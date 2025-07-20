This Substack is one to ponder upon. Please, I implore you to Jordanize this article for us less knowledgeable i.e., with smaller brain capacity than yours before your departure from Substack. Consider your answer as your PhD dissertation on the MEANING of EXISTENCE. Looking for the reply with abated breath. Thank you. Yours truly, Crazy Wild Czech Otto

=======================================================================

Claimer of Dis: I have no idea who R. Toney Brooks is. So this is not a personal attack although all of my writing for the past quarter of a century has been viewed as such.

I promised Otto: The Truth, The Whole Truth, and Nothing But The Truth as I deconstruct (often brutally) IDEAS that were put forth by another.

It is the wisdom of Morning Lark who said that Sometimes People own their Information/Ideas, but Sometimes Information/Ideas owns the People.

Given that I have for the past 25 years been confronted with dualism, dialectic, and deception on all fronts but especially in MediSin where it matters the most, I have been disabused of owning or being-owned by anything since this Hell is populated by nothing but LIES and LIARS. As a parting gift for our Crazy Czech, I will perform a vivesection with my standard fatalism and nihilism because the sparse praise that I do get is from people who acknowledge that of anyone out there I am the only undividual they had come across that speaks of what Clint Richardson labels: Reality, because Truth as Clint and I both know is a mere fiction that is made up in courts.

Isn’t that a curious and proper way to start ANY autopsy of ideas with a WHY? incision?

All damning enough, but I saved the best for last:

Some people pine away wistfully longing for Their Day In Court.

The Jordanian version of that where white is black and black is white would be akin to be strung up on the rack with a properly lubricated red-hot poker prepared to be rammed up one’s nether regions just because the Demon’s are bored and it seems like fun to them at that time.

Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

This all segues nicely into my one-sided vague deconstruction of the Stack that was sent to me because I don’t want to re-Stack or excerpt the work.

It begins with the word.

Spirit. Spiritual. Spirituality.

Ask 10 people what Spirit is and you will get 13 different answers.

Ask me?

Doesn’t mean Jack FuckingShit!

So, already the Stack and the Stacker against which I hold no malice is obviated from the start.

Bullshit Sniffing Class is in Session. That is why I put this Stack under that section. Can anyone tell me WHY the premise failed from the start? Yes! You in the back…

Because Spirit is a fiction. Spirit is an opinion, based on the vague impression that people have of their own personal design derived from 5784 years of it being used, loosely defined, and allowed to be interpreted by all future users AS THEY SEE FIT, despite there being copyrighted definitions (equally fictitious and spiritous) in dictionaries.

My personal favorite definition is: A Disembodied Voice.

That is such a utilitarian Catch-All because the biocidal maniac of Abram heard a Still, Small Voice that told him to perpetrait attrocities that his kin prosecute to this very day in the tradition of those who hear voices in their heads and then go on to be serial/spree kyllers.

Voice to Skull? Silent Sound? God Inside the Rock?

Don’t know. Don’t care. Anything to do with Spirit or God that cannot be codified, isolated and put in an atomic furnace at 10,000 degrees farenheit for chemical analysis is use-fucking-less to me therefore I don’t waste any of my time on it — except, as in this case, for the request of a friend, to deconstruct it so that the bones are lain bare for all to see.

Could stop there.

But y’all already know that when Jordan is on the whar path that it’s going to be a long one so pack a lunch.

You see in Logic & Critical Thinking if the PREMISE (SPIRIT) IS FALSE THEN ALL ELSE THAT FOLLOWS IS FALSE. So, except for the sake of a ‘teaching moment’ the entertainment of a false premise is a collosal (colossal? can’t ever remember and I never turn on spellcasting check) waste of my time.

The author cites the dialectic in spiritual discernment where you are either put at ease by a situation and its revelation or you are all hett up and agitated.

Penitenziagite

It appears that a cause celeb for the examination of spiritual polarities was centered around the Epstein-thing.

I’m trying to find a way to destroy the physical incarnation of The Devil Itself in the form of neurosyphilis, so distractions like Epstein and the Yahoody Three Ring Circus spun around it to entertain and distract the mindless masses with purulent pasttime doesn’t even register on my radar: because I know in the Dark Arts that Sex Magicks is the highest form of power-gathering in the Occult. This is WHY all women in Babylonia and Carthage were pressed into service despite their social rank to act as TEMPLE PROSTITUTES. The income from SPIRITUAL SEX (thank you for your SERVICE) is what created the first CENTRAL BANKS which is why the Federal Rerseve is nicknamed The Temple.

Now… Nick is a pet-name for Satan so everything I have been writing is appropos and circular in that the Satanic name for The Fed is The Temple that derived its money from PROSTITUTION. Since Congress CHARTERED The Fed if you do ‘business’ with the bank or have SEXUAL Congress with the legislators you WILL BE FUCKED. Kinda poetic when you Jordanize it.

What does this have to do with Epstein?

Well unless you got an epidural at the time that I opened this topic: he was in the BUSINESS OF SACRED PROSTITUTION FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF SEX MAGICKS even if it was just to collect damning ‘evidence’ against public figures over their pubic indiscretions. But the entire thing ON THE FACE OF IT (prima facia) is absurd because if you know that ALL RELIGIONS (and I’m talking ALL of the Abramic religions) throughout ALL TIME have been Black Magicks Sex Cults. Or did you really think that carving an infant’s dick and then sucking on it was a

SPIRITUAL ACT?

So since ALL religions are Black Magicks and Sex Magicks is the highest form and no one in Hollywood or Washington District of Cunts can keep their pants on, then THIS IS THEIR BASELINE, THEIR FOUNDATION, THEIR WAY OF LIFE.

The Spell Casting occurs when they teach the Goy: morals and prudence and chastity while THey are fucking the brains out of anything that moves no matter how many legs it has.

This is why I don’t pay attention to ANY OF IT.

Why would I care about the dialectic dichotomy of the immorality of sex for hire or sex trafficking IF that was the basis of their religion in the first place, yet THey publicly claim what they have done for MILLENNIA is something ‘bad’ to injure your fragile minds. This is standard Paradox as a form of Mind Control. The Paradox gives you something to polarize yourselves for-or-against, but all the while it is business-as-fucking-usual (and that is a double meaning) where NOTHING HAS CHANGED AND NO ONE GETS PUNISHED NO MATTER WHAT THEY HAVE DONE AND NO MATTER WHAT IS SAID OR DONE AGAINST THEM AS A TOKEN to stroke the fevered minds of those who thought that Black Magicks Raypist could or would ever discipline themselves.

Jesusfuckingchrist! The world is full of stupid gullible apes that can get stirred up about anything, make a lot of noise, shit in their own hands and throw it at any passerby but does NOTHING to set right the Evils that they were agitated about.

I don’t need to say it, but for the feeble minds I will:

Black Magicks: Bad.

Sex Magicks: Bad.

Buggering Children: Bad.

Sex Trafficking: Bad.

But unless you have ALREADY taken up your torches, pitchforks, and boiling pitch with a gunny sack of feathers then you are PART of the problem, not the solution.

They used to burn ‘witches’ in the village square over a whisper. Of course those poor women and men were normal folks that the Real Witches set out to systematically exterminate with just a suggestion.

Now this ‘sex scandal’ shit is fed via the Satan Box 24/7 and the only thing that it elicts is: Ain’t that awful?

Within the post I’m deconstructing is mention of the U.S. and Is Ra EL as if they are separate entities. The THREE CLANS of Noea have TAKEN OVER THE ENTIRE HELLSCAPE. They are like the trustees in the prison. To quote They Live!

You boys don’t get it! There ain’t any countries anymore! They own EVERYTHING!

The soviet version of compromising information was brought up as if there is ANY difference between the USSR and the USSA. How many years under Cousin Biden did it take before you realized that you were NEVER in a democracy, republic, capitalist system but Full-Shtetl Communism? In a Full-Metal woolen jacket.

There are no countries. THey control everything. So in Jordanian Terms it is retarded to even speak of countries, political parties, or religions as if they are things let alone SEPARATE things. They are fictions. They are fictions created to spell-cast a notion that keeps you distracted from the core truth: that you are in Hell, surrounded by demons, that just the hysterical blindness that people exhibit to their domicile in Hell is proof positive that they are so traumatized by the relentless torture that they have dissociated from Reality because the purpose of Trustee Demons that are commissioned to and ALLOWED to torture and kyll and GET AWAY WITH IT speaks of a power structure so vast and powerful that it seems overwhelming to the point where there is “nothing you can do about it” so the small mind, the infantile mind, the traumatize mind: Does Nothing.

The author within their Stack acknowledges that children who are abused can develop Dissociative Identity Disorder. But that lacks the acknowledgement that those who are FORCED TO WITNESS THAT ABUSE either first-hand or second-hand via 'NEWS’ reports are also in that dissociative state because ANY animal that had the life, safety and well-being of their children as still part of their genetic makeup would have parted-out and BBQed the perps faster than any Ritual Slaughter Priest could do a Cow For God.

All minds are broken everywhere. Stop putting limits and labels on it as if you are somehow above the rabble.

Sirhan Sirhan, the convicted assassin of Robert Kennedy in 1968 has absolutely no recall of the crime. In 1989, Sirhan told British journalist David Frost: "My only connection with Robert Kennedy was his sole support of Israel and his deliberate attempt to send those 50 fighter jets to Israel to obviously do harm to the Palestinians."

Here’s a thought: What if Sir Ham was a crisis actor being paid to remain in prison for a job well done like that scene in Good Fellas where they are eating like kings: “Hey! this is great Prosciutto!” while ‘doing their hard time’.

What if he was Mossad?

What if he didn’t remember because he DIDN’T do it and was set up as a patsy in a stageplay produced by Family for Family?

What if HISTORY ALWAYS repeats because the ‘catholic’ (Yahoodim) Kennedys had the same bloodlust to destroy Canaan as all of their predicessors and those that follow through to today.

Isn’t this the height of Black Magicks where the spellwork is so complete and convincing that it is equivalent with Stage Magicks in that you don’t KNOW that Sir Ham radio operator did anything. You were told over a Satan Box that he did. You don’t know if Robert really dyed or was just Epsteined (too keep this autopsy thematic). You don’t know anything but what you have been told and then you are told what to think about that fiction!

Just like the word: Spirit/Spirtual. To bring this full-circle.

I’m making a declarative statement: YOU DON’T KNOW JACK SHIT.

That’s part of the terrifying part of it. All of this flood of horror non-stop, all of your life, all coming from OUTSIDE OF YOURSELF, to either calm you like stroking a puppy frightened by thunder or making you bark like a yap dog at knocking at the door. But either way you are being ‘spiritually’ toggled at the will of those who hold the Spell over you.

So you make decisions and determinations not based on First-Person WITNESSED FACTS but by impressions given to you on which to make an emotional choice. All on people and positions that you have never met, will never met, but have been engineered to remotely affect you, your life, and your decisions.

Satanic Ritual Abuse is brought up as if, like all of the topics covered there, it was a SEPARATE or perhaps ‘related’ issue.

ALL RELIGIONS ARE BLACK MAGICKS.

8:44 min, 8 years ago, 295 views (up a whole 25 views in TWO YEARS!)

For all you know Epstein was a Black Magicks High Priest adminstering the duties of his position. There’s no point in even talking about ANY of this because no one is willing to DO anything about it.

This is the reason I’m leaving Substack and withdrawing from this exact kind of thing that I am doing now.

Since 2008 I have put forward the postulate that Evil is infectious in nature. That it is not some ‘spiritual’ condition but it is indeed Unseen because it is microscopic. Just like a demonic possession the spirochetes of syphilis, lyme, and leptospirosis take over the brains/minds of the infected hosts, and that if we were to eliminate the infection then Evil will go away — perhaps even the hosts with it because of the symbiotic nature of Evil.

So while no one will DO anything about the Evil that they complain about, pontificate about, debate about, and chronicle, they have also NEVER HELPED ME prove or disprove my theory where just a tiny bit of effort to know our enemy: spirochetes, to formulate a defense and offense against them to defeat Evil forever; has damned humanity in my mind because I will not help the physically, emotionally, SPIRITUALLY paralyzed if they won’t even do simple SEARCHES for Christos’ Sake towards that end!

The Stack that we were directed to continues to Beat The Dead Horse by examining ancient Greek politics but what’s the point in that? Josephus (fiction) claimed that ALL of the civilizations of the world post-flood were “(J)ews”. So talking about the Greeks when there are greco-roman columns on the buildings all over Warshingtun AC/DC as if it were something different or instructive is a useless pursuit. Back in the days of Playdough and Airasstottle it was considered to be wise to not be married or start a family before age 30 because of the lack of experience and knowledge. Of course DURING THAT TIME IT WAS PERFECTLY ACCEPTABLE TO BE BUGGERING LITTLE BOYS ALL THE DO-DONG DAY!

Context.

It’s always about the CONTEXT.

You can’t learn about or FROM history if it has all been written and packaged and censored by the ones you are trying to get out from under the Spell of.

Then the Kali Yuga is invoked as if that is somehow descriptive or instructive.

Other than exposing the patterns of control and abuse throughout time and across cultures: studying the writings from ages past that YOU CAN’T EVEN TRANSLATE YOURSELF is ANOTHER useless pursuit. How do you KNOW that is what the Hindu texts said? If you can’t read it then just like Rushdie (Stanley Kubrick’s double) put in his book The Satanic Verses, the Scribe can write any shit that he wants to so that NO ONE would know any different!

The Brahmans were derived from aBRAHaM.

The Yahoods are EVERYWHERE IN ALL THINGS. So to try to compare the perversions of modern society in Harmerica with ancient Greek or Hindu traditions that were the SAME FAMILY is just an exercise in Dumb Assery.

This is the other insult that I will not forgive anyone.

The epic offering of the Family Tree above FOR FREE was put out to any viewer but also my top people, but some are so LOST in Mind Control that they will maintain that Yews and Harabs are Bad but Christians are somehow Good (just as long as they aren’t Sigh On Nists)

JESUSFUCKINGCHRIST!

Yudaism AND the Khzars

Christianity

Paganism

ALL arose from Shem Clan, Inc.

Yslam from Ham Clan, Inc.

Voudon (Voodoo)

and possibly Zoroastranism from Yaphet Clan, Inc.

ALL of them are Abramic.

This is iconoclastic, spell-breaking work but it can’t get through some of the sharpest minds strangled by MK. So why try? You can’t compare an Abramic religion/government/tyranny with an Abramic religion/government/tyranny and expect to be taken seriously or authoratative or even in possession of your own thoughts regardless of a PhD after your name or not.

I have a BsP. Brain the Size of a Planet.

I am under no illusions, delusions, mercernary greed, or MK so I can see, hear, taste,n feel, and smell BULLSHIT when I encounter it. Bullshit Smelling Class. I’m the Expert. I’m the Professor.

The Stack ends with a conclusion. Here’s mine:

CONCLUSION: Unless you aid me in finding a way to end the neurosyphilis invasion of this hellscape you will never be well, you will never be whole, you will never be free and every generation you breed into this Hell will be damned, not by the inevitability of arriving here by sex magicks of your own making, but because you did NOTHING to stop Hell itself.

That is the ONLY talking point in Hell.

NOTHING ELSE MATTERS.

If MY material is not shared then YOU are the sole problem why Evil and Hell persists because to this very writing people send me the absolute BULLSHIT of other writers/presenters that are a total waste of time that I neither open or read.

This post was done as a favor to a special person. It will not be repeated in-kind.

I’m done with this because no one is listening and if it can get through the Mind Noise there is nothing that will be done about it because the MK locks have been installed so firmly in the heads of even good people that the locks cannot be removed.

Consider your answer as your PhD dissertation on the MEANING of EXISTENCE.

WE are the last vestiage of Immune System that this Hellscape has left.

OUR meaning for existence is singular: To Destroy Evil and Raze Hell.

If we do not accomplish that then our existence HAD NO MEANING, served no purpose, and if by chance there was anything to come after, our lives would be an embarassment at best and eternal damnation at worst.