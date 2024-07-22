alexfalcone A post shared by @alexfalcone

Lysander Spooner laid it out: There are no COUNTRIES. Those are just imaginary lines on maps. Borders like fiat currency only exist because apes AGREE that they exist and are mercenary enough to defend borders for fiat.

There ain't no countries anymore

No more good guys

They're runnin' the whole show

They own everything, the whole goddamned planet, they can do whatever they want!

There ain’t no COMPANIES

Never was

It’s all ever been Family Operations

They force or buy out the little guys, put dozens of different names on monopolies, pretend to go under or get bought out and then come back up under a new name.

And the apes fall for it every time.

I’m so done with the apes and their planet.

