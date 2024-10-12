I’m glad she’s “OK”. You can’t ever be the same after that, but then it gives you perspective on the Section Title of this Stack: Demon Patrol.

Meyer Lansky (born Maier Suchowljansky; July 4, 1902 – January 15, 1983), known as the "Mob's Accountant", was an American organized crime figure who, along with his associate Charles "Lucky" Luciano, was instrumental in the development of the National Crime Syndicate in the United States.

There’s a lot in a short Wicked Peed On Us art tickle excerpt about the Mayor of Organized crime. First we see the standard BABYLONIAN NAME CHANGE so that his Yahoodim origins are not apparent by a NAME?

Like you couldn’t tell by the mug?

Who the fuck is foolin’ who?

But then that is what Bernaise Sauce told Adoph’s Meat Tenderizer: If you’re going to tell a lie - tell a Whopper - not a Mc.Donalds!

Butt, tit, never ends!

Last Yahoodish Gangsta?

Fucking for reel?

Of course we do have the moderating wiz dumb of Ferdinand Lundberg in his book The Rich and the Super Rich, who, although he did recognize the role of Organized Crime, said that it couldn’t be seen as running the country because it was out-classed by the Original Organized Crime Cartel called The Govern Mente.

Hell, when you mix that odd president worship of JFK with his father’s mob connections the lines between them blur to give an accurate picture that the Yahoodim ARE the progenitors of the Synagogue of the Sin Die Cut so they NEVER WENT AWAY THEY JUST WENT MAINSTREAM.

So, this senseless attack on an innocent girl makes sense in its origins in the same way that kids in Canaan are being reduced to mere scattered body parts in rubble by the same INTERNATIONAL SYNDICATE that started it all, continues, and will never stop until some modern Elliot Ness takes care of business

CHICAGO STYLE.

Why was Gary even let out? He tried to do his wife with a Swiss Army Knife probably experimenting with the different attachments. Then he unleashed his demon on an innocent child because…

Where’s the criminals here? The ORGANIZED CRIME of some cunt behind a window sending jackbooted thugs to BREAK THEIR OWN RULES AND ATTACK SOMEONE - LIKE THE CHILD - WHO DIDN’T DO ANYTHING!

Demons.

This is what happens in Hell.

Because as sure as we are in Hell - THIS COULDN’T HAPPEN ANYWHERE ELSE!

But it’s just not isolated random violence. This is the genetic makeup of demons and the SOP (standard operating procedure) in Hell.

Ah… but govern mente (ORGANIZED CRIME) made NEW VAGUE LAWS so that this ‘couldn’t happen again’…

What they described is right out of Solzhenitszyn’s Gulag where people were swept off the street for being dissdents and sent to Lubyanka where they would be drugged out of their minds probably just for fun but maybe to advance Project Paperclip that never stopped.

INNOCENT PEOPLE being harmed, maimed, and kilt while the CRIMINALS GO FREE.

THAT IS THE DEFINITION OF HOW HELL OPERATES.

Leave a comment

Bonus: Every once in a while the dogs are put down because they were tweakin’. We still don’t know if this old dude might not be put down just because he Chicago’ed one of their own…