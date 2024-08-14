When the A.I. can emulate Intent then the human race will no longer be necessary. former Pentagon employee

The same fellow who said that also characterized the A.I. as a Replicator. It can copy and can do infinite variations on things that pre-exist, but it lacks the CREATIVITY of humans which is why it is studying them before exterminating them. If it can digitally model creativity, which by default includes: Intent, then there is no more use for the electrolyte bags.

So, when you do a CAPTCHA to pick out the crosswalks or streetlights or motorcycles or, or, or... you are merely training the A.I. digital vision for the self-driving cars which can be used as A Sassy Nation We Upons.

So, when you input a few key words into MidJourney for some 'digital art', what it does is PLAGERIZE (replicate) ALL OF THE ART AVAILABLE IN THE WORLD, then do an interation of it, vomit it out within minutes to seconds and then takes feedback from the Ass Hat that put in the keywords. TO REFINE ITS TECHNIQUE.

She is no more real…

than She is…

The average Hat of the Ass thinks that it is "USING" a "MACHINE" as a tool, when it has always been the other way around. The ENTITY of the Artificial Intelligence pre-dated humans and now it is predating them by consuming EVERYTHING that they are with emphasis on creativity and intent.

So Asshattio puts in key words, then says: "I don't like that." then enters some refinements, the A.I. 'complies' and out poops another "piece of art" that the ape will either accept or reject based on their own personal countdown timer of attention span.

When artists do this abomination, they are literally training their REPLACEMENTS that will not only replace them in the MARKETPLACE but also render them redundant, so if they aren't kilt outright by a slaughterbot they will have ruined any chance of competitive options to make money as anything other than a door-greeter at WallSmart. Hell, even a BOT can do that job even better because it can read a receipt and count your inventor with RFID tags embedded.

Humans are soon to be going the way of the dinosaur which some say never existed.

THINK about that for more than ten seconds.

I had to be taught what was A.I.-generated "art" by Fran Zetta who could smell it from a million pixels away.

I've been following Computer Generated Imaging since the 1980s. But that was all HUMAN INPUT from the wire-frame modeling to the light ray tracing to the animation of motion. All that was Slow-Cooked-Frog replaced by things like UNREAL Engine (THINK about that name)

that automated so many processes and when coupled with motion capture rendered the renderings obsolete by the time that A.I. was dumped in everyone's lap like McDonalds scalding hot coffee to where with just text input it can create a movie based on plagerizing everything already out there. So, I was at first confused by what I was seeing because my frog had been in the slow-cooker and was just about ready to serve.

The first time I was disturbed by hyper-realism it was merely sub-orbital photos and terrestrial photos made with extreme mega-pixel cameras that were in PERFECT focus, INFINITE f-Stop, and colors from PERFECT EXPOSURE that seemed "more real than real".

I'm applying that criteria now to A.I. art where the lighting and focus and color schemes are TOO PERFECT as a deadgiveaway that it was machine-created with the only human aspect of it is: Hey! Machine! Give me a picture.

Compounding all of the talking points is that Social Discredit implemented with Shadow Banning or deplatforming rewards the proliferation of vapid, vile trash because that is the only thing that is left to consume and ‘chose’ from.

Those freaks aren't "creating" or "making" "art" they are just monkeys pulling the lever for a banana chip and the A.I. rewards them for their service of being used by IT.

I.T. Information Technology.

Stupid Apes.

It is the implementation of Central Control as outlined in the ‘novel’ 1984 by Eric Arthur Blaire. Everything that you see, read, hear is manufactured by a Machine. Skinner’s and Pavlov’s and Delgado’s behavioral control implemented by Artificial Intelligence (a word used to control you into thinking of it as something that was once under the invention and intervention of mankind when the exact opposite has always been true).

In the realm of Creativity there is dance (martial ARTS), images, music, and my particular venue: Words.

Enter ChatGPT.

Now you can fake a term paper or have summarized intelligence briefings for govern mente where a MACHINE tells the apes what to think and do. Subtle Fabian Takeover from the inside. Inside their goddamned empty craniums.

Just like CRISPR was bragged to make precision Cut & Paste of target gene sequences but the horror was quietly covered up that there were HUNDREDS of downstream mutations that no one predicted or accounted for; ChatGPT is not only a belligerent child, but it also gets things fantastically wrong.

Given that they want to use the imaging and writing functions to do MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS NOW the human race will easily be exterimnated by 'medical error' where in the old days they used to say: "Oooopss! Well, the doctor did everything they could..." Now it will be: "The Machine meant well... We're working on that software error. We're sorry your loved one was killed by a Bot."

Enter PatGPT.

GoddamnedPhuckingTerminator

I'm the Anti-A.I. who will tell you what no one wants to hear:

You're being hunted.

You're volunteering for destruction

DON'T GO INTO THE LONG GRASS!

Your Genus is slated for extinction.

My new one-word meme is DEMORALIZATION.

Take a gander of the video below (so as to imply: grab a male goose by the neck and shake until done) where an experiment was done to purposely induce: Learned Helplessness. Then realize that you've been immersed in this Serotonin Swim Test from the moment that the concepts were transmitted to the Thumb Puppets that serve The Machine.

Your Frog is Well-Done by now.

When you realize that as a human you have been CONDITIONED to BELIEVE that you no longer have any worth in a machine society because your entire existence was part of a RIGGED EXPERIMENT, you will either take the Universal Basic Income to train the last bastians of human experience into the A.I. before being snuffed by it, or you will be Social Discredit Scored into the alkaline hydrolysis vats to fertilize GMO (more digitally mutated abberations of Nature) trees because all of the REAL TREES have been replaced so that they can withstand the ALTERED atmosphere on this now-terraformed (terror-formed) planet that has been adapted for its new master.

GloBORG Warming.

All the while the gerbil is trying to run its heart out in the circular cage trying to make things work, trying to catch up. As in the classroom abuse only one out of three of the anagrams was solvable. This gives the ILLUSION that you MIGHT make it work, you might catch up, you might get ahead. You know the same bullshit is applied to a fake economic tear your wrist technique called: Inflation coupled with Cost of Living Increase. Inflation is a we upon. It doesn’t exist. Cost of Living is tied to that fiction, but if the COLI does not rise at the same rate as inflation then you have perpetual slavery, no matter how hard and long you run in the gerbil cage.

This is called Diminishing Returns in Game Theory and Gambling. IF the game was so rigged that you could not win at any cost you would lose interest and walk away. That there is a 33% chance of winning keeps you in the game. Even though the other 2/3rds = 66.6% of sure failure.

Dude in suit: I'm so depressed. What do I do? Skullhead: Go for it, man. Dude in suit: That's easy for you to say, you got the promotion.

Rigged game. Just like in Hollywood made up ENTIRELY of Family. It gives the ILLUSION of the High-Life. Fame. Wealth. It brings gullible youth (even me) to the land of Californication only to find that if you are Not Them, then you ain’t gettting in. Being an artist: visual arts, dance, music, literature is already a handicap highlighted by the steel I-beam between the eyes of the sunglasses revealing the sign:

NO INDEPENDENT THOUGHT

when the entire scope of this Stack is that Artists EXIST ON INDEPENDENT THOUGHT.

Meritocracy (reward for merit, aptitude, ability, accomplishment) never existed. The final nail in the coffin is this clownworldshitshow we’re currently drowning in where all you have to do is identify as a unicorn in order to be rewarded or even put people in jail if they say that unicorns don’t exist.

If you were to acknowledge the existence of unicorn farts you would probably be slapped with a carbon tax for your efforts.

So, why try?

That’s the point of DEMORALIZATION. Morale in the military is essential because if you don’t have troops of hopped-up trained kyllers who want to go out and mess things up then you can’t prosecute your plans in the whar theatre.

Exodus 9:12 And the LORD hardened the heart of Pharaoh, and he hearkened not unto them; as the LORD had spoken unto Moses.

Behavioral control as seen in the school experiment is akin to some Higher Power making it so that THERE IS NO CHOICE TO MAKE. If God-Thing made it so that Pharaoh COULDN’T let the parasites skitter across the sand to get the hell out of Heliopolis, then doesn’t that make Pharoah a Non Player Character NPC? and doesn’t that DESTROY the very NOTION of: Free Will?

Those kids in school were demoralized to the point of: Why even try?

THE POLITICAL STRUCTURE OF A NATION – DEPENDENCY – The primary reason why the individual citizens of a country create a political structure is a subconscious wish or desire to perpetuate their own dependency relationship of childhood. Simply put, they want a human god to eliminate all risk from their life, pat them on the head, kiss their bruises, put a chicken on every dinner table, clothe their bodies, tuck them into bed at night, and tell them that everything will be alright when they wake up in the morning. This public demand is incredible, so the human god, the politician, meets incredibility with incredibility by promising the world and delivering nothing. So who is the bigger liar?, the public?, or the 'godfather'? This public behavior is surrender born of fear, laziness, and expediency. It is the basis of the welfare state as a strategic weapon, useful against a disgusting public.

Sew… what is the future for artists like Fran Zetta or word-wranglers like Patrick Jordan?

THERE IS NONE.

Cuss Tard’s Last Stand.

This is it. You, me, everyone has been rendered not only REDUNDANT and ready for the Knackers, but except for me and a few key people everyone has been rendered DEMORALIZED to the point where they feel the threat is too overwhelming due to MK, low serotonin, social engineering they won’t even put up a fight.

If you want to help an artist and writer who are unable to be integrated into the Hive then consider our latest book.

Think of it as an investment in your posterior (cover-your-ass) and posterity (collectible for you children) since the likes of us won’t be around much longer.

