It was DECADES ago that Jeremy Scahill said that Eric Prince the founder of Blackwater (isn’t that the name for effluent from your shitter?) is Sovereign Military Order of Malta. The SMOMs are the Jesuits.

Now, if you have a breakthrough of the embedded MK by seeing that the Catholics (the UNIVERSAL church) are nothing but an offshoot of cousins within the Shemite Clan, then you can’t miss that there is no separation between the Judeo-Christian deflective labels.

I’ve always found it anachronistic that the Catholic Church would need Shock Troop Soldiers. But the Catholic Mafia had been enacting the Convert Or Die long before it was attributed to Mohammed and his followers. For those interested in the network diagrams you can search who outside of Mercenary cults are members of the Order of Malta. I have family trees assembled by Craig Oxley but I don’t have time to put it up for ‘entertainment purposes’. It was Blackwater and other mercs that showed up after Katrina to force people out of their houses because the name of the game was to claim that property had been ‘abandoned’ so it could be seized by the govern mente so Blackwater has been pissing all over the world like they were hired attack dogs for the ‘owners’ of said planet.

Did I mention the mercs forced the owners out at gunpoint?

On many occaisions and maybe even in the Stack that got disappeared, I’ve covered the underground cities beneath cities like Chicago and NYC. So it’s OK for one Clan to have secret passages but the minute anyone tries to emulate that, then: flood ‘em like rats with see water!

Must I ALWAYS quote the Pro Toe Culls?

Protocol 9:13. You may say that the GOYIM will rise upon us, arms in hand, if they guess what is going on before the time comes; but in the West we have against this a manoeuvre of such appalling terror that the very stoutest hearts quail - the undergrounds, metropolitans, those subterranean corridors which, before the time comes, will be driven under all the capitals and from whence those capitals will be blown into the air with all their organizations and archives.

These Clans have been at this for millennia from the Kappadocians in Turkey carving out pumice labyrinths; to the Denver Airport; to the Troglodytes that Abraham dumped his third wife Keturah off with.

It doesn’t get any clearer than this:

Who the Hell is Eric Prince? that he can get a FULLY FUNDED ability to drown people of Hamitic and Shemitic descent, delivered to the Clan Shem in Is Ra EL while Prince is part of Clan Shem in Vat I Can.

Been teaching this since 2011. If you don’t get it then don’t turn around, you’re not going to want to see the headlights of what is going to hit you.

