Ms. MaGoo and I are planning to do a Talkie on the attack on North Carolina. It will probably be in black & white with some jerky stop-motion hand-cranked effects.

There was a Constitution, but unless you are First Families of Virginia then it is a private compact that you are not party to. So it is meaningless to invoke it. It is meaningless to say that what is presented here in the video is Treason.

Angel TV series, Season 5 Episode 19 ILLYRIA . Betrayal was a neutral word in my day, as unjudged a word as water or breeze.

Treason is what they do. This is not a Govern Mente (Mind Control) doing bad things to ‘their own people’. Like I said: unless you are FFV, YOU ARE NOT THE PEOPLE!

Ms. MaGoo said that Blackrock just made a huge deal in that very area for LITHIUM MINES.

Then - all of a sudden - the hillsides just wash away like the pressure-hose stripmining that they like to use for gold in New Guinea.

Funny, I just posted this a while back about the earth spontaneously, after rains, sluicing down the mountain side. When Ms. MaGoo told me about this latest Weather Wharf Air operation BEFORE it ever made it to mainstream or alterNOTive media, I said that it was probably a HAARP-steered storm that was coupled with the one Hertz pulse that can lift the ground and then when you turn it off it creates an earthquake from the slap-back.

Funny how the A.I. won’t deliver the clip of the guy that developed HAARP describing the 1 Hz shake-rattle-and-roll.

So, in the Jordan meme: Say it like it is - then there is no debate: This was Mass Murr Durr by Govern Mente. Oh… but Black Rock was involved… that’s fascism! coupled with capitalism in a continent that is so obviously communist that you would have to have had your grey matter sluiced out of your mudpellet with a pressure washer to not be able to see that. So the Isms, even the over-hyped communitarianism, are just covers for what the U.N. claims is an offense if you talk about it: An already One-Whirled Govern Mente. When there are only 4-5 nations that are NOT signatories to an INTERNATIONAL TREATY that trumps (not the orange kind) the laws of ANY NATION, then, yeah, I guess they would be upset about anyone saying that the thing that the Christians fear is ‘coming’ has been here BEFORE the League of Nations. Witches another reason why the U.N. is ready to make blasphemy an offense. Because ALL governments are based on power from G-d, whateverthehell that goddamned-thing is. Funny, isn’t it? You can’t blaspheme Gawd - but which one? The Hindus have 30,000 plus if you’re NOT counting the god inside the parkbench in central park, the god inside the popcorn that you toss to the pidgeons in Central Park, the god inside the pidgeons of Central Park, the god inside Central Park… I think you get it.

A Jen No Sidal world of crazies can be responded to in only one way, but from Maui to North Carolina we see people still waiting on FEMA to come help them. FEMA is the Enema.

look what came up the moment I typed in: X-Files, FEMA into Ewe Toob:

Funny how I just cross-posted the Stack of Daniel Nagase on REPLICON that fits the plague to end all plagues….

We are surrounded by demons. You were decieved to think that they had horns and tails. They’re everywhere. We’re outnumbered. They’re standing right next to you and enhancing your pain, suffering, and sorrow, because they get off on it.

Where are those fabled Mel Lish Uhs?

