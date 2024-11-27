I write myself notes to do Stacks. Sometimes the reason is clear and it stays with the note in my mind, other times I remember that I had some grand point to make but grand pa can’t remember what it is.

This clip is from the 2-part episode of Star Trek Voyager called Future’s End.

You can read the transcript

http://www.chakoteya.net/Voyager/304.htm

that outlines how an opportunist (I’ll let you flesh out the picture) sees an advanced spacecraft crash, takes advantage of the oprah nudity (she’s passed) to gut it and reverse engineer it to make ca$h.

Where HAVEN’T we heard that story before?

Sounds like the Stones of Power that are supposedly stored across the world like the Black Rock (where have you seen THAT name before) in the Kabba that people kiss, and the Stone of Whothefuckever under the throne of the Roy AL Family of Engle Land, The Blarney Stone that people kiss (think its transmitting an extra terrestrial disease?), and the Ben Ben stone, the Betyl (meteorite) that Jacob rested his head on then build an altar to the God Inside The Rock at Beth-EL (Betyl), and… and…. and…

The reason that I do remember for featuring this material is that I don’t know ANYONE smart enough to have assembled ANY of the technology that we see or use.

No one.

I’ve told this story before, I was hanging out with a band-mate where he worked at the University of ILL Annoyed and asked him just how antennae work. He was in the electrical engineering program for godssake. He said: There’s a book up there (points to a shelf in the room we were in).

Humans are apes that learned how to push buttons for banana chips.

pay attention to the extreme right lower corner of the display where the chimps get a food reward for every right answer.

Chimps out perform college students.

Well, that’s a Given.

But anyway to beat this tent peg to a tufted head without making any headway into the ground, my point has been this:

Do you know how a cellphone works? Do you know what the subsystems are within the phone? Do you know how the individual components are put together to make up the subsystems? Can you name the individual electronic components and describe what it is they do individually? resistor? capacitor? inductor? fractal ANTENNA? battery? transistor? thermister? connectors? wire ribbons? Do you know what the elements mined out of the ground are used to make up that list of components above - I’ll give you the lithium for the batteries. Would you know how to scout the surface of the earth to FIND said ORES then know how to smelt and refine and then shape said elements into the alkymykal mess that is a cell phone that will fry your head with unseen force at a distance?

If the answer to anything other than those damned batteries is: NO, then Houston, we have a problem. From Di-lithium crystals on Star Trek that powers unimaginable things like star ships, to Die Lithium metallic fire in you car, and cordless drill. This shit didn’t make itself.

Where in the Holey Fuck did this knowledge come from?

Like I said: I’m pretty damned smart. Beyond being a Farm Boy with practical knowledge I also I worked in a semiconductor plant. Monkey-Button Pusher. Got Banana Chip. I don’t know ANYONE smart enough to Apriori come up with ANY of the shit we are surrounded with, let alone establish the infrastructure to make the products on a commercial scale, so I have always viewed Future’s End to be a documentary of how FAMILY (no greater opportunistic apes than those) who had it fall out of the sky into their greedy little laps, exploited it to their own advantage and the slavery of the rest of the world, and swim in the Prophets and Profits of it.

If I remember the over-arching reason why I wanted to post this, I will probably pin a comment. By the 29th Century my mind should be a searchable archive.