We have another anonymous correspondent who wrote to me privately with this:

"Great info…..lots to ponder here (Ativan story is creepy)…………have to report they no longer use silver nitrate in hospital birthing rooms…….now they use an antibiotic ointment that clogged my granddaughter’s eye for an entire year….my niece said all 4 of her kids had clogged tear ducts after they used that …. I wish they’d use colloidal silver……"

So let's play with the idea that they have been genetically manipulating mankind for millennia, so that Gen Z as the last vestige of remnants of human DNA are so totally altered that the silver nitrate is no longer 'needed'.

Colloidal Silver is a touchy topic for me. I can't tolerate it because only Jennifer Lake in all of these years recognized that it has a direct impact on the ancient bacterial inclusion in our cells called Mitochondria in the same way that it affects/poisons (as a TOXIC METAL) bacteria.

The problem with silver is that it 'stains' everything. Rebecca Carley admitted that when she was in medical school they would use Silver Stain to prepare brain tissue slides for dementia victims.

IT STAINS NERVES.

So, I avoid it. I've seen russian depictions of it reversing third degree burns including radiation burns when used on the skin. So there are things that indicate it has merit, but the entire scope of the REPORTED 'science' behind silver was suspect from the start.

The oft-vomited 'facts' about silver destroying 600+ microbes was from a study on SILVER PROTEIN ONLY, but got cross-applied by the whores of alterNOTive mediSIN for their beloved Colloidal Silver when I could find NO INDEPENDENT STUDIES ON COLLOIDAL SILVER ALONE being attributed to the claim of Dead Beasties.

Sew, in erring on the side of Caution and What The Fuck, I would not want colloidial (as people are wont to misspell) silver in my eyes or anyone elses since it STAINS NERVES.

Humans are goofy enough without the cavalier use of toxic metals that are promoted just by word-of-anus with no substance to back them up.

What I find curious is that the FDA claims that silver is an environmental hazard because it can harm the microbiosphere just by its presence in soil and water. They were going to enact restricions on it back in the days when it was rumored they were also going to shut down homeopathy that they regulate anyway with NDCs (National Drug Code numbers).

All of that posturing to scare the Silver Suckers but what I found curious is that there was NO MENTION WHATSOEVER about what I consider a worse threat: Colloidal Gold that had NO REGULATION WHATSOEVER.

When I see something like that, my suspicion is that they WANT people to pollute themselves with a toxic heavy metal that is not regulated and will stick to your DNA and you can't get that shit out of the waffle of your boots and it then turns the DNA into a superconducting antennae.

Good times.

Super fantastical convo between yourself & our smarty pants Dee!

It also makes me think IF by means of biometrics & iris scanning .... They probably know who hasn't had the eyewash/mindwash of those that can still SEE.

I wonder if the schizophrenics have been eyewashed? Are they the REAL baseline study?

This brings into question EVERY single medicull ritual!

