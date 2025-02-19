It is requisite that I start out each Stack where I feature Wayne’s work to emphasize that I am not criticizing him or his work or his conclusions since we have been working together behind the scenes for a long time now. I have nothing but respect for his masterful unocculting of the ‘leaky gut’ label by hammering on the only explanation that matters: Sepsis.

The following is an expansion of themes that he brings up in his most recent post:

So, please read his short Stack and then I will expand the balloon with my hot air.

=====================================================

Wayne notes that we lose our ability to activate Vitamin D after the age of 40.

This is similar to Hulda Clark saying that after age 40 we’ve lost half of our stomach acid production.

But these are observations not explanations.

Wayne cites (and I will continue to paraphrase in my native Jordanian) Cubicle Workers, Fear of Sun = thick clothes and sinscreen (typo I left in) contribute to this lack of activation. I would add TUNABLE chemtrails that can selectively screen or pass frequencies that the would-be Zeuses have been reigning down on us. These are mechanical explanations for low D but not at the level of keeping in mind key factors that NO ONE talks about because the allopathetics want to Blame The Victim “That’s not unusual for someone of YOUR AGE.”

Depending on your sources: half to seven-eighths of the WORLD has H. pylori. Including the martial artist monks of china. That’s pretty grim because they can break bricks with their heads but they still have an overgrowth of shit bacteria in their stomachs.

Not unusual though since even the fakeass Pope that claims to be the Vicar (vicarious manifesation) of The Christ has double-down New Moan Yuh. I would think that if you were the stand-in for the Son of God that you would NEVER be sick (was the “J”man ever sick?) and you would be able to lay your hands on something other than little boys and heal them.

And Yesuah doth canceled his appointment with the masses for cometh down he with a great Cold of The Head. Great was the Colding of it. And he chargeth his Disciples saying: “Whichever of you mongrels giveth unto me this affliction I will give him doubly in the After Life. So hasten, now, tear off the hem of thine garments and wear it acrost thine ugly mugs so that it will be a sign to the whirled that thou art the carriers of bad news. And the people will follow.”

And his Disciples answered unto him saying, “Lord we have walked through the dust and the muck for years following you. Great is the dust and the muck built up in the hems of our garments. How mayest we bind our faces with such dust and muck and remain pure in thy sight and lead others to the same purity?”

And THE LORD sayeth unto his band of Ugly Mugs: “Oh, you who possesseth the Mugs of the Uglies: Hearken! unto my words. Halt thy whinging and gird up thine jaws with thine cloths and trust in the Father to deliver you of the Dust and the Mud.”

But, yeah, there be a heretic among them. The most dread of Free Thinkers in all of the City of UnPeace that sayeth unto them: “Dude if putting a shit rag on your face and hoping that it will go OK because some sky fairy MIGHT protect you is all you got, then WHY did you get double pneumonia in the first place?”

And the Disciples doth picked up the hairy tick bodily and raised him above their heads and rushed him far outside the gates of the city and doth kindled a bonfire as tall as his head, and after they hath finished roasting the marshmallows and s’mores the host asked The Heretic: ‘Tell us about the sky fairy again….’ ”

First Jordan, Chapter 9, verses 9-13.

See? The world just doesn’t work as advertised and Science {the real shit not the fake shit} DEMANDS Mechanism of Action as EXPLANATION for how and why things work.

H. pylori is resistant to stomach acid but it prefers to not have to deal with it. So when the shitbac gets into your stomach it will burrow beneath the mucosa into the parenchymal cells where it shuts down HCL production. So, you don’t get stomach ulcers from HIGH stomach acid, but you get erosion of the walls of the stomach and parts south due to LOW STOMACH ACID that was turned off letting MORE THINGS IN THAT EAT your stomach-lining causing constant inflammation and lowering the acid so that even the tiny bit of the HCL left will be like a blow torch on the raw flesh.

Causation. Explanation. MOA.

So, for years I have asked people to help substantiate the claim that I have always taken at face value that Vitamin D is turned into an ANTI-IMMUNE COMPOUND by spirochete infection.

I quit waiting because no one helped. So I no longer ask, and am comfortable with the notion that whoever made the claim must have known what they are talking about because “… by age 40 we lose our ability to activate Vitamin D.”

See? See what I mean?

A statement with no qualification. No substantiation. No explanation. No MOA.

Unless…. you take into account the claim that some DARPAMOTHERFUCKINGGOODAMNEDSONOFABITCHINGLABGROWN organism has fucked with our ability to have, hold, possess, and use our OWN VITAMIN D.

Goddamned spirochetes hold up our own SOD (super oxide dismutase) like a Captain America shield against a particle beam of super oxide radicals meant to burn the asses (at least the flagellated tails) of the spirochetes straight to hell, the buggers hand that SOD back to us damaged as a prion-inducing misfolded protein.

So why not mess with the D as well?

Did we LOSE the ability to convert precursors of D into active form or did some college puke fucks in labs make a bug so powerful that it turns ALL host defenses AGAINST THE HOST?

I vote for what is behind door #666, Vanna.

A large number of people that I work with have vitamin D levels in their blood so low that some are nearly undetectable. So the Docked Whores will always prescribe the artificial Ds that STILL have to be converted by ultraviolet light into the Active form. They never tell you that. In some people you can have the precursors in the blood and the sunlight on the skin but IT STILL WON’T CONVERT.

You can Uncle Ben’s in the box and on the stove but you STILL WON’T BE CONVERTED!

Sure the blood levels look good because you have shit from a pill bottle that CAN’T GO ANYWHERE building up, but it’s not going anywhere so it’s not helping anything.

well… maybe it’s helping those spirochetes that then turn it into that hypothetical anti-immune compound that no one would help me substantiate.

Unmetabolized anything from vitamins to minerals to life chemicals build up in the body to become TOXINS. No one but me tells you that neither.

Then you got the fellow that says that Vitamin A is toxic.

Think of Vitamin A as retinol, retinal, retinoic acid.

Because most dumbfucks (I think that is a degree program in colleges) will attempt to label carotenoids as Vitamin A. Just like all of the bullshit “vitamin D” swill out there those molecules are PRECURSORS to the final form.

Sure, carotenoids can build up and give you orange skin like Captain Carrot, but he was a graduate of Dumbfuckery University because even thousands of years ago without any apparent high science the Ancient Chinese knew that too much of a good thing can be worse than a bad thing. Like the Grey Man who took salted Silver that everyone photoshops to call him the Blue Man. Is anyone sane? Is anything not twisted to sell a lie?

So, is Vitamin A toxic?

Or, since it is the trigger on the mouse trap that is called the Vitamin D Receptor VDR, could it too be fucked-with by spirochetes or whatever to the point where it either is circulating in the blood, all dressed down with nowhere to go? or has it too been turned into an anti-immune compound by the same alien DARPABUG?

or what?

why do I have to ask all of the probing questions when no one answers them?

Vitamin A is ANTAGONISTIC to vitamin D. So when people suck down the Cod Liver Oil or even worse: FERMENTED! (whateverthefuckthatis) Cod Liver Squeezin’s they are getting MORE of the thing that INHIBITS vitamin D (that would be vitamin A in high levels) and spirochetes need not apply.

There was a time when I took Vitamin D made from Yak Fat (for my sins). Then I tried the fishoil Vitamin D but it made me ill. I could not/would not use the lanolin shit because one of the features of Chemical Allergy back in those days was extreme sensitivity to sheep’s wool/lanolin. Hard to say if it was the sheep grease or that they dip the little bastards in arsenic and old lace and spray them with scabicides so if the Molecular Still used to distill the lanolin leaves those hosts of toxins in with the sheep grease then that’s one heapin’ helpin’ of poison, Jack.

So I quit the whole vitamin D thing when it started making me consistently ill.

could it have been the formulation?

could it have been spirochetes flexin in the hood?

could it be that the reason you have chemical allergy is that your liver is plugged up worse than a hay baler at noon in summer heat?

Ewe Sea: Unless you have FUNCTIONING BILE then ALL of the fat soluble vitamins will go NOWHERE. Vitamin D in the very least is a TRANSPORT MOLECULE for metal ions ranging from the Magnesium that is hawked like used cars to Iron that gets too much hate from the Copper-addicted religious nuts.

No Bile, no Vitamin D, no mineral transport. [that was worth the cost of a dozen books given for free on a non-free speech platform.]

Back to the Backing-Up of lifechemicals that just turn out to be toxins.

Grant Whatshisname never takes it to that level.

Og say: Vitamin A toxic… Grunt.

Have I said yet that I did try the lichen Vitamin D and it is vegan and the only one I tolerated long after all synthetic vitamin Ds made me sick?

Have I said yet that the vegan, irradiated, treemoss oil STILL didn’t do a damned thing for me? Liver was plugged back then.

So there is nothing wrong with Bill Davis’s observation of lack of vitamin D protection of the gut, or Wayne highlighting THAT cascade as a secondary step in the formation of Sepsis. I’m just trying to set the FIRST DOMINO TO FALL upright. Because if you chase secondary effects you are chasing SYMPTOMS which is the purview of allopathy (and alternuttery). If you seek and destroy CAUSATION then you are working on a permanent fix. Can’t use the 4-letter word: Kure or the badass boys from 3 letter whoreganizations will come out with Shemi automatic We Upons and Bad He Harm Her.

Wayne cites Akkermansia a genus of bugger that I had never heard of before. At first I thought it was the editor of Famous Monsters of Filmlandia.

Ever notice that there are increasing numbers of conditions that people have where both allopathetica and its whore sister alternuttery have no idea what they are, where they come from or what to do about them? But they will sell you a drug or supplement and if all else fails then there will be a novel buy oh logical that they will stuff down your throat or up your ass?

When I read that Akker Mania EATS MUCUS. Well, that’s just fine if you’re full of mucus. Not really. Invesitgating CAUSATION would demand that you find out WHY you are making snot in your guts NOT throw a snot-eater at it.

At some point folks gotta see that Alter NOT Hive medisin is just the slut cousin of AL Low Pathy.

In fact, if folks are eating snot-eaters and walking around farting them out while people like me who can BARELY MAKE MUCUS will be exposed to them, then those industries that did that and the rubes that took that are all participating in buy oh logical wharf air against a population that doesn’t want their shit - literally in this case.

Wayne cited that the boutique bug increases mucus. This might be a case where the bugs eat mucus and so the body responds by making more mucus. If that is the scenario - it is still wrong. Candida eats sex hormones. That makes the host produce or over-produce sex hormones. This makes the host horney so they will seek out sex which provides new hosts/territory for the yeast to colonize.

Hmmm…. Colonizers are like a yeast infection….

Mucus is there for a reason. That reason is not to throw snot eaters at it.

Fever is there for a reason. That reason is not to throw NSAIDs at it and foster prions.

Sledgehammers are there for a reason. That reason is to get through the thick skulls of those who probably never had a rational thought in their NPC heads their entire lives (or what passes for them).

Vitamin D and stone masonry can be tricky but we already have half of the story to work out what might be happening.

Stones can be formed by magnesium (that over-sold used car), calcium (the one that gets all of the press) and phosphorus, or combinations of all three; along with Oxalates that is oxalic acid PRECIPITATED by the aforementioned metals; and the one practically never talked about because everyone panders to only 80% of their consumer base: Uric Acid stones.

How are metals transported across the gut and through the blood stream? Bile.

What precipitates out oxalates in the guts before they ever get transported through the lumen and into the blood or lymph? Metals.

What could be causing the formation of liver/gallbladder/kidney stones? Bad Bile with little to no metal ion handling.

What fat soluble vitamin that Wayne has been featuring requires bile for transport? “D”. (Also, A, E, and K, but he waddn’t writing about those).

This is no reflection on Wayne since he is citing what he gathered. This is 100% on the lameasses probably sucking on the government tit to write NON-SCIENCE.

Vitamin D increases excretion of Calcium in urine which is needed to chemically bind to oxalic acid to prevent the formation of oxalate stones. ***** High dose Vitamin D can thus lead to stone formation.

Someone other than me: tell me what is wrong with these statements?

No one EVER defined what Vitamin D is.

Is it the UNACTIVATED SHIT floating around in the blood stream that might still chelate or weakly chelate metal ions? Is it the angelic final form of the life saving substance that has been tricked into doing a West Coast Turnaround with a short load that leads to oxalate crystals before getting home?

Without knowing just what this elusive Vitamin D is: store-bought precusor; or in vivo UV activated REAL THING; then the citation might as well have been: And Fairy Dicks sprinkled all the land with oxalic pixie dust.

No information. No explanation. No MOA.

I’ve hated what passes for science for the past 25-years without a break.

I need a break.

Citric acid from limes or lemons is an antidote to stone formation in the body, as well as scurvy.

For clarity: Limes and lemons through the action of the Vitamin C COMPLEX that includes rutin, hesperidin, flavonoids, copper tyrosinase and a couple of substances I forgot will deal with scurvy. Citric acid is a horse of a different color that can chelate oxalates and metal ions.

Horse of a different color. Marine based.

Horse of a different color. Land based.

The trap here is that Acids whether they be HCL, or Citric Acid, etc. only work on the stones that are made from anything OTHER THAN uric acid crystals. IF you take acids when you have uric acid crystals it will make it worse. In that case you have to take baking soda. This is the OTHER thing that they don’t tell you because kidney stones can cost tens of thousands of doll ears to treat. It’s not about the money, it is about the suffering and future damage that they can capitalize on.

But Citrate is usually made from manufactured citric acid (MCA) produced from black mold and sugar or high fructose corn syrup. Reportedly from patients, MCA can destroy the entire GI Tract from gastritis to colitis. It is automatically added to USDA inspected meat carcasses and fruits and vegetables but unlabeled.

Why would they make it from black mold when citrus growers could be billionaires?

Because.

Why would they put it on other doof so that you can get untold diseases without informed consent from creatures that know these very details down to the molecule?

Because.

Bottom line: Is Vitamin D or the lack of it a problem? No.

Are metals or the lack of them a problem? No.

Are organic acids like oxalates and urates a problem? No.

What IS the problem?

THey are, because THey created all of the conditions for the aforementioned to fail.

The first domino has to be taken off of the gameboard.

Leave a comment