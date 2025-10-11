VACCINEFRAUD 1

I wish you could remember the band, I would sure like to hear the music to those lyrics. You should make an audio version.

I WAS one of those kids! I would lay on the grass reading a book and then take a break

and watch the clouds go by, looking to see what shape the clouds would take on that day. Quite often they were animals. Today, THey call this pareidolia, a form of apopophenia, and I have read that schizophrenics often have pareidolia. Friggin arseholes trying to lump imagination in with schizophrenia.

I took care of my Dad for 5 years and he had dementia. Some days he was perfectly lucid

and other days not so much. I had a fight with the Doc that prescribed him Adavan after a fall for the dementia. Told him before he prescribed that type of drug he ought to take it himself to

see what kind of effect it had on his own body. In the last year when Dad was bedridden, he started carrying on full conversations with people ( I presume) looking up to the corner of the ceiling of the room. At Dad's bedtime, I would clap my hands and say "time for everyone to leave, Dad needs his beauty sleep". Then I would open the door and give them time to make their way out. Dad spoke to them just as would speak to me. After speaking he stopped and listened to their replies, he laughed at their stories....you would have swore people were there. On one of his lucid and clear as a bell days, we sat talking and I said "Dad, the people that I call "the strangers", it seems to me that there is a reality here that you can see but that I cannot. It's as if your perspective is open much wider than mine. He looked at me and quickly responded "that is exactly correct". That is when I started looking at how the eyes work and learned that we actually see on a delay. I even saw a diagram that was drawn and it was quite similar to the sigil of Lucifer. That made me wonder is Lucifer actually a light cipher?

When Dad passed, I sold the house and a contractor bought it to renovate. Three people working in that house had experiences while working there and all they all swore Dad was still in the house. He would tap them on the shoulder. They would turn around and no one appeared to be there.

A few years ago, I watched one of those TED videos and it was a female Doctor and she had some kind of illness. I don't remember what the illness was...but I do remember that she said she was looking at her arm and it started breaking into pixels. Fascinating!

Here is a link that has the drawing that I saw...it's the last drawing of the lady.

https://www.bbc.com/future/bespoke/story/20150130-how-your-eyes-trick-your-mind

Here is the Sigil of Lucifer

https://symbolhippo.com/what-is-sigil-of-lucifer/

How can you live a lifetime in a place and seemingly have very little known information? Is this place round, flat, a torus? Are we in a snow globe or a crater? Or if this is a SIM, then perhaps in

the words of Freddy Mercury "nothing really matters" perhpas because nothing is made of matter... like the Doctor's arm. Too many questions for my little brain at this late hour.

Oh, and you did say TRANSition, lol.

I love it.

