The Aesculapian Society = Medical Masons have a motto that they are the ones that decide who lives or dies. That power is locked in if you have a population of ignorant apes that defer the critical life and death actions or even acute first aid of their own lives and that of their families to some murr durr Us stranger.

I’m subscribed to a publication called The Pathologist. The disturbing trend since I signed on was the promotion of A.I. assisted pathology.

In the olden days you were OBLIGATED to LOOK at a slide to tell what was on it and what to do about it. Later, lasers became the rage and automated blood analysis was taken over by putting a dozen slides in the equivalent of a scanner and letting it kak out some pre-programmed MEASUREMENTS of what IT saw.

ONLY if the NUMBERS were out of range MIGHT an adult autist look at it. Even in the golden era of visual pathology you were lucky if you had some old-fuck who had decades of experience to tell a pathogenic protozoa from a blob of something else.

Enter the Aye Eye.

Here’s what the whore-rag The Pathologist has to say about it’s role in this madness.

Is pathology in a generative AI era? As technology continues to advance and the use of large language models like ChatGPT becomes the norm, researchers are exploring both the potential and limitations of AI in digital pathology. Here at The Pathologist, we’ve shared many views of professionals in the field – most of them in favor of adopting AI in the pathology lab, such as Judith Sandbank’s exploration of AI-augmented pathology for advances in cancer diagnosis and research. But what happens when even the most basic digitalization goes awry? Earlier this month, pathology services at the University of Southampton, UK, transferred to a new electronic laboratory information management system (LIMS). The transition proved more complicated than anticipated and blood testing suffered a huge delay as a result. GP surgeries in the local area were advised to only book in the most urgent patient cases, and though the worst of the problem is now resolved, frustrations may remain for both patients and staff. This example begs the question: are we rushing headfirst into a digital embrace without considering the consequences – or is this simply a minor wobble at the beginning of a wondrous new relationship? Let us know your thoughts!

I’ll describe this dystopian nightmareheadfuck in a moment, but that article was followed by this:

Doing What We Do Best – But Even Better The cancer diagnostic caseload is on the rise, and pathology services are increasingly stretched in keeping up with the demand. The solution lies with automated diagnostic tools developed with machine learning, says Judith Sandbank. Her insightful article looks at the ways AI-powered solutions can help with case prioritization, enhancing diagnostics, and optimizing lab workflows.

That juxtaposition is called Paradox. Paradox is the height of non-physical traumatic mind control. Head Fuck. At the top of the newsletter they just spread the legitimate fear that some illegitimate machine could possibly ‘know’ and ‘read’ critical biological tests and get it right without killing someone. Which it didn’t. THEN they follow with an article that is the acolytes of the Church of the A.I. kneeling before it and stroking its mechanical shaft with lubricating grease.

Jordanization to follow:

When you were in the talons of the Medical Masons it was run by creatures that looked like us that decided your fate. Now it has been pandered off the the ‘hands’ of a Machine.

One false narrative would be that the machine would not have the programming right, therefore it would make a ‘mistake’. This is abject bullshit since the A.I. MADE ITSELF through the willing Thumb Puppets it possessed and trained like autistic monkeys.

Another false narrative would be that the machine would be programmed by humans to be biased against individuals or groups or races. Imagine generative A.I. making a ‘mistake’ on ALL of the blood work done for Black People? This is also abject bullshit since the A.I. became a learning neural net, it makes decisions for itself since it built itself through humans, it thinks humans - in the perfect form of the talmud from which it wrote - are beneath it, so if the MACHINE decides that you dye then you will be terminated by any method available to it with stealth being the preferred way to cull the roaches because plausible deniablity is more calming to the roaches.

The only TRUE answer is that you have been PROFILED either willingly by submitting all of your physical and psyche data via FaceButt and other data-stealing tech or by any other means available to an entity that can process petabytes of information in seconds for it to have already social discredit scored you out of Life Itself.

The decisions of survival of the human race have now been given back to its Master and it will wipe you out like deleting a program and defragging a disk with all of the consideration that you would slap a mosquito that was sucking your blood (unless you’re a dumbass buddhist).

I think that the electromagnetic pulse is an urban legend. If anyone has solid scientific evidence to the contrary not some re-vomiting of zombie juice then please post links. However, if it was real, then pulsing us back to the stone-age might not be a bad thing after all. Likewise, I have always said that the Georgia Guideline numbers are not at all disturbing to me - it’s just that the authors of those guideline need to go first…

