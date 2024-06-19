She lost the $100. She does have good form. One punch from her might take out a large number of men. But it didn’t fucking matter because she was out of her League. Notice I didn’t say: Weight Class like they emphasize here. Because weight has nothing to do with it. A tiny martial artist monk with proper Golden Bell training would probably yawn while she was yipeing like a dog then put her down with a single finger. Weight in that instance wouldn’t have a goddamned thing to do about it. In fact a corn-fed girl like that would probably weigh twice as much as a monk.

This is, as the French say: An Object Lesson for what follows:

You MUST watch at least the first minute of this video above. This is an overt declaration of whar from a mask-wearing puppet masquerading as an “officer” of which the Office has not existed since 19-fucking-47.

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars Engineered in the last half decade of the 1940s, the new Quiet War machine stood, so to speak, in sparkling gold plated hardware on the showroom floor by 1954. With the creation of the maser in 1954, the promise of unlocking unlimited sources of fusion atomic energy from the heavy hydrogen in sea water and the consequent availability of unlimited social power became a possibility only decades away. The combination was irresistible. The Quiet War was quietly declared by the international elite at a meeting held in 1954. Although the silent weapons system was nearly exposed 13 years later, the evolution of the new weapon system has never suffered any major setbacks. This volume marks the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the Quiet War. Already this domestic war has had many victories on many fronts throughout the world.

IT AIN’T SILENT ANYMORE. THE MASK-WEARING GIT WAS JUST APPLAUDED BY FUCKWADS THAT ARE MINDLESS TOOLS FOR AN A.I. NARRATIVE.

Only people who follow the Second A Mud Meant topic will know anything about Bhump Stalks and the adrenaline masturbation within the congressional/judicial circus of ‘laws’ and regulations of fyre harms that they want to remove from everyone before they WEFinize them.

When you see this amazing display of PHYSICS then you realize that all of the open public jerking-off about Trig Hers that do this automatically becomes a moot, mute point. IT DOESN’T FUCKING MATTER. Home style emptied an entire MAGA Seen wit he fingar, yo!

So, beyond the WEFinizers not wanting people to have access to resistive tools they also fear grassroots ingenuity that even has a historical perspective to it.

Paper won’t do much in these modern times but the point is: with common simple things human ingenuity can turn them into Oh Fence or Dee Fence. This is why you will own goddamned nothing because you can’t McGyver something when you have nothing to work with.

Butt going back to the second clip above where The Puppet declared whar on everyone with threat of force… then in the face of this:

neither paper armor, paper laws, Aye Are fifth tweens or Eff fifth tweens (that your stolen tox doll ears paid for but you will never have access to) can protect you from panopticon demon drones (that your tox doll ears ALSO paid for) with devices that can put holes the size of trashcans in a vehicle from at least 1000-feet away.

Who the fuck are these demons who claim to be able to say who the ‘bad guys’ are?

I tried to warn patriotard groups that their stocked pantries and dry pow dur would make no difference whatsofuckingever in the presence of active denial we upon ree. That was long before the drone programs were commonly highlighted.

The patriotards ganged up on me and abused me for telling them that truth, along with what countermeasures were needed. This means that they were either cointelpro to begin with because the hateful and violent rhetoric on their website would have had their site removed, or them removed if they were not agents; or they were just the stupidest goddamned rednecks ever to skulk across the planet like neanderthals in bluejeans that ever existed.

Either way: Extinction is their inheritance.

You are all out of your League.

