Prologue: As I transition (I did NOT just use a trans-word!) away from 25-years of proctology on The Devil, to posts that require minimal effort in order to keep the Devil Diagnosis that is already there present in my Stack while I fade into the West… I wrote a poem under the influence of Victory Palace who has a knack for juxtaposing shocking or subtle beauty with harsh and brutal reality. The opening was born out of mis-hearing the lyrics to a song on college radio where apparently singers who can’t spell the word: articulation, agglutinate sounds that give the impression of words that I can only imagine can be decoded by listeners who must be as drunk as the singer sounds.

It was a catchy tune that I haven’t been able to find, because I don’t speak Drunk so I couldn’t look up the lyrics to tell what she was really singing nor who she is/was and what the name of the tune and the band were/are. I kept singing it with my version of the opening that I really liked, and then, one day, when some of the syllables became a tiny bit more intelligible on repeated listenings, I realized that I could take what *I* wrote without any plagerization because it wasn’t even close to what the alcoholic vocal chords were singing.

«««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»

Night paints with Burnt Umber

As Day yields its Cerulean Hues.

Blacklight ignites the stars of Phosphor

like a psychodelic Hippy’s Fluorescent poster.

Aurora stores its Color Pallates

so it can be fork-lifted to the Other Side.

Gone are the Leaden-Blue Caves with Magenta Domes

that we marveled at during sunset where both Man and Sol would hide.

The Silver Screen has tainted the Serene.

Trading Stratospheric Injection as if it were a Vaccine.

Cumulus, Stratus, Nimbus,

used to compete with the Sun trying to sear us.

Now even the ice-clouds of Cirrus

can’t compete with the non-icy, non-contrails that steer us.

How is it that within a generation,

we went from Painted Skies over Painted Deserts,

to Painted Lies of Patented Deposits?

Can the Colors in our Memories color our Thoughts?

Or, has the grey-washing of Homogeneity

erased the Spontaneity of Humanity?

As Kids we lay on the grass to see Figures in the Clouds,

and the Creative among us would yell them outloud:

A Puppy! A Rabbit!, A Dragon! A Bird!

and some things that were just plain weird.

Now, as Adults, the only thing we can say is:

Storm’s comin’.

It will wash all of the colors aweigh.

Patrick Jordan

10/10/2025