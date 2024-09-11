I used to live in Californication. The Southern State. Near the City of Fallen Angels.

My assessment?

More Family percapita than the Promised Land.

And since I drove across the YewKnighted States of Shumeria to get there, which is some pretty damned desolate land, my final decree on the landscape is: It’s a goddamned desert.

Made worse because when the settlers came through with straw in their covered wagons they seeded the California hills with non-native invasive grass species that conjugated the words: Wild & Fire leaving the entire thing open to conflagrations at the flick of a careless cigarette.

I went out there for adventure and to try to break into Hollyweird.

And the ‘good weather’. True story: I had to work for a non-living; so every day I was in work the weather was beautiful, but every weekend that I had off it was overcast awful. Sunny Southern California.

As if we lived in a SIM that was just pissing with me and on me.

Medical waste alerts on the beaches.

Smog. (not the dragon from The Hobbit - but close)

Beautiful Barbie girls that were just as empty as the plastic toys.

Rent so high you couldn’t afford a place of your own and minimum wage revealed itself to be the way that they keep you trapped in your prison work-zone because you have no spare cash to get the hell out of Dodge. Let alone: Dodge Hell.

Oh, and the Hollyweird thing?

If you ain’t Family you ort to move back to where your hillbilly-ass came from. I swear that they do geneology on you to see if you are Them. That and I learned after coming back to Shtetl-Central in Central ILL Annoyed (Sion ILLI spelt backwards) that they always drop a Yid Dish Werd to signal who they are because the variations of the Tribes makes it so even they can’t tell.

Didn’t like it when I was there decades ago; but with the hellish madness that is going on right now, its not fit to be part of the union, Jack.

Given that my house in the Grain Ghetto now has a permanently raised background radiation due to the Canadian Set Fires from a level of ~30 Counts per minute when I first got the Gig Her Counter to 2 days ago when random readings spiked INDOORS from 72-80 CPM with a ten minute count at my pillow of 50.2…

I would say that the cancer risk for fire fighters goes beyond just the smoke of the trees and brush and synthetics to whatever isotopes they released on us that got into the trees and is now liberated as a RAY DYE A SHUN Dukes of Hazard.

Fuck me with a control rod! 20 CPM jump INDOORS in a short time with NO explanation of whether it was from the trees, chemtrails or Fukashima that I felt was a false flag to cover for the chemtrails. Since I don’t have a discriminator I can’t tell what species I’m looking at so I wouldn’t be able to tell if it came from a React Her or not.

Just saw a video on a HANDHELD device that can tell the difference but here’s the TIA surveillance state at work: The device WILL tell you what isotope you are looking at but ONLY when running an smartphone ap that is hooked to the internet that sends all of your data including GPS location to Big Duddy.

Lab grade discriminators start at $10,000. They don’t want Joe Science running around without their tracking. Talk about paranoic anal micromanagement!

California used to be known for its EXCESSIVE legislation on protecting the health of its dual-citizens. The springloaded fume reclaimers on gasoline nozzles being one. I almost couldn’t fill my car because the spring was too strong to push the cocked-idea-from-Hell back far enough to signal the pump to start.

Warning labels like something in the plastic that came from China has a chemical known to the State of Cull Eye Formula to cause cancer (what fucking DOESN’T these days?).

Vehickle Emissions Standards (that fixed fuck-all Nothing).

But now the pharmacists have went Outlaw making shit up on an agenda to cut out things that might help (and hurt) the fire fighters who were stupid enough to be hired or VOLUNTEER to do a thankless job in a tinderbox that should NOT be the 7th largest economy in the whirled.

I say help and hurt because although these hapless idiots who think its cool to fight fires (oxymoron?) that puts them at risk for general illness and cancer (always the suffering saints) could benefit short term from glutathione and B12, yet the very notion of INJECTING ANYTHING into the human husk means that you will stimulate an immune response to it, therefore your body will seek & destroy its own natural GSH and B12 thus REQUIRING YOU LIKE A JUNKIE TO GET EACH NEW FIX.

It’s events like these where I have to wonder if the Pharmacists are doing the Smokey Bears a favor?

Nah. Motherfuckers are pure evil.

So, given that everything is upside down and sideways here in Hell, it’s time for those First Res Pond Airs to decide to just let the entire shithole burn (we are in HELL after all - doesn’t anyone get the irony of putting out fires in Hell?) and find a new vocation in a new state completely removed from The System, because that System is everywhere so going from the Fire into the Frying Pan elsewhere is just as toasty.

It makes one wonder just what there is outside of the System because the prostitutes have become so accustom to being pimped by the Hive that they can’t imagine parallel industry not connected to the Swarm. But in pure Hive fashion the Swarm will NOT ALLOW any one to exit the Hive without a good stinging on the way out.

Aren’t glutathione and B12 shots like a sting?

