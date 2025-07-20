VACCINEFRAUD 1

Jeannettecally Modified
1d

Oh man, THIS HIT HARD! Thanx to Otto for inspiring your fingers Pat, to tap dance on the board of keys to truths and click POST!

In the myths/scripts of the bi-ba'al (Cloaked book of esoteric biotech codes?) was written of spirit, the spiritO'chete of evil was placed in the clan husk to steer the minds of man. Adam or ATOM(b) was the vessel for the corkscrew bug & Eve was said to be formed from his rib in the garden of eaten. I suspect the Rib was short for ribosome, the protein-synthesis engine of the cell & this was potentially the first successful ancient CLONING, Bugs included.

Now, they threaten those that can sense what's going on with Nucleus war/ Biological weapons. That's how I've come to see it anyways.

It's OUR time to eliminate the corkscrew & erase the spiritO'chete /Holy Pupae of EVIL!

Edit: it just occurred to me that "corkscrew" could potentially symbolize the twisted strand of DNA ... did we REALLY used to have 12...OR are GMO people simply the falsifying of the corkscrew genetic code? In my mind, this makes the biology of the corkscrew even more EVIL if it downgraded our REAL DNA powers of the peoples.

Sex trafficking factors into ALL this as a way to seed the EVIL corkscrew ensuring future broken psyches & programming to "do more harm". It's all come full circle in my mind. Ewww.

Aquabraintv
2d

Holy Shit! This is a great stack. I just posted it to my F-Book with the headline “Attention! Are you one of us or one of them? I already know the answer…butt…hear is an interesting read if you’re inclined to fight the only fight that matters!” I have 447 ‘friends’ how many do you think I’ll loose over this post?

Pat we will have to follow up about this stack soon.

