WARNING EXTREMELY DISTURBING IMAGES.

There, I said it again. Because it needs to get through the defenses of populations who were desensitized by science fiction and horror and hollywood effects that blurred reality of WAR with something that is seen on a screen as fiction.

NOT FUCKING FICTION.

I hope that you have the courage to view the clip. I hope that you are made sick beyond belief. I hope that it haunts you for the rest of your life and that it enrages you and that you finally understand the gift that a Hebrew woman gave to me 16 years ago:

Deuteronomy 20: 10-15 “When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be TRIBUTARIES unto thee and they shall serve thee. And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil there of, shalt thou take unto thyself and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies, which the LORD they God hath given thee. Thus shalt thou do to ALL the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations. But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth. But thou shalt utterly destroy them..."

THAT is the story of Palestine. THIS is from their ‘Holy Book’. THAT IS THE STORY OF THE ENTIRE REST OF THE WORLD BECAUSE THE DEUTERONOMY DIRECTIVE WAS GIVEN FOR

ALL CITIES.

A Tribute is money = TAX paid by the vanquished to their military occupier.

YOUR TAX DOLLARS MAKE THE WEAPONS THAT DESTROY INNOCENTS.

The TRIBUTE is what keeps the predator-parasite-saprophytes in perpetual motion.

That is what the Hebrew woman taught me. It has stayed with me for 16 years and will never leave me and it informs everything that I know and do.

A Predator is a life form that lives outside of a Prey that hunts the target for the express purpose of killing it to sustain its own life and that of its progeny.

A Parasite is a life form that lives on or inside a host that takes from the host without giving anything in return - except for disease and death. Some parasites like a tapeworm can produce 100,000 eggs or more that can persist outside of the worm for 1-26 weeks.

A Saprophyte is a life form that eats only dead things. Eaters of the Dead as the ancient Egyptians would say.

Parasites that hunt their food like Predators that then kill their host so that they can feast on the dead.

In his 1963 book Protozology, Manwell said that a parasite killing its host was a recent phenomenon in biology. IT MAKES NO SENSE for a organism that uses another one for food and transportation to destroy the host.

Nothing here in Hell makes sense except for what I outline and explain to you based on what is visible and repeats in Nature. This is why I reject the notion that there was every anything good or beautiful here in ‘Nature’ because it is just a fractal microcosm of the totality of Hell. As In Nature - So In Hell.

There is only one response to a predator-parasite.

Cutting off the food supply of a tapeworm is not enough. The worm will kill the host before it dies of starvation.

A dose of poy son must be administered that is titrated to get rid of the infection without kylling the host. Problem is: 7 billion infectees who happen to enjoy harboring and feeding their disease.

