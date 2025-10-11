The Mis-heard Pigment
Prologue: As I transition (I did NOT just use a trans-word!) away from 25-years of proctology on The Devil, to posts that require minimal effort in order to keep the Devil Diagnosis that is already there present in my Stack while I fade into the West… I wrote a poem under the influence of Victory Palace who has a knack for juxtaposing shocking or subtle beauty with harsh and brutal reality. The opening was born out of mis-hearing the lyrics to a song on college radio where apparently singers who can’t spell the word: articulation, agglutinate sounds that give the impression of words that I can only imagine can be decoded by listeners who must be as drunk as the singer sounds.
It was a catchy tune that I haven’t been able to find, because I don’t speak Drunk so I couldn’t look up the lyrics to tell what she was really singing nor who she is/was and what the name of the tune and the band were/are. I kept singing it with my version of the opening that I really liked, and then, one day, when some of the syllables became a tiny bit more intelligible on repeated listenings, I realized that I could take what *I* wrote without any plagerization because it wasn’t even close to what the alcoholic vocal chords were singing.
Night paints with Burnt Umber
As Day yields its Cerulean Hues.
Blacklight ignites the stars of Phosphor
like a psychodelic Hippy’s Fluorescent poster.
Aurora stores its Color Pallates
so it can be fork-lifted to the Other Side.
Gone are the Leaden-Blue Caves with Magenta Domes
that we marveled at during sunset where both Man and Sol would hide.
The Silver Screen has tainted the Serene.
Trading Stratospheric Injection as if it were a Vaccine.
Cumulus, Stratus, Nimbus,
used to compete with the Sun trying to sear us.
Now even the ice-clouds of Cirrus
can’t compete with the non-icy, non-contrails that steer us.
How is it that within a generation,
we went from Painted Skies over Painted Deserts,
to Painted Lies of Patented Deposits?
Can the Colors in our Memories color our Thoughts?
Or, has the grey-washing of Homogeneity
erased the Spontaneity of Humanity?
As Kids we lay on the grass to see Figures in the Clouds,
and the Creative among us would yell them outloud:
A Puppy! A Rabbit!, A Dragon! A Bird!
and some things that were just plain weird.
Now, as Adults, the only thing we can say is:
Storm’s comin’.
It will wash all of the colors aweigh.
Patrick Jordan
10/10/2025
I wish you could remember the band, I would sure like to hear the music to those lyrics. You should make an audio version.
I WAS one of those kids! I would lay on the grass reading a book and then take a break
and watch the clouds go by, looking to see what shape the clouds would take on that day. Quite often they were animals. Today, THey call this pareidolia, a form of apopophenia, and I have read that schizophrenics often have pareidolia. Friggin arseholes trying to lump imagination in with schizophrenia.
I took care of my Dad for 5 years and he had dementia. Some days he was perfectly lucid
and other days not so much. I had a fight with the Doc that prescribed him Adavan after a fall for the dementia. Told him before he prescribed that type of drug he ought to take it himself to
see what kind of effect it had on his own body. In the last year when Dad was bedridden, he started carrying on full conversations with people ( I presume) looking up to the corner of the ceiling of the room. At Dad's bedtime, I would clap my hands and say "time for everyone to leave, Dad needs his beauty sleep". Then I would open the door and give them time to make their way out. Dad spoke to them just as would speak to me. After speaking he stopped and listened to their replies, he laughed at their stories....you would have swore people were there. On one of his lucid and clear as a bell days, we sat talking and I said "Dad, the people that I call "the strangers", it seems to me that there is a reality here that you can see but that I cannot. It's as if your perspective is open much wider than mine. He looked at me and quickly responded "that is exactly correct". That is when I started looking at how the eyes work and learned that we actually see on a delay. I even saw a diagram that was drawn and it was quite similar to the sigil of Lucifer. That made me wonder is Lucifer actually a light cipher?
When Dad passed, I sold the house and a contractor bought it to renovate. Three people working in that house had experiences while working there and all they all swore Dad was still in the house. He would tap them on the shoulder. They would turn around and no one appeared to be there.
A few years ago, I watched one of those TED videos and it was a female Doctor and she had some kind of illness. I don't remember what the illness was...but I do remember that she said she was looking at her arm and it started breaking into pixels. Fascinating!
Here is a link that has the drawing that I saw...it's the last drawing of the lady.
https://www.bbc.com/future/bespoke/story/20150130-how-your-eyes-trick-your-mind
Here is the Sigil of Lucifer
https://symbolhippo.com/what-is-sigil-of-lucifer/
How can you live a lifetime in a place and seemingly have very little known information? Is this place round, flat, a torus? Are we in a snow globe or a crater? Or if this is a SIM, then perhaps in
the words of Freddy Mercury "nothing really matters" perhpas because nothing is made of matter... like the Doctor's arm. Too many questions for my little brain at this late hour.
Oh, and you did say TRANSition, lol.
