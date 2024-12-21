I hate polly ticks.

I’d rather spoon salted maggots out of the bottom of a 55-gallon drum garbage can full of stagnant water than spend a second in a topic that should never exist.

That being said: Here we are. Hope you enjoy the soup.

I’ve featured Truth Stream Media before, and have said that they do good work.

New sentence to avoid the Butt….

The ‘flaw’, if you will, in their assessment is that they beLIEve in the Constipation and the Founding Principles of this Nation.

Lettuce De Construct:

As Clint Richardson pointed out so long ago: How can the Constitution be a reliable document when IT HAD TO BE AMENDED?

This alone shows that the DEFAULT CONCLUSION is that it was MADE FUCKED UP FROM THE START.

Ralph Epperson demonstrated using the documents themselves that the intent of the Declaration of Inter-Dependence was to separate from a system of Tyranny under the king, but if you read the powers of congress in the Constithreeshun, then you find that it was just a lateral transfer of power! Our Little Red Hen (long since passed) from Louisiana pointed out that the Constitution is WORTHLESS as a domestic let alone an international document because it was NEVER COUNTERSIGNED BY A REGEANT OR THEIR VICEROY.

#3 alone solidified for me years ago working with that military vet who was just trying to keep his heritidary estate in place while living in a formaldehyde off-gassing FEMA TRAILER, was that it’s all just a SPELLWORK sham put together by the greatest of Magi (Make American Goy Imprisoned), and Witches (What In The Constitution Has Enforceable Sense?), and Sorcerers (So Ordinary Retches Can’t Earn Regular Equitable Remuneration Sadly) to make you THINK that it meant something when it MEANS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING AT ALL IN THE LEAST, BUT MEANS THE EXACT OPPOSITE IN THE WORST.

So, although I like the work of TSM, I shut it down at 7:11min in because I can’t stomach the Rah! Rah! America the way it was meant to be, pep talk.

I’m peptic. The WAY IT WAS MEANT TO BE IS THE WAY THAT IT IS!

If no one gets that then stay out of the political arena.

Clint said that lawmakers aren’t stupid. They are cunning little runts.

Clint said that the way things are broken is not a mistake (Mia Culpa! what movie was she in with Woody Allen Wrench?).

THERE IS NO FIXING THIS SHIT!

It was right there in their video: Con Gress runs the Spirit-of-Chistmass-Get-Yourself-Outta-Session gambit for 100-years and as a presenter you’re insisting that the nation was not set up for that very thing?

I knew Notorius-D Lusion when I was growing up on the streets of Chicago. I don’t hang wit dat homey.

So the musical question that they axed is:

How Does Congress Keep Getting Away With This?

Why would anyone even ask that question when

There are nearly a BILLION REGISTERED Harry Potter Fyre Wands held by the Sit I Sins of Harmerica. From the Founding of this Nay Shun NO ONE attempted to stop the corruption. Ben I’ve-got-babies-buried-in-my-crawlspace Franklin was asked on September 17, 1787, as delegates left the Constitutional Convention in Independence Hall, Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government do we have? "A Republic," he replied, "if you can keep it."

My fictional Third Graders could de-flesh this to the bone like a school of Pye Rahnyas. Why ask some git you don’t know what they GAVE YOU?

And a Re-fucking Public (remember the the title of this rant?)

Re = Ra

Public = People

The People of Ra?

Protocol 3:5. All people are chained down to heavy toil by poverty more firmly than ever. They were chained by slavery and serfdom; from these, one way and another, they might free themselves. These could be settled with, but from want they will never get away. We have included in the constitution such rights as to the masses appear fictitious and not actual rights. All these so-called "Peoples Rights" can exist only in idea, an idea which can never be realized in practical life. What is it to the proletariat laborer, bowed double over his heavy toil, crushed by his lot in life, if talkers get the right to babble, if journalists get the right to scribble any nonsense side by side with good stuff, once the proletariat has no other profit out of the constitution save only those pitiful crumbs which we fling them from our table in return for their voting in favor of what we dictate, in favor of the men we place in power, the servants of our AGENTUR ... Republican rights for a poor man are no more than a bitter piece of irony, for the necessity he is under of toiling almost all day gives him no present use of them, but the other hand robs him of all guarantee of regular and certain earnings by making him dependent on strikes by his comrades or lockouts by his masters.

How are you liking your Taxation WITH Representation now?

Protocol 12:12. All our newspapers will be of all possible complexions -- aristocratic, republican, revolutionary, even anarchical - for so long, of course, as the constitution exists .... Like the Indian idol "Vishnu" they will have a hundred hands, and every one of them will have a finger on any one of the public opinions as required. When a pulse quickens these hands will lead opinion in the direction of our aims, for an excited patient loses all power of judgment and easily yields to suggestion. Those fools who will think they are repeating the opinion of a newspaper of their own camp will be repeating our opinion or any opinion that seems desirable for us. In the vain belief that they are following the organ of their party they will, in fact, follow the flag which we hang out for them.

Where do you get your ‘news’ from? MSN? CBC? CBS? NBC? ABC? FOX? CNN? THEY ARE ALL CREATED BY THE ELDERS FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONTROL.

Protocol 4:1. Every republic passes through several stages. The first of these is comprised in the early days of mad raging by the blind mob, tossed hither and thither, right and left: the second is demagogy from which is born anarchy, and that leads inevitably to despotism - not any longer legal and overt, and therefore responsible despotism, but to unseen and secretly hidden, yet nevertheless sensibly felt despotism in the hands of some secret organization or other, whose acts are the more unscrupulous inasmuch as it works behind a screen, behind the backs of all sorts of agents, the changing of whom not only does not injuriously affect but actually aids the secret force by saving it, thanks to continual changes, from the necessity of expanding its resources on the rewarding of long services. 2. Who and what is in a position to overthrow an invisible force? And this is precisely what our force is. GENTILE masonry blindly serves as a screen for us and our objects, but the plan of action of our force, even its very abiding-place, remains for the whole people an unknown mystery.

If you’ve been breathing you have to have come across the names of politicians who are Masons. That would be all of them…

Protocol 10:10. Liberalism produced Constitutional States, which took the place of what was the only safeguard of the GOYIM, namely, Despotism; and A CONSTITUTION , AS YOU WELL KNOW, IS NOTHING ELSE BUT A SCHOOL OF DISCORDS, misunderstandings, quarrels, disagreements, fruitless party agitations, party whims - in a word, a school of everything that serves to destroy the personality of State activity. THE TRIBUNE OF THE "TALKERIES" HAS, NO LESS EFFECTIVELY THAN THE PRESS, CONDEMNED THE RULERS TO INACTIVITY AND IMPOTENCE, and thereby rendered them useless and superfluous, for which reason indeed they have been in many countries deposed. THEN IT WAS THAT THE ERA OF REPUBLICS BECOME POSSIBLE OF REALIZATION; AND THEN IT WAS THAT WE REPLACED THE RULER BY A CARICATURE OF A GOVERNMENT - BY A PRESIDENT, TAKEN FROM THE MOB, FROM THE MIDST OF OUR PUPPET CREATURES, OR SLAVES. This was the foundation of the mine which we have laid under the GOY people, I should rather say, under the GOY peoples. 11. In the near future we shall establish the responsibility of presidents.

The earliest I could date the Marsden Protocols was 1785. Mission Accomplished as Bush Baby (an Impersonal Puppet) would say.

12. By that time we shall be in a position to disregard forms in carrying through matters for which our impersonal puppet will be responsible. What do we care if the ranks of those striving for power should be thinned, if there should arise a deadlock from the impossibility of finding presidents, a deadlock which will finally disorganize the country? ... 13. In order that our scheme may produce this result we shall arrange elections in favor of such presidents as have in their past some dark, undiscovered stain, some "Panama" or other - then they will be trustworthy agents for the accomplishment of our plans out of fear of revelations and from the natural desire of everyone who has attained power, namely, the retention of the privileges, advantages and honor connected with the office of president. The chamber of deputies will provide cover for, will protect, will elect presidents, but we shall take from it the right to propose new, or make changes in existing laws, for this right will be given by us to the responsible president, a puppet in our hands.

Nutty Yahood and his cousin Drumpf were accused of crimes.

Nutty was just accused of money crimes. For a Yahoodim that’s the same as accusing them as Living. Drumpf was accused of a Talmudic Turnaround where he complained about a fixed vote then got accused of fixing the vote…

But that shit is meaningless in the light of what they specialize in.

Do you see either of those yamulke-wearing mass murr durr errs punished in any way?



Nutty for Jen No Side that makes Pol Pot, Stalin, Mao, and Hit Leer weep in their particular Circles in hell for joy. Enough to put out the flames or melt through the ice at the center.

And Drumpf for his War Speed pollution/excution of the entire world via wax jobs.

17fucking85 they already TOLD you what they were going to do.

To think that a Scrap of Paper with flawed words on it, an INTENT of a coven Mason cousins, or ‘restoring’ the order that was never there in the first place can ‘fix’ things or will somehow take the edge off is just pure DELUSION.

Naturally, the authority of the presidents will then become a target for every possible form of attack, but we shall provide him with a means of self-defense in the right of an appeal to the people, for the decision of the people over the heads of their representatives, that is to say, an appeal to that same blind slave of ours - the majority of the mob.

All of the feeds I’m sent repeat the same 1785 Meme: The People have Spoken! They wanted Drumpf! OK, you got him, he used his WWF blood capsule to fake a form of possible Ataxia and according to Jeanettically Modified lost a shoe or two in the pageant which has some ties to the Masons.

They’re signaling by rubbing their privates in your face and yet NO ONE is acknowledging that they don’t like the taste of dick.

Independently of this we shall invest the president with the right of declaring a state of war. We shall justify this last right on the ground that the president as chief of the whole army of the country must have it at his disposal, in case of need for the defense of the new republican constitution, the right to defend which will belong to him as the responsible representative of this constitution.

This shows that even the Rabid RayByes can amend their game plan over time. Only Con Gress can declare whar. Back to Ralph Epperson’s contention that they seized EVEN MORE TYRANNICAL POWER.

14. It is easy to understand that in these conditions the key of the shrine will lie in our hands, and no one outside ourselves will any longer direct the force of legislation.

17fucking85. Why am I always repeating myself like a bad burrito?

Once you have a Constitution (a school of Discords) and a Representative Republic (Shill stand-ins for YOU) then you’re done.

So while Mel and Aaron were talking about 100 years of christmas budget buggery, we’re talking a bare minimum of 239 years of ass-reaming with a hell-hot pitchfork.

15. Besides this we shall, with the introduction of the new republican constitution, take from the Chamber the right of interpolation on government measures, on the pretext of preserving political secrecy, and, further, we shall by the new constitution reduce the number of representatives to a minimum, thereby proportionately reducing political passions and the passion for politics. If, however, they should, which is hardly to be expected, burst into flame, even in this minimum, we shall nullify them by a stirring appeal and a reference to the majority of the whole people ... Upon the president will depend the appointment of presidents and vice-presidents of the Chamber and the Senate. Instead of constant sessions of Parliaments we shall reduce their sittings to a few months. Moreover, the president, as chief of the executive power, will have the right to summon and dissolve Parliament, and, in the latter case, to prolong the time for the appointment of a new parliamentary assembly. But in order that the consequences of all these acts which in substance are illegal,

They have always admitted what they do is criminal. I mean: on the face of it: just putting a constitution that THEY drafted out there and PRETENDING that it has force & effect when it is an interoffice memo with no international authority or countersignatures whatsoever is actually a CAPITAL CRIME and Fraud. No statute of limitations on a capital crime means you can be hunted until proven D-Seaced.

should not, prematurely for our plans, fall upon the responsibility established by us of the president, WE SHALL INSTIGATE MINISTERS AND OTHER OFFICIALS OF THE HIGHER ADMINISTRATION ABOUT THE PRESIDENT TO EVADE HIS DISPOSITIONS BY TAKING MEASURES OF THEIR OWN, for doing which they will be made the scapegoats in his place ... This part we especially recommend to be given to be played by the Senate, the Council of State, or the Council of Ministers, but not to an individual official. 16. The president will, at our discretion, interpret the sense of such of the existing laws as admit of various interpretation; he will further annul them when we indicate to him the necessity to do so, besides this, he will have the right to propose temporary laws, and even new departures in the government constitutional working,

Anyone ever questioned that the Constipation says that only the Tyrannical Con Gress can coin money? This leaves it open for ANYONE to come up with their own script. Attempts like that died a horrific and withering deth here in the University of ILL Annoyed Camp Us town. I wonder if the investors got their FRNs back or just got to keep the pretty artwork?

So is Protocol 4 just a 1785 preview of a ginger Yahood Tribe Member saying that the US is going to DIGITAL ‘CURRENCY’?

See: There is a difference between coin = physical metal imprinted, and current sea = papershit. Shit paper. Wipe your ass with it at 3-cents on the doll ear for what they accomplished in 1913.

The money conversion SHOULD be ILL Eagle but everyone’s in on it and when they con vert to the new form of survelliance script then: What is in place to get outside of that tyranny?

the pretext both for the one and the other being the requirements for the supreme welfare of the State. 17. By such measure we shall obtain the power of destroying little by little, step by step,

Whether it be the Three Clans of Noea, or The Three Stooges the SKIT has remained the same for 5784 years.

all that at the outset when we enter on our rights, we are compelled to introduce into the constitutions of States to prepare for the transition to an imperceptible abolition of every kind of constitution,

239-years of DECLARED game plan vs. the TSM complaint of 100-years of Christmas Hum-buggery, which means that this is not a failure of a perfect system but a perfect system of cooking the goyfrog sloooowwwwwlllllyyyy….

and then the time is come to turn every form of government into OUR DESPOTISM. 18. The recognition of our despot may also come before the destruction of the constitution; the moment for this recognition will come when the peoples, utterly wearied by the irregularities and incompetence - a matter which we shall arrange for - of their rulers, will clamor: "Away with them and give us one king over all the earth who will unite us and annihilate the causes of disorders - frontiers, nationalities, religions, State debts - who will give us peace and quiet which we cannot find under our rulers and representatives."

So, right now the Dykes (and others) are clamoring against the corruption of the state, while all others are passively or actively wallowing in the installation of a former Impersonal Puppet to continue the legacy work. My point being that anyone invested in this corrupt system and wanting to see it ‘work’ is wasting their time and are severely outnumbered (and out ghunned, out microwaved, out taticalled nooked, etc.)

19. But you yourselves perfectly well know that TO PRODUCE THE POSSIBILITY OF THE EXPRESSION OF SUCH WISHES BY ALL THE NATIONS IT IS INDISPENSABLE TO TROUBLE IN ALL COUNTRIES THE PEOPLE'S RELATIONS WITH THEIR GOVERNMENTS SO AS TO UTTERLY EXHAUST HUMANITY WITH DISSENSION, HATRED, STRUGGLE, ENVY AND EVEN BY THE USE OF TORTURE, BY STARVATION, BY THE INOCULATION OF DISEASES, BY WANT, SO THAT THE "GOYIM" SEE NO OTHER ISSUE THAN TO TAKE REFUGE IN OUR COMPLETE SOVEREIGNTY IN MONEY AND IN ALL ELSE.

Sympathies to Canaan that not only got the entire shit-list but the Po-Leo shat as well.

20. But if we give the nations of the world a breathing space the moment we long for is hardly likely ever to arrive.

HEY! TAKE A BREATH!

Was all of that necessary to get to the title of this Stack?

Of course it is. I’m the master of Continuum. Unless you had the foundation that all is a spellwork fuckshow then you can’t move on to the fractals within the fractals.

The reason why THE SANDHEDRIN GAVE THEMSELVES A $69,000 A YEAR RAISE WHILE PLANNING ON CUTTING SOCIAL SECURITY IS BECAUSE IT IS ILLEGAL TO:

QUESTION THE PUBLIC DEBT.

P.S. THERE IS NO SOCIAL SECURITY FUND OR ACCOUNT OR ANYTHING PHYSICAL.

It has ALWAYS been a promissory note written by the govern mente and PAID BY YOU, YOU STUPID WORKING SLAVE as a

PAY IT FORWARD SCAM.

Since the money has ALWAYS been dumped into the GENERAL FUND, then the only way that social security gets its money is from each new worker to kak out what pirates call Their Fair Share.

I accidentally typed FARE. That must be my brain autocorrecting their fucked language.

Since the next crop of kids are unfit to work and don’t want to then there will be no new income to steal so the word is that Social Insecurity will be insolvent by 2030 to 2035.

A little background is necessary to define the difference between pub lick of the privates which I have done several times in my Stacks, however, I’m getting new subscribers despite my statistics showing how many people are actually reading my work has been going down the more subscribers I get…

Iddn’t that fucking inner-resting?

Any whey -

Public comes from Publius = the People. Unless you can trace your lineage to the First Families of Virginia, then: That ain’t you!

Private then would be you and urine.

It’s reversed in England. Why wouldn’t it be? All of this witchery is based on Inversion. Opposite Day.

So the PUBLIC DEBT is what these tribal family vampyres suck from their slave population. Since slaves have no rights and no say in how they are enslaved then it is a crime to question how much the fuckers-of-their-own-mothers are sucking from you and giving to themselves.

If there really were Multiple Outcome Universes I can only imagine ONE where this is even possible because all others would have not allowed this maggot to form, let alone not snuffed it before it pupated and bred.

Didn’t I just put this in my LAST STACK?

火把

叉杈

焦油

羽毛

Torches, forks, tar, feathers

So, to answer the passive question of TSM:

How Does Congress Keep Getting Away With This?

The ONLY question that has merit is:

WHY HAVEN’T YOU DONE SOMETHING TO STOP IT?

Maybe I’ll finish their video when the Maalox kicks in, but I have a limit to how many MPM = maggots per minute I can consume of the consommé of Putrid Political Pollution.

