My pinned comment under

author; Patrick Jordan

3 mins ago

Pinned

Hey Kids!

It was 3am when I posted this Stack so I totally missed my own point that I wanted to make with all of the blustery blather that led up to it.

BECAUSE THE ORIGINAL SPELL IS STILL IN PLACE, AND BECAUSE *ALL* OF THE COORDINATED POWERS IN HELL AGREE TO USE THAT SPELL AS THE BASIS FOR THEIR SUBJUGATION AND CONTROL, THEN:

*IF*

THE SPELL WAS DESTROYED THAT WOULD MEAN THAT ALL OF HISTORY AND THAT SICKNESS CALLED CASE LAW WOULD BE NULL AND VOID AND APOLOGIES, REPARATIONS AND PYRE KINDLING WOULD HAVE TO HAPPEN.

DOES ANYBODY REALIZE THE IMPORT OF REDACTING, NULLIFYING, AND VACATING SOMETHING LIKE THE DOCTRINE OF DISCOVERY?

THE ENTIRE SHAPE OF THE WORLD WOULD CHANGE FROM ROUND TO FLAT IN AN INSTANT.

THE VERY EXISTENCE OF THE PARASITIC NATION-STATES WOULD DISSOLVE.

DOES ANYONE REALIZE THAT IT IS THE 'DOCTRINE OF DISCOVERY' THAT IS THE PRIME-MOVER IN CANAAN BEING 'PALESTINED'

TODAY ???

The same Clan that gave rise to the Catholics is using the same playbook on anyone they invade and then claim the land by Conquest/Discovery.

THE LIES WOULD BE EXPOSED AND WITH THOSE LIES - THE LIARS.

ONCE THE SPELL WAS BROKEN THEN THERE WOULD BE NO MERCY.

This is WHY that papal bull is STILL IN PLACE.

Fuck it - I'll make this single comment its own stack!

************************************************************************

Sew, here we are back at the Gates of Hell at the South end just like the “J”ewish legend of running far enough and long enough out the Gate at the North end.

Moibus loop.

Some more interesting Dates of the Up that I would have put in the original Stack had I not been Lerious-D when I posted it.

PUBLIC LESS

6 hrs ago

Liked by Patrick Jordan

Great work! So that is why every dis-covery in the news (or dis covering for conquering and stealing something new) should trigger every single one of us absolutely furious and angry acting immediately in defense.

Liked (2)

Reply (1)

author

Patrick Jordan

2 hrs ago

WHERE WERE YOU AT 3AM BEFORE I POSTED THIS?

I would have put that link in the Stack because what you say is perfect.

"We DISCOVERED a new way to poison people to 'cure' cancer."

"We took the trillions of doll ears we stole in taxes to make a telescope that DISCOVERED an exo-planet in a galaxy millions of light years away!"

"Yeah, but the Pope is massacring people on this planet."

"Yeah, but look at those blurry square pixels. That's another planet, man!"

And then there’s this:

Jeannettecally Modified

2 hrs ago

Liked by Patrick Jordan

Wow! What a post!

THIS is EXACTLY what they are RE-doing in current events. We are being RE-discovered by Haitians & other foreign militia groups. The only thing we're missing is a new pirate flag being planted here. Christians have long been infiltrated & soon we (NOT US) will all be praising the new A.I. one world master Lord God demanding BBQ! I think I heard about it in Genesis 1 2:4.

Liked (1)

Reply (1)

author

Patrick Jordan

1 hr ago

I have an ironic sense of what goes around comes around.

All of the YewKnighted States exports of Tear Your and Collie Nigh Zashun is now coming back to its own shores BY INVITIATION.

I know that last exchange with JM will probably not be understood by the altruists who can’t wrap their minds around the FACT that there are NO NATIONS therefore Govern Mentes are not waging crimes against THEIR OWN PEOPLE. This is just the plebes of one geographic cell block of the planetary prison being used to ‘reward’ another geographic cell block of that same prison for their participation in the crime of invading, displacing, and geno siding the previous inhabitants as well.

It’s got a kind of Edgar Allen-Wrench Poe symmetry to it.

I’m sure that the Stackarinos will have much more input that is worthy of highlighting, but these few starter packs seemed to warrant its own Stack in the off-chance that folks don’t follow the comment section with bated breath.

TAKE THOSE NIGHTCRAWLERS OUT OF YOUR MOUTHS!

Them’s for the fish!

Leave a comment