It's ALWAYS been this way
Lysander Spooner laid it out: There are no COUNTRIES. Those are just imaginary lines on maps. Borders like fiat currency only exist because apes AGREE that they exist and are mercenary enough to defend borders for fiat.
There ain't no countries anymore
No more good guys
They're runnin' the whole show
They own everything, the whole goddamned planet, they can do whatever they want!
There ain’t no COMPANIES
Never was
It’s all ever been Family Operations
They force or buy out the little guys, put dozens of different names on monopolies, pretend to go under or get bought out and then come back up under a new name.
And the apes fall for it every time.
I’m so done with the apes and their planet.