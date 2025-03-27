One of our Stackarinos asked how they might contribute outside of the Illustrious Papal usurers. An idea of sending Traveler’s Cheques by mail was floated, so I called a bank to see if there were any obstacles to cashing them.

It was the main branch so the NPC said that they didn’t know of any problems cashing them but if I was going to go to my local branch I would have to contact them directly.

Now, I jumped the ghun by opening a new P.O. Box (Pissed Off Boxed) for the potential arrival of pennies from heaven (wouldn’t that dent your head after acheiving terminal velocity?). Goo’ Law’ da price uh thangs and shit wen up sinze I wuz las Out Da House! While I was in town setting up the box, I decided to stop by the Loco Branch.

“I don’t think we deal with those anymore.” said the first round of nay sayers. Then, as if the NPCs that staff these useless cash-grabbers had Neural-Link connections to the same trite reply, because I thought it was a fluke that one bank said they wouldn’t honor them, I walked into another bank only to get the same answer. And yes, Flukes are parasites.

What NONE of the Nobs told me (inocent me who doesn’t know this kind of thing) was:

https://www.americanexpress.com/us/travel/travelers-cheques/index.html

Travelers Cheques have been a timeless addition to the world traveler’s carry-on for over 130 years. While new Travelers Cheques are no longer issued, your Cheques remain backed by American Express and have no expiration date.

#1. I had no idea that an institution like the paper cheques that I used when I traveled the whirled were not being printed no mo’. No Curly or Larry neither. Thank god: No Shemp, neither. Curly-Joe was iffy.

#2. Irregardless of that, the damned things are money so why wouldn’t any pretend institution for money exchange honor them?

DEPOSIT WITH YOUR BANK Confirm whether your bank allows account holders to deposit Travelers Cheques. Fees may apply.

Good fucking luck with that. One tattooed ‘supervisor’ tried to induce me into thinking that perhaps I could get money another way like electronically (the other shoe of the octopus drops) where if the sender wasn’t in USD then the exchange rate would be figured in. Have you read the Terms and Cuntdishuns of the freakass middlemen of middlemen regarding an electronic THIRD PARTY TRANSACTION with your bank? If there is even a whiff of something that they don’t like they will vaporize your money. Too bad, so Seasonal Affective Disorder! Try again next time. Thanks for playing. Witches why I haven’t dropped PayPal because it is just the same vampyre — different goth makeup.

So I asked if either bank did currency exchange.

“Oh, no we don’t do that.” I was now at the level of the supervisor of the supervisor. They’re FUCKING BANKS for Chris’ Sake!

So what if someone sent me a personal check for USD but the check came from a foreign country?

“We would have to see the check. I don’t know if it would even pass our Fed.”

Jesus on a Gyroscope! What the hell DO these repositories of fake ledger entries ACTUALLY FUCKING DO?

No, they won’t take and convert a check from CAD to USD. I didn’t bring up Free Trade, Open Borders, and Trump wanting to annext the Great White North.

I wonder what kind of currency Greenland uses? Chunks of Green Ice? Greenbacks for Green Land? Seal blubber? Ivory tusks? The Inuit may soon be Out You It by the time the Not-So-Orange-Not-So-Man (he likes YMCA by the Village Creatures?) gets a hold of that landmass.

Regardless of what Wicked Peed On Us claims about lowered interest rates causing the TCs to be phased out, this was all a centurian plan to get people hooked on the Digit All Eek Con of Me!

Traveller's cheques were first issued on 1 January 1772 by the London Credit Exchange Company for use in 90 European cities, and in 1874, Thomas Cook was issuing "circular notes" that operated in the manner of traveller's cheques. American Express developed a large-scale international traveller's cheque system in 1891, to supersede the traditional letters of credit. It is still the largest issuer of traveller's cheques today by volume. American Express's introduction of traveller's cheques is traditionally attributed to employee Marcellus Flemming Berry, after company president J. C. Fargo had problems in smaller European cities obtaining funds with a letter of credit. Between the 1850s and the 1990s, traveller's cheques became one of the main ways that people took money on holiday for use in foreign countries without the risks associated with carrying large amounts of cash. They also had the advantage of being available in smaller denominations for travelers of more modest means, in an era when the well off tended to carry letters of credit.

What has always disturbed me and disturbates me still, irregardless of me knowing what the Score in Life is (Them 1, Us 0), is that they will vomit about One-Whirled Currency and Globe Hell Economy but every possible obstacle to that end has been thrown up (like I said: vomitus) to have some mechanism in place to fee, and exchange and squeeze them bloody turnips dry. I mean: 1772 for gossakes! And there is NO REASON why it couldn’t have been a One Whirled Currency like Lysander Spooner using International Postal Money Orders until the Illuminated Boys shut him down.

I’m not hurting for mo-nay, but when I was: the Little Red Hens always came through for me for which I will always be full of grate. I’m not rolling in dough (I react to wheat and yeast), so I wouldn’t turn down a nice gift (Fo’ da Luv of Gawd - Sen me some mo-nay!) so this is in no way a solicitation (I wouldn’t make it as a salesman or a prostitute) but merely a way to amplify the Dystopia that we are immersed in. They are whittling away our options so that the only ‘choice’ that you will have is:

Take it - or leave it.

The system is making it harder for us to do anything that they don’t dictate. I try to make it easy for those who want to do something nice, and especially for those who shun electronic anything.

So, here’s my new Pissed Off Boxed-in address:

Patrick Jordan

PO Box 41

Rantoul, IL 61866

Please mark any instrument (guitar, sitars, pianos (I typed: painanos), trumpets, and anything other than clarinets) as a GIFT.

The current (and in some states being lowered) limit before a financial mental institution reports filthy lucre to the actual organized cryme sin dye cut is $600 USD.

I’m not even suggesting that anyone send that kind of gift!

»»(Fo’ da Luv of Gawd - Sen me some mo-nay!)««

But that is the kind of thing that gets ‘reported’.

Here’s the deal: The reason why there have been Cereal Numbers on paper money from the Big Inning is because the freaks that love to rub their hands together so fast that they set those notes on fire is that there has ALWAYS been a system in place to track the notes by number to see where and by whom in the womb was using them.

Think of it as a kind of ear-tag (early on) and then RFID tag for cattle to track motion and how much greenery they were eating and shitting.

I was told that the Federal Reserve tracks EVERY SINGLE DOLL EAR.

So back in the day when the limit for transactions was $10,000 to crack down on Tear Your Wrist Activity (yeah - fucking right…) that was just a mind-job to make you think they weren’t cataloging every SINGLE dollar that sullied your slave work unit hand.

I was blown away by the lack of currency exchange so I will look into options there, so if folks can convert (hopefully not to a cult that makes you wear funky clothes) to USD before sending then it will be less traumatic at this end.

Sending cash by mail (other than wrapped in chain male) is very risky. I’ve had a number of pieces of mail that were not gifts that looked like they were tied to the back of a postal truck and drug from the point of origin to the point of insertion (an anatomy joke that, now, with a tiny bit of reflection, as some dark humor to it). Some pieces arrived after a month in Limbo.

I will be doing a separate Stack on the abyssmal fraud that mail delivery has become.

Mail that had cash gifts inside were strategically nipped at the corner and I’ve been told that with a slotted hook one can roll up and extract whatever was inside leaving any personal communication intact. Has happened. May the perp rot in hell - wait, we’re already there! What’s worse than here? May the perp live on earth for ever!

Since this is not a solicitation, I will leave all details up to y’all, and the mailbox will be open to those (too many of us) who have no fake greenery to give but might like to write a real letter that is not part of the A.I. eavesdropping and profiling network.

Please be aware that I leave the house once a month to come down the mountain for hard-tack, fat-back (kosher and vegan), flower (due to wheat allergy), and coffee (makes great bug-repellant). So if anyone is sending something then give me a notice to perhaps go in amongst the Great Unwarshed a bit ahead of schedule.

Thanks to everyone over the years for their kindness and generosity.

cheerios

