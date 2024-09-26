Moishe was a Magi in the court of Pharaoh, having been raised by the priests in that Kingdom. So, of course he would be speaking Egyptian as a primary language.

If, as the video host says, he even existed.

The Pent a Toque (the first five books of Curly, Larry, and Mo Sez wearing a woolen cap, eh?) and the 6th and 7th Spirit books (found in the Weimar Bible and elsewhere) always come with the “of” disclaimer.

The First Five books OF Moses.

The 6th & 7th Spirit books OF Moses.

Moe didn’t write them.

As the host explains: the Qaballah was From Lips to Ear a secret oral tradition (that’s not the only thing that they are oral aboot) that came with a deth sentence to anyone who wrote down The Traditions OF Moses.

That happened around 666 BC during the Babylonian Captivity which is a moron ox since Terah, hence Abram, hence the line of Moses came from Ur of the Chaldees. So how can you be held in captivity in your original homeland?

I know. It’s rhetorical. They hold each other hostage just like in Canaan right now.

Doesn’t that cousin on cousin vie oh lance seem like a Mexican Standoff from The Treasure of Sierra Madre?

“Geev us your ghun - and we’ll leve you in peece.” 0:38 seconds

This is a weird side rabbithole that perfectly illustrates the TELEPHONE EFFECT of oral traditions passed down.

"Badges? We don't need no stinkin' badges!" is a widely quoted ... The actual quote is, and has always been, "We have no badges. In fact, we don't need badges. I don't have to show you any stinking badges," But that won't stop people from screaming "Mandella effect" as if time travelers are fucking with our movies.

Imagine what can happen passing down an entire corpus, on which you base your culture, over a thousand years with just minor defects every time? That was a very curious story plotline used in Rushie’s Satanic Verses that makes a powerful point.

So…

ancient Egyptian = Black Magicks language.

ancient Hebrew = Black Magicks language.

Aramaic = Black Magicks language.

High Latin = Black Magicks language.

You can have any color language you want just as long as it’s Black…. Magicks.

