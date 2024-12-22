I don’t know how they do it, but channels that have never been taken down will put up full movies run them for a day or two and then take them down themselves. So I can’t link you the movie to watch.

The Avengers - Infinity Wars was up for 2 days so I got to see the adaptation of some serious mental illness first vomited by Marvel Comics in 1968.

https://screenrant.com/thanos-first-appearance-comics-explained/

1968

For the Nude Whirled Disorder notion that the world (universe) is overpopulated so at least half of y’all gots ta go!

It is THE EXACT SAME YEAR of them releasing their murr durr Us thoughts of ZPG with Dicked Nixon and that curly-headed Jen No Side All maniac Kiss Send Jeer.

https://people.howstuffworks.com/zero-population-growth.htm

In 1968, Stanford University biology professor Paul Ehrlich published a controversial best-seller titled "The Population Bomb." In it, Ehrlich – and his wife Anne, uncredited – prophesied imminent environmental catastrophe and human suffering caused by overpopulation. "The battle to feed all of humanity is over," Ehrlich pronounced in the book's dramatic opening line. "In the 1970s the world will undergo famines – hundreds of millions of people are going to starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now". In 1968, there were 3.56 billion people living on Earth [source: U.S. Census Bureau]. Earlier in the decade, American women were giving birth to more than 3.5 babies on average, and the global fertility rate was five babies per woman worldwide.

How quaint. Now there is reportedly 8 billion - I wouldn’t know I didn’t count - and people have been starving for as long as I’ve been around. With Free Energy none of the disasters need to happen so they are planned or made to happen by action (weather wharf air) or non-action (weather wharf-air then not sending free energy generators to the southern states that were wharfed). AMERICAN WOMEN ARE NOW STERILE AND HAVE TO BE IMPREGNATED WITH THEIR DOCTOR’S GERM CELLS slipped in there via invitro fertilizeation.

When Ehrlich did the math back in the 1960s, he saw worldwide population growing at an exponential rate. Global food production, on the other hand, was stagnated by droughts and decreasing fertility of farmland. Combining too many people with too little resources, the obvious result for Ehrlich would be a world ravaged by food shortages, mass famine and even the collapse of civilization itself.

Civilization has indeed collapsed but not in the way that this Killuminati portrayed.

John Trudell: … “The Great Lie is that it is ‘civilization’. It’s not civilized, it has been literally the most bloodthirsty brutalizing system ever imposed upon this planet. That is NOT civilization that’s “the great lie.” … The great lie is that it represents ‘CIVILIZATION.’ That’s the great lie, or if it does represent civilization and it’s truly what civilization is; then the great lie is that civilization is good for us.

The message in the movie is that the Agent of Death = Thanos was undefeatable. Even Dr. Strange capitulated to giving Thanos what he needed to wipe out trillions of life forms. No matter how hard they fought against him the combined forces of the Avengers lost.

That IS the message. That their program of Death is irreversible so just give up.

It’s for your own good.

But the thug couldn’t do what he set out to without technology and the six Stones of Power (where have we seen that theme before?) that had to be inserted into his golden gauntlet then he only had to snap his fingers and POOF! half of the universe disappears.

https://thepostmillennial.com/rand-paul-us-government-spent-118000-to-learn-if-thanos-could-really-snap-his-fingers Dec 24, 2022 On Tuesday, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul took to the Senate floor to slam wasteful big government spending, highlighting how the National Science Foundation granted $118,971 of taxpayer money to a group of Georgia Tech students so they could learn if the Marvel villain Thanos, while wearing the fictional Infinity Gauntlet, could really snap his fingers.

In the rest of the article they attempted to justify their investigation into public masturbation due to an interest in how human flesh can create a snap. But this is clearly the indulgence of children into fantasy. It’s not even Life imitating Art. Its just fantasy drunk on fantasy.

"We spent $118,000 to study if a metal replica, a robot of Marvel Comics evil warlord Thanos, could snap his fingers. $118,000. Really," Paul said. "They apparently hired some dude to wear metal gloves and then try to snap his fingers. You know what they found out that it's impossible to make a snapping sound with metal fingers." This team was awarded $118,000. The median American household income according to the Census Bureau is $67,521.

I doubt I’ve made that much money in a lifetime. Do you remember the most recent post showing that Congress awarede themselves $69,300 cost of living raise while cutting social security? That’s more that the median income.

Paul included the taxpayer money given for the Thanos replica in his annual "Festivus Report" released Friday and wrote, "To paraphrase Captain America, the NSF (National Science Foundation) is not looking for forgiveness for wasting American taxpayers' hard-earned money, and it's way past asking for permission."

Even Paul panders to the reference of fantasy.

According to Paul's website this is his eighth edition of the Festivus Report and he found a total of "$482,276,543,907 in government waste."

So, my previous Stack

lacked the two conditions where you CAN question the public debt: Error and Fraud.

$482 BILLION doll ears of fraud seems to call for the cheepest way possible to snap your fingers to make all of the motherfuckers involved in this disappear.

The term Festivus originates from an episode of Seinfeld where George's father invented a new holiday in which he could air his grievances.

Paul panders AGAIN so a sickass sitcom of Yahoods that just want to vent. Paul vents. Nothing happens. I watch house and senate floor vomits highlighting the fraud all day long. Nothing happens. The reason is twofold.

the average political ape thinks that those FAMILY exposing the crimes are ‘on “our” side’ and that the word is FINALLY getting out. it is merely a CELEBRATION of their crimes entered into the record beause no fucking buddy is doing anything about it.

It seems based on all of the available data that if overpopulation was a thing, then starting with those who make movies and those who STEAL MONEY to study if movies are even real and those who complain about stolen money being used for fantasy purposes while referring to fantasies should be the first test for removal and the available data is conclusive that the whirled would be a better place for it.

Leave a comment