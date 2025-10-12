There are a few people who communicate privately because they don’t want to use the open forum of SlushSlack.

There are times when what they send me needs to be anonymously made pub lick because the implications are huge.

Sew… in my Stack



Flowers in the Underworld The Mis-heard Pigment Patrick Jordan · Oct 11 Prologue: As I transition (I did NOT just use a trans-word!) away from 25-years of proctology on The Devil, to posts that require minimal effort in order to keep the Devil Diagnosis that is already there present in my Stack while I fade into the West… I wrote a poem under the influence of Read full story

There was a comment chain

Dee I took care of my Dad for 5 years and he had dementia. Some days he was perfectly lucid and other days not so much. I had a fight with the Doc that prescribed him Adavan after a fall for the dementia. Told him before he prescribed that type of drug he ought to take it himself to see what kind of effect it had on his own body. In the last year when Dad was bedridden, he started carrying on full conversations with people ( I presume) looking up to the corner of the ceiling of the room. At Dad’s bedtime, I would clap my hands and say “time for everyone to leave, Dad needs his beauty sleep”. Then I would open the door and give them time to make their way out. Dad spoke to them just as would speak to me. After speaking he stopped and listened to their replies, he laughed at their stories....you would have swore people were there. On one of his lucid and clear as a bell days, we sat talking and I said “Dad, the people that I call “the strangers”, it seems to me that there is a reality here that you can see but that I cannot. It’s as if your perspective is open much wider than mine. He looked at me and quickly responded “that is exactly correct”. That is when I started looking at how the eyes work and learned that we actually see on a delay. I even saw a diagram that was drawn and it was quite similar to the sigil of Lucifer. That made me wonder is Lucifer actually a light cipher? When Dad passed, I sold the house and a contractor bought it to renovate. Three people working in that house had experiences while working there and all they all swore Dad was still in the house. He would tap them on the shoulder. They would turn around and no one appeared to be there.

Patrick Jordan You’ve told your story about your dad before, but this time through reminded me of an ancient exchange with some folks in the comments of maybe youtube where they said they were doing weed and saw reptile people. We got to talking about what might have physically been done to prevent some people from ever seeing anything beyond what is commonly perceived (without brain altering drugs) and the topic of silver nitrate in the eyes at birth was raised. One woman was violently opposed to that notion because she claimed to have gotten that toxin but could still see lizard people. For the record I have never seen lizard people and think that it is a mass hallucination ala David Icke that is brought on by hallucinogens. The ancient shaman used to SMOKE TOBACCO (must have been genetically modified since then) to converse with the Serpent Spirits in order to get free advice on ‘healing’ people. That’s some pretty damned powerful Devil’s Weed. Butt, we also have to consider that the Dutch (among others) PURPOSELY ADDICTED entire nations to the shit, so there has to be some kind of BLOCKING mechanism from seeing an altered reality otherwise people would be running the fuck around totally freaked out about lizard people everywhere, because, EVIL outnumbers us a million to one.

So, our private confidant wrote:

I hadn’t heard of this use of silver nitrate. It made me think of the use of this substance in photography....and the black goo coming out of film star’s eyes from overexposure that I joked about. Butt what else was in the drops that could cause visual distortion...bugs...microfilms? Does it permanently change the vision? If you were given it shortly afterbirth ( are women supposed to eat the afterbirth to support immunity or natural aggression/ protection ) how would you know/see anything else? Eye drops are a good way to get shit to go straight into the brain. I herd that when junkies have run out of veins they squirt the shit in their eyes or behind the eyes. https://www.riyngroup.com/uses-of-silver-nitrate.html I would have cut and pasted this entire site. “It is a critical material in the optical industry for the process of silver plating. In this process, silver nitrate reacts with reducing agents to deposit a thin layer of metallic silver onto surfaces such as glass or metal. This silver layer has excellent reflective properties, which is why it is widely used in the manufacturing of mirrors, optical lenses, and other precision optical instruments. Silver-coated surfaces enhance the reflectivity of optical devices, improving their performance in various applications, including telescopes, microscopes, and high-precision imaging systems.” From a toxic chemical website. “Silver Nitrate (Early photography process) In 1717, chemist Johann Schulze noticed that the sun’s rays were darkening a solution of silver, nitric acid, and chalk. Silver nitrate was one of the first light-sensitive chemical solutions that allowed for faster exposure times.” ..... As it is light-sensitive, silver nitrate darkens, whether on paper or skin. It is not fatal unless ingested, causing corrosive damage to the gastrointestinal tract. It will damage your eyes, so always wear gloves and eye protection.” History: “In 1880, ophthalmia neonatorum was the leading cause of blindness in children in Europe and was responsible for the majority of children in institutions for the blind. This changed in 1882, when Crede reported that a single drop of 2% silver nitrate solution instilled in the eyes of newborns markedly reduced the incidence of gonococcal ophthalmia. Subsequently, many state legislators in the United States passed laws requiring the instillation of silver nitrate eye drops in newborns. It became apparent, however, that silver nitrate instillation was often associated with a marked chemical conjunctivitis. Some authors asserted that a chemical conjunctivitis was necessary for adequate ophthalmia neonatorum prophylaxis. The mechanism of action of silver nitrate involves almost instantaneous binding of silver ions to the protein walls of the gonococcal bacteria and conjunctival epithelial cells, resulting in death of the bacterial and conjunctival epithelial cells and an acute neutrophilic reaction.

That shit was so creepy that I felt compelled to make this followup stack because no one over all of those years ever presented the physical properties of Silver Nitrate that way before.

A kind of One-Way Mirror to NOT allow you to see demons/lizard people and suchlike.

Tain’t sayin’ they are there.

Tain’t sayin’ they aren’t there.

Just sayin’ that I ain’t never seed none.

Butt as we deconstruct:

The silver nitrate INSTANTLY makes a FILM so that could selectively block input like a half-silvered mirror.

Silver Nitrate DESTROYS the cells of the conjunctiva. This might imply that they would be replaced by new cells but in all of my years NO ONE has EVER explained how toxins are transported out of the body after apoptosis. Consider that a cell is dead so it goes through a recycling process where the bits that make up the cells are broken down and then repurposed. Butt, if there is a toxin in the cell like Silver Nitrate then if there is no handling process to get it out of the location from which it is liberated then it will simply be reincorporated into the new cell.

People with Sodom and Gonhorrhea shouldn’t ort to be breeding, so you start there instead of poisoning babies eyes and burning them out with chemicals. But then if Silver Nitrate is a mask to protect us from SEEING bugs then how do we know that it wasn’t the Bugs that told the Docked Whores to dose the kids to make them blind to a ubiquitous universal threat?

You have to love the Drug World where there are warnings to not get silver nitrate in the eyes… as they put it into pristine eyes of newborns….

You will get no more pure Bug Heads than those in govern mente so when we are told that the Bug Heads made a LAW to burn out the eyes of the newborns then that is proof positive for me without the need for clinical confirmation that The Bug directed its Thumb Puppets to insure that The Bug could hide in UNplain Sight.

“chemical conjunctivitis was necessary for adequate ophthalmia neonatorum prophylaxis” is just another maturbatory, deflective, invocation of the Herxheimer Lie. Worse before better.

I don’t know if y’all catch on that I don’t have a speck of Yahoody shameless promotion in my Substacks because I get so caught up in exposing the Yahoody LIES that I forget to promote my books (32 of them) that…

expose the Yahoody Lies…

http://www.vaccinefraud.com/books.html

Whether it be underwire bras, jock straps, or diabetic socks…

I thank you for your SUPPORT.