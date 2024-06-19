It is generally recognized that whenever the freakasses come out with an update that functionality becomes fuckshunality. I’ve never seen an update that didn’t make the program unstable to unusable.

I’m so tired of the A.I. injected Cloud Based (I typed: Could) Adobe Reader bullshit that takes forever to load and was never an invited update in the first goddamned place, that I finally went all uber-computer geek to find out how to disable the motherfuckers from shitting their bits all over our diskdrives.

https://www.wintips.org/how-to-disable-automatic-update-in-adobe-reader-dc/

I went through the steps, but we will have to see if the modifications took. Some of this shit is so tenacious that it will rise up like a Jason slasher movie no matter how many times you cut it down.

Here’s a little ditty that I just got from Malware Bytes (that I used to promote as good software until this past month of horrors).

That stated, the setting that, disabling the 'Automatically download and install updates' setting in Malwarebytes is not currently working. Meaning that Malwarebytes software updates are being automatically installed, regardless of this setting. Our Engineering team is aware of this issue and currently working to fix it.

Typical coporate NLP to make you feel understood and heard:

That is a problem - and we are working on it.

Hey! How about putting out working software in the first fucking place? Or here’s a novel idea: NO FUCKING UPDATES!

We are, after all, paying customers. But that never mattered because these spy devices were never ours to begin with.

The fuckers are always ‘here to help’ so they have the auto updates already selected for you - as if we are mindless sludge who can’t even make a decision for ourselves - and then you have to learn the workings of a machine that SHOULD be point and click without any FORCED anything including spying.

or…

stealing… it seems Adobe (I USED to like their shit) has gone full tapeworm-with-a-yamulke-mode over claiming in true Shtetl-form that what’s yours is theirs and fuckoff !

I’m sorry that the video below is such an annoying presentation but if you skip the bullshit and get to the heart of the matter you will see what a few diligent people uncovered about the WEFinization of even the world of creative works.

If you just read the material from 4min to 5min mark then you will get what this was all about without the loss of stomach lining over a bad video.

Here’s the hardest part of it that I hadn’t resolved before Stacking: GETTING AN OLDER VERSION OF ADOBE READER FROM A TRUSTED SOURCE INSTALLED TO REPLACE THE FUCKSHIT THAT THEY POLLUTED MY MACHINE WITH. I mean: My god! I actually do WORK with these programs so they successfully (it was their intent) Stab Oh Tagged my ability to get anything done.

I should just Ree because I’ve already got the Tired part down.

