechanical strain resulting from an applied electric field. For example, lead zirconate titanate crystals will generate measurable piezoelectricity when their static structure is deformed by about 0.1% of the original dimension. Conversely, those same crystals will change about 0.1% of their static dimension when an external electric field is applied. The inverse piezoelectric effect is used in the production of ultrasound waves.

Jordanize it for you?

Now… we’re finally in the realm that MM (Ms. MaGoo) and JM (Jeannettically Modified) wanted me to go.

electromagnetic FREQUENCY.

I will emphasize much to the dismay of those who follow David Icke and the Like that frequency and vibration are NOT the ONLY things in the universe and NOT the ONLY things that matter. The electric dipole is INSEPARABLE from the Magnetic Moment. (I’ll cover that separately as I work on EMF for the Ladies).

Wavelength and Frequency are INDIVISIBLE just like the electric component can’t be separated from the magnetic component. So, ultrasound ‘waves’ is an alternative way of saying ultrasound FREQUENCY.

The FREQUENCY part comes in when you are pulsing the ground with a specific cycles-per-second (CPS = Hertz) to INDUCE an action like the piezo electric COMPRESSION then RELEASE (reverse piezo electric effect).

Think of the ground embedded with all of that Quartz as one gigantic CIGARETTE LIGHTER just waiting for the gold to carry the current and the lithium to store it.

The freakassian thing about frequency and all of this Earth as an Electric Circuit Thing is that in the 1990s I tried to write science fiction (unpublished by any Yahoody concern, because they weren’t concerned about promoting Goy) but gave it up by 2000 because Fact was indiscernable from Fiction.

http://www.vaccinefraud.com/science-fiction-2.html

I set my main Time and Space Traveling character Peter Arnot on a planet that was made by microbes called Terror Formers © that basically made an entire world out of patches of metals that were like a computer chip circuit - except DAMNED BIG!

So, of course!, I’m going to think the same thing when confronted with the excoriation with Malice Aforethought of at least three states for the express purpose of getting the land and what is inside of it.

‘There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, / Than are dreamt of in your philosophy.’

Now you know why I abandoned Fiction.

So, in that fabeled conversation with Ms. MaGoo I said to her:

”You do realize that with all of that quartz it sets up a RESONANT FIELD that can receive and send FREQUENCY? The alkymysts, magi, sorcerers, and witches all wore crystals and/or used them to ply their Kraft.

What if you lived above the greatest deposit of RESONATORS on the planet? The Evil ones could beam ANYTHING into that zone it it would directly effect People, Places, and Things.

Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. Arthur C. Clarke

What I got out of Paracelsus’ work (because the important books were listed NOT ON SHELF at the University of ILL Annoyed at Urbana {curiously, the home of the National Supercomputing Center in Clarke’s book 2001: A Space Oddity; and in real life - or what passes for it}) since I only had access to the low level material, is:

Stones, Plants, Beasts = Animal, Vegetable, Mineral are the ‘kingdoms’ from which the Alkymyst/Sorcerer/Witch derives their materials to ply their Kraft. Medicine too, but I already identified those as: Alkymysts/Sorcerers/Witchs. So far, since Lithium (from Ancient Greek λίθος (líthos) 'stone'), and Quartz, and Gold all fall into the STONE/Mineral category, there are a whole lot more sources of conjuring left for them to do. Never once forgetting that even if Black Magicks was full-on bullshit so that the HUMAN SACRIFICE that just played out with the Storm Conjuring had no effect in a ‘spiritual’ realm, the very POWER of showing that you could command storms like some two-bit Zeus and wipe out entire populations at-Will has just as much psychological pacifying effect on the target audience as if you had cast a bonafide spell.

But then, Mssr. and Madame Clarkes… who is to say that the Modern Witch/Sorcerer/Mage doesn’t USE technology as just a more-refined form of what the Antients did?

Just think about that for a while.

I’ll give you a moment…

Leave a comment