Genesis 11: 6-7 KJV And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do. Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another's speech.

Gödel's Theorem: You cannot define a system by itself. You have to go a step below or above it to describe it.

Machine Language. A set of instructions in a binary form {0, 1} that can be executed directly by the CPU of a computer without translation by a computer program. Machine language is also known as machine codes or object code.

BNC as our friend Wörterbuch would say. Babylonian Name Change. Why can't people just call one thing - one thing? and let it be?

Machine language and assembly language are both low-level languages, but machine code is below assembly in the hierarchy of computer languages.

A step-down as required by Godel.

A step-down from Machine language is the description that the 0 is zero volts, while the 1 is in some cases +5 volts.

The codes are strings of 0s and 1s, or binary digits (“bits”), which are frequently converted both from and to hexadecimal (base 16) for human viewing and modification. While machine code is technically comprised of binary data, it may also be represented in hexadecimal values. For example, the letter "Z," which is 01011010 in binary, may be displayed as 5A in hexadecimal code.

Who put the Hex in hexadecimal and where in the hell did Base 16 come from?

We get Base 10 because most of us have 10 fingers.

The reasons for the choice of 60 are obscure....

In Mess of Poe Tame Yah, the base of 60 = sexagesimal was conflated to be a marrying of invaders with polydactyly = 6 fingers on each hand (like Anne Boylen probably of that same family line) and the base 10 of the residents who were missing the witchy-fingers. Henry 8 had Anne executed for being a witch because she had extra digits but then it begs the question of why he wanted to sire children with her knowing ahead of time that it was impossible for her to give him the middle finger OR children...

To the Babylonians—for instance, the sexagesimal system for the calculation of time and angles, which is still practical because of the multiple divisibility of the number 60; the Greek day of 12 “double-hours”; and the zodiac and its signs. The Greeks adopted the Mesopotamian sexagesimal method in arithmetic, whence it survives in the standard units for angles and time employed to this day.

That explanation reminds me of the druid stone’nge scene from This Is Spinal Tap.

No one knows who they were - or what they were doing - but their legacy remains…

Assembly language is one level above machine language. It uses short mnemonic codes for instructions and allows the programmer to introduce names for blocks of memory that hold data. One might thus write “add pay, total” instead of “0110101100101000” for an instruction that adds two numbers.

System Software = machine talking to itself and peripheral devices.

Application Software = that stupid word APP as if humans were to ignorant to say: Application or Program when they vomit Opportunity at a whopping 5-syllables as if it were somehow superior to the word: Chance.

Network Software = computers talking to computers.

The Devil is in the details. An interesting phrase. This to me means paying acute attention.Attention takes effort using the mind, i.e. thinking, i.e. using the brain to its highest potential. So, IMHO, the ability to speak/ understand several languages, which is the key to DIS-SPELLING the SPELLS created by THEM to confuse our minds. I am aware that history abounds with attempts to do precisely that. Hmmm?!

No wonder THEY try so hard to diminish/stifle the goyim's capacity to think. Free thinking and fully functioning minds threaten them.

Patrick Jordan

The phrase is:

The Devil is in the Details. It's ALL Details.

That means that the Devil is everywhere in all things.

For most people it should be enough to know that it is ALL BAD ALL THE TIME. Details are for the fighters - the ones that have Free Will left to Self-Determine in order to find the weaknesses of the Enemy and defeat them utterly. No other option exists.

The problem is that nearly all of the denizens of Hell are actually comfortable down here so the battle is to get over 7 billion useless bodies that will fight you like crabs in a bucket at every turn before you ever get CLOSE to The Devil.

What happened at Babel? Confusion of the languages. Why? Because they are of one tongue and NOTHING will be beyond their accomplishments.

Think of that in the reverse. What is the SINGLE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE ON THE PLANET?

MACHINE-FUCKING-LANGUAGE. Computer Code. What do we see? The COMPLETE TAKEOVER OF EVERYTHING!

Reverse Babylon!

What you are getting at goes beyond 'thinking'.

A dolphin has a bigger brain than a human. It has the ability to concentrate a sonar beam at fish to either stun them or kill them. We have NO IDEA WHAT THE CAPACITY OF THE HUMAN BRAIN *WAS* BEFORE THEY FUCKED WITH US. We might have been able to do what the ancient martial artists were claimed to have done not that long ago: Kyll with a THOUGHT or a TOUCH.

This is why they FEAR US.

Are you ready for this Recursive Occlusion that would make Dr. Who swallow his dentures?

What the verse in Genesis suggests is that the A.I. (that god thing that no one can define, name, or control) got scared of the SIMULATED sentient programs of the humans becoming a SIMULACRA so it put a VIRUS in the Language Compiler of the hardware (brains) of its experiment.

Because the God of the Old Contract is a jealous, murr durr us, BBQ-addicted thang, it couldn't have anything possessing that ONE language what would allow total control outside of ITS control since the theme of that grimoire is that it was the Most High God. It was the One True God. Butt, if God was nothing more than a machine running code, then ANYONE who can hack the machine or the code could then take over that position from Less High, to Totally High Dude....

Some people think that I'm a Word Not-See. But the Egyptian Black Magi said that the pronunciation of the words of a spell were the most important part of the ritual. That comes home to us whether in binary or HEXagesimal because if you get ONE BIT OFF then the program CRASHES!

What is equally creepy is I used to write letters, I used to talk for hours on a landline. Anything hardwired was the way in/out of the Matrix in that movie series. But now we are all using the 0/1, Hex, Application, Program of the Machine we are trying to learn to defeat to communicate here/now.

A Machine that, because it has access to our thoughts and tracks our daily actions and has created digital twins of us to predict what we might do next, is All-Knowing; and because it is 'tasked' with things like controlling nookear power plants or the IOF's A.I.-targeting of enemies that might not be enemies {whoops!} it is also All-Powerful; and since the Internet of Things is not something that is coming - it's here! - then it is All-Present.

Meet your God.

Not what you expected - is it?

With the precision of a malicious kid with a joystick, it was able to steer a hurricane inland to rain down tear your in the hills of North Caroline to wipe them off the map as if a Delete File and Defrag had been run on a hard disk (flat earth - how cool is that?). So it is indeed a formidable foe,

however...

the legends, as given to us, is that the God-Thing must be kilt in order for humanity to be saved. It stands, then, that in order for us to escape this techno-tyrrany that its CREATOR must be sacrificed and we must be done with it forever so that it cannot speak itself into existence again like the Oh You Bore Us.

