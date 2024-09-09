For some time now, I have been asserting that what we see as Evil is merely the Man Eye Infestation of Tertiary Syphilis inside the brains of what passes for Hu-Men.

Morning Lark is an ever-present force of hitting the nail right on the head and if, perchance, the frail metal should bend, she just keeps hammering until it is embedded in the wood with no trace (except for repeated, hammer-sized divits) that there ever was a Nail.

Here’s what she gave us lately:

Gwyneth 14 hrs agoLiked by Patrick Jordan Neurosyphilis with Psychosis as the Primary Presentation "Some of the psychiatric symptoms that have been described in untreated neurosyphilis patients include personality changes, aggressive behaviors, mania, auditory and visual hallucinations, illusions, frank paranoia, progressive cognitive impairment often leading to loss of employment, delirium, and persecutory delusions (1–7). Because of early treatment, only about 10% to 15% of primary syphilis cases progress to tertiary syphilis, and of these cases, less than 20% present with primary psychiatric symptoms (3). For these reasons, the diagnosis of neurosyphilis is often overlooked." https://psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ajp-rj.2021.160304 Seems like an apt explanation of the violent madness which has taken over the world. Syphilis, according to some calculations is more than twice as common in men as women and, according to a report out of Australia, the rate is 70% for men, 30% for women. https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/2024-04/national-syphilis-surveillance-quarterly-report-october-to-december-2023.pdf Another interesting graph. https://www.statista.com/statistics/622887/syphilis-rate-in-the-us-by-ethnicity-and-gender/ Liked (4) Reply (1) Patrick Jordan; 8 hrs agoAuthor You are brilliant. Must be it's own Stack. Like (2) Reply (1) Gwyneth; 7 hrs ago Liked by Patrick Jordan I have a great teacher. Liked (2) Reply (1) Patrick Jordan; 7 hrs agoAuthor Introduce me some time. Like (1) Reply (1) Gwyneth; 6 hrs ago Liked by Patrick Jordan Pat, meet Pat. Liked (1) Reply (1) Patrick Jordan; 17 mins ago Author wow. Dude has the same name as me!

This is one of those times where I like to give the grace of letting the Reader have at the full narrative before the Undead Corpse starts doing the Charleston under my autopsy lamps. For me, it kinda builds anticipation - or that could be gas - I get confused sometimes.

I learned a phrase from an attractive young lady who was a communications major when I was in college for Pre-Med.

“Fuck Me Running!”

I’ve had quit a bit of epileptic events whenever I revisit that phrase with the memories of a girl with the softest skin I have ever touched. I refuse to go into therapy or seek help for the brainstorms when I reminisce her uttering those words.

untreated neurosyphilis patients include: personality changes . Since we have no baseline 5784 years earlier it is impossible to say if there were, indeed, any changes because the kind of presentation we have seen from their own books has been one continuous line of biocidal psycopathy.

aggressive behaviors . Umm… like Biocidal Psycopathy? And my new phrase that should have taken off already if I twern’t shadowbanned: Being Palestined. The actual event in the Levant happened in 1409 B.C. but the football play works so good they been running the Palestine Offence during every Game.

mania. We’re going to have to carefully resect this diseased bowel so that we can examine it in detail:

Mania is a state of abnormally and persistently elevated, expansive, or irritable mood, often accompanied by excitement, overactivity, agitation, over-optimism, grandiosity, or impaired judgment. Claims that you are the ChoZen of Gawd falls into this category, but to stay on topic if God was a Spirochete burrowed into your brain then you would indeed be ChoZen by God. God’s Spirit would be inside of you. God’s Will would DIRECT YOU.

It can be a feature of bipolar disorder or other mental health conditions, and it can cause impulsive, reckless, or euphoric behaviors.

Mania is a psychological condition that causes extreme euphoria, hyperactivity, and delusions. Delusions might fall in the categor of some Sky Fairy telling you that your cousin’s land is now yours and spending the next 3433 years trying to make that happen. It is a common symptom of bipolar disorder and can be triggered by stress, illness, or medication. Or... triggered by the arrest of Sol Dyers who claim it is a Human Right to bugger those they have kid knapped without charges or trial, so you come out in force to demand that this heinous practice be allowed as part of your normal daily life.

Mania is a state of elevated energy, mood, and behavior, often seen in bipolar disorder or schizoaffective disorder. Schism means to cut/split. Split brain. Shitzofuckingphrenia as Stephen King would say.

Mania is a state of high energy, excitement, and euphoria that can last for a week or more and be followed by depression. Or last a millennia or five or more and OTHER PEOPLE suffer the depression due to it.

It can include symptoms like euphoria, impulsivity, racing thoughts, and psychosis. Ah… Sigh Co-Sis. One of my favorite words. I’m glad that it got addressed in the last entry of the first page of search returns.

auditory and visual hallucinations. Uh… Oh…

HONEY! WHERE DID WE PACK THE BONE SAW?

This is going to take a craniotomy.

Hebrews 11:8-10 By faith Abraham heard God’s call to travel to a place he would one day receive as an inheritance; and he obeyed, not knowing where God’s call would take him. By faith he journeyed to the land of the promise as a foreigner; he lived in tents, as did Isaac and Jacob, his fellow heirs to the promise because Abraham looked ahead to a city with foundations, a city laid out and built by God.

God’s been busy with stacks and stacks of Ordinance Made in the U.S.A.

… and personally signed by members of Con Gress.

sexual congress noun Intercourse. Loose translation of the title of Aristophanes' play Ecclesiazousae, more literally translated as Assemblywomen. The act of sexual procreation between a man and a woman; the man's penis is inserted into the woman's vagina and excited until orgasm and ejaculation occur. Wiktionary, Creative Commons Attribution/Share-Alike License

One thing’s for sure a LOT of people got fucked from this deal.

Genesis 26:1-5 Now the LORD had said unto Abram,

Auditory hallucination.

Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father's house, unto a land that I will shew thee: And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.

It is important to note here that To Bless means: To Sprinkle With Blood. So I concurr there has been a lot of cursing and blood spread EVERYWHERE!

So Abram departed, as the LORD had spoken unto him; and Lot went with him: and Abram was seventy and five years old when he departed out of Haran. And Abram took Sarai his wife, and Lot his brother's son, and all their substance that they had gathered, and the souls that they had gotten in Haran; and they went forth to go into the land of Canaan; and into the land of Canaan they came. And Abram passed through the land unto the place of Sichem, unto the plain of Moreh. And the Canaanite was then in the land.

First book of the Buy Bull. 26 chapters in. PROOF in their own words that they were not there first. That it wasn’t their land.

And the LORD appeared unto Abram,

Visual hallucination

and said, Unto thy seed will I give this land: and there builded he an altar unto the LORD, who appeared unto him.

But that’s just the first time 4010+ years ago that we encountered the Still Small Voice of Goad as Bug-Induced auditory AND VISUAL hallucinations.

1 Kings 19:11-13 And he said, Go forth, and stand upon the mount before the LORD. And, behold, the LORD passed by, and a great and strong wind rent the mountains, and brake in pieces the rocks before the LORD; but the LORD was not in the wind: and after the wind an earthquake; but the LORD was not in the earthquake: And after the earthquake a fire; but the LORD was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice. And it was so, when Elijah heard it, that he wrapped his face in his mantle, and went out, and stood in the entering in of the cave. And, behold, there came a voice unto him, and said, What doest thou here, Elijah?

Basically going from the King James DiVersion to the Jordanian Version:

EL I Yah be trippin’ wit sum natchral dissin’ ass turds and stuff and thin God’s all like quiet and stuff, Yo! Elly. ‘Sup?

I’ve mentioned way too many times that if Thee or Me ever claimed to hear voices or see visions that we would be locked up quicker than you can say:

“Yo! Dude! I’s jus kiddin’ !”

Butt that’s just mentioning hearing voices and seeing things.

You add this in from my favorite Douay-Rheims Bible of Genesis 22:1-12…

After these things, God tempted Abraham,

Cuz all da boyz in da hood know that when you join up with a posse dat they get to beat the shit out y’all because that shows you kin take it, and then they’s got yo back from anyone else gon beat the shit out y’all.

and said to him: Abraham, Abraham. And he answered: Here I am.

Auditory Hell Lucy Nation reprised.

He said to him: Take thy only begotten son Isaac, whom thou lovest, and go into the land of vision: and there thou shalt offer him for a holocaust upon one of the mountains which I will show thee.

I’m sure you know why I love the word-choice of dem Cat Licks.

So Abraham rising up in the night, saddled his ass: and took with him two young men, and Isaac his son: and when he had cut wood for the holocaust he went his way to the place which God had commanded him. And on the third day, lifting up his eyes, he saw the place afar off. And he said to his young men: Stay you here with the ass: I and the boy will go with speed as far as yonder, and after we have worshipped, will return to you. And he took the wood for the holocaust, and laid it upon Isaac his son: and he himself carried in his hands fire and a sword. And as they two went on together, Isaac said to his father: My father. And he answered: What wilt thou, son? Behold, saith he, fire and wood: where is the victim for the holocaust? And Abraham said: God will provide himself a victim for an holocaust, my son. So they went on together. And they came to the place which God had shown him, where he built an altar, and laid the wood in order upon it: and when he had bound Isaac his son, he laid him on the altar upon the pile of wood. And he put forth his hand and took the sword, to sacrifice his son. And behold an angel of the Lord from heaven called to him, saying: Abraham, Abraham. And he answered: Here I am.

Auditory Hallucinations are not limited to just one character in the stageplay in the mind that is time-sharing with a corkscrew shaped Bug.

And he said to him: Lay not thy hand upon the boy, neither do thou any thing to him: now I know that thou fearest God, and hast not spared thy only begotten son for my sake.

Jordanian Version: So like “G” is all like: PSYCHE! We dun gotchu Abby. Let homeboy go, we’s just seein’ if you’s loyal to the gang. Peace.

Schraight Jackets fo’ sho fo’ y’all if you tell Whitey that you dun herd voices and seen volcanoes and shit. Butt, thin you signifyin’ dat you done took a Homey up da mountain for some BBQ but dat voice inside yo haid done said: Chill, at da lass minnit. Whut Dah Fuck, Bro? Y’all gon be SWATTED and dey ain’t takin’ you out da hood alive - know whut um sayin’? let alone lettin’ y’all creatin’ yo own religion ova dah storay wit a happay endin’ whetha it be a true storay or knot. Yo ass is goin’ DOWN!

Y’all ‘ready know dah story ‘bout Mo Sez and da Boyin’ Bush. We gots a double-header agin with that Awe Dit Torry and Viz You All hellucinations, wit da added Smokin’ Bush - know whut um sayin’?

[Acacia puts off a hallucinogenic substance when burnt.]

But the Mo’s Def story bout Mo’s Says comes from this heirarchical exchange from this nebulous God that everyone talks about but rare few have heard this fabeled god talking, except mebbe the High Priest (I’ll bet the mofo’s high!). But in this case the Profit Moses went all caveman on they asses cause God say dey shoudt all be pissed because the Chilrens of the Most High din’t do like dey was tole to wipe out all dah bad folk.

Numbers, Chapter 31, King James Version: And the Lord spake unto Moses, saying,

Auditory Hallucination

Avenge the children of Israel of the Midianites: afterward shalt thou be gathered unto thy people.

Do a driveby in the Hood and take out yo cousins.

And Moses spake unto the people, saying, Arm some of yourselves unto the war, and let them go against the Midianites, and avenge the Lord of Midian. Of every tribe a thousand, throughout all the tribes of Israel, shall ye send to the war. So there were delivered out of the thousands of Israel, a thousand of every tribe, twelve thousand armed for war. And Moses sent them to the war, a thousand of every tribe, them and Phinehas the son of Eleazar the priest,

EL Ea Czar

to the war, with the holy instruments, and the trumpets to blow in his hand. And they warred against the Midianites, as the Lord commanded Moses; and they slew all the males. And they slew the kings of Midian, beside the rest of them that were slain; namely, Evi, and Rekem, and Zur, and Hur, and Reba, five kings of Midian: Balaam also the son of Beor they slew with the sword.

Why? Because A VOICE IN THEIR HEAD TOLD THEM TO SLAY THEIR COUSINS.

And the children of Israel took all the women of Midian captives, and their little ones, and took the spoil of all their cattle, and all their flocks, and all their goods.

Kidd Knapping. Human Trafficking. Robbery. Hmmm. Put a pizza parlor in Midian and it’s just like recent times!

And they burnt all their cities wherein they dwelt, and all their goodly castles, with fire.

BLM had a rich history to build from.

And they took all the spoil, and all the prey, both of men and of beasts. And they brought the captives, and the prey, and the spoil, unto Moses, and Eleazar the priest, and unto the congregation of the children of Israel, unto the camp at the plains of Moab, which are by Jordan near Jericho. And Moses, and Eleazar the priest, and all the princes of the congregation, went forth to meet them without the camp. And Moses was wroth with the officers of the host, with the captains over thousands, and captains over hundreds, which came from the battle. And Moses said unto them, Have ye saved all the women alive? Behold, these caused the children of Israel, through the counsel of Balaam, to commit trespass against the Lord in the matter of Peor, and there was a plague among the congregation of the Lord.

Within Continuum there is rarely a straight line to an endpoint (or in my case: just a POINT!) so we have to sidetrack to Peor (unless you’re wearing adult leakage protection).

https://www.gotquestions.org/Baal-Peor.html Baal Peor, or the Baal of Peor, was a local deity worshiped by the Moabites. When the Israelites, following Moses to the Promised Land, were in the vicinity of Peor, some of them fell into idolatry and worshiped Baal Peor. As a result of their sin, the men of Israel were judged by God. The story of Baal Peor starts when Balaak, the king of the Moabites, hired Balaam, a prophet-for-hire, to curse Israel. Balaak had seen the progress and might of Israel and was trying to do something that would stop them. Balaam took the money but was unable to curse Israel because the Lord would not allow him to do so. Balaam then met with the king of Moab and went through the motions of receiving a word from God; each time (seven times total) he ended up blessing Israel instead of cursing them (Numbers 23–24). At the time of the third oracle, Balaam and Balaak were observing the Israelite camp from a place called Peor (Numbers 23:28). By the end of the seventh try, Balaak finally got the message that Balaam would not curse Israel for him.

Never send a Man to do a Woman’s Job!

In Numbers 25, we find that the women of Midian began to seduce the men of Israel to sexual sin and to sacrifice to their gods. Since the gods of the pagans

If you studied Swindler’s List then you would know that the Israelites were the spawn of Jacob The Deceiver while the Pagans are the spawn of his TWIN BROTHER Esau.

This is just brother-on-brother violence using made-up gods of Ea and Ba to pretend to legitimize the FRATRICIDE.

were often fertility gods, the “worship” often involved sexual acts.

Sex Magicks has always been the highest form of the Dark Arts. It was sacred prostitution that created the first Central Bank at the temple in Babylon.

The incident is recorded in Numbers 25:1–3: “While Israel was staying in Shittim,

I try to stay out of Shittim…

the men began to indulge in sexual immorality with Midianite women, who invited them to the sacrifices to their gods. The people ate the sacrificial meal and bowed down before these gods. So Israel yoked themselves to the Baal of Peor. And the Lord’s anger burned against them.” As a judgment against the Israelites’ sin, God sent a plague among the people (verse 9).

Jebus! They already have neurosyphilis, what OTHER plague could be added to that mess? Or maybe like Malaria messing up Syphilis’s day, the other plague was inimical to the underlying God Bug infection?

According to Numbers 31:16, the women did this on the advice of Balaam. It appears that, since he could not curse Israel, he found another way to fulfill the wishes of Balaak, who was paying him. Balaam knew that, if the Israelite men could be seduced into idol worship, that God Himself would curse them.

Can’t fault the logic. If’n there really were any gods.

The word peor simply means “opening” and is the name of the place (a mountain or a spot on a mountain) from which Balaak and Balaam observed the camp of Israel. The meaning of the word may or may not be significant to the naming of the place. (Perhaps there was a cave opening there or some kind of mountain pass, or perhaps the place was called Peor for some other reason.) The word baal is simply the word for “lord,” “master,” or “ruler.”

A casual brush off by apologizers for the EL-thing. AL is the same as EL just using different phonetics and coming from different geography/cultures. So the EL ohim, EL oah, EL shaddi, etc. is no different than a Ba-EL or Ba-AL = baal or beelzebub, etc. They do their damnedest to aggrandize the Ea = Yah while diminishing the Ba part of the mesopotamian trinity of Ea, Ba, and Anu. That is why the God-Thing told Mo’s Sis Thou shalt have no other gods BEFORE Me. This didn’t preclude that there were Other Gods its just that the Most High wanted to remain high.

Baal became a technical or semi-technical name for the gods of the Canaanites.

So the factions of Ea vs. Ba became the pretext for Yakob to fight Edom back then and now, thus for Israel to Palestine the Canaanites back then and now.

There was not just one god named Baal, but there were many Baals (many Canaanite “lords”). That is why Numbers 25:3 in the NIV does not use “Baal Peor” as if it were a proper name for a god but uses the term more as a description: “the Baal of Peor,” which could also be translated “the Lord of Peor” or “Lord of the Opening.” Peor might refer to the mountain top from which Balaam and Balaak observed Israel, or it could have something to do with the literal meaning of the word peor (opening), which, in the context of Canaanite worship (and the context of Numbers 25), could have a sexual

When I see OPENING and sex cult in the same sentence, my vote is for the Sexual Connotation.

or scatological connotation. Perhaps the top of the mountain was called Peor because that is where the sexual rites took place.

Sex as worship was STANDARD in that fucked-up desert. Sacred Prostitution was considered a SERVICE to the Temple. Services rendered were paid for by a donation to the Temple. Thank you for your Service. Pay the lady on the way out. Cum again…

In any case, Baal Peor is really the Baal of Peor or simply the Lord of Peor, which distinguishes this Baal from all the others. This particular god is referred to again in Numbers 25:5. Then Numbers 25:18 speaks of “the Peor incident,” which sounds like Peor is being used as a place name rather than something based on the meaning of the word.

Lots of speculation to cover for the Ea-version that told its own voices inside its own head when THEY went down to inspect the Tower of Babel: Let US go down…

Deuteronomy 4:3 uses Baal Peor as a place name to refer to the incident recorded in Numbers 25 and in the same verse as a designation for the pagan god. “You saw with your own eyes what the LORD did at Baal Peor. The LORD your God destroyed from among you everyone who followed the Baal of Peor.”

That’s the thing about these hellucinations: GOD destroyed those people? All’s we’ve ever seen is the Hive Swarm acting on the Orders from voices inside their heads or just their priest’s head to Seek & Destroy their cousins who just liked to hump and bow.

Joshua 22:17 speaks of the “sin of Peor,” and Hosea 9:10 uses Baal Peor to refer to the place where this incident happened: “When they came to Baal Peor, they consecrated themselves to that shameful idol and became as vile as the thing they loved.” Psalm 106:28 also refers to the Baal of Peor: “They yoked themselves to the Baal of Peor and ate sacrifices offered to lifeless gods.”

IMWTF? I Mean: What The Fuck?

If it really was a Lifeless God, just a fucking rock that people fucked around for kicks to get their rocks off, then why would a TRUE GOD be all-narcisistic-psychopathic about it and order a Hit on twin-brother-cousins? The show of emotional cacophony and powerless tantrums makes me embarassed for the Ea-thing. And I have no sympathy for gods.

So it seems that Peor and Baal Peor are both used as place names to refer to the place where Israel sinned in sexual immorality

HAS THIS AUTHOR READ the Bible? Sexual decadence and incontinence is the RULE for those sheep-herders! What it is when you strip away the fake My God Is Bigger Than Your God baalshit is that they were forbidden to mix with their twin-brother-cousin offspring. This was about ETHNICK CLENZING !!!

and in worship of a particular Baal. The Baal in question is referred to as Baal Peor. Perhaps he was already referred to by this name, as he was seen to be in charge of this particular location, or perhaps this is the name that the Israelites gave him after the fact. In any case, this incident at Baal Peor stands out as the first of many times that Israel fell into immorality and idolatry, and it also serves as a warning to Christians.

The last line gives a clear picture that these creatures couldn’t keep their circumcisions in their loincloths. That serves the purpose of the Spirochete to infect as many people as possible (unless you snuff them on orders from the voice of those Spirochetes in your head). But then THAT is the reason why the Spirochete designates ONE GANG as the Chosen. There must have been some traits/genetics that the Syphilis didn’t like in other versions of the SAME FAMILY in order to keep the Bug-Friendly Versions pure.

And now… back to The NUMBERS….

Now therefore kill every male among the little ones, and kill every woman that hath known man by lying with him.

Woah! Fuck me with a stick. I write these Stacks in Stream of Consciousness following leads as they occur in Continuum. I wasn’t ready for that SEAMLESS confirmation of the Book of Numbers saying that the Midianites were GENETICALLY INCOMPATIBLE THEREFORE ANY SPAWN HAD TO BE DALEKED (EXTERIMINATE! EXTERMINATE!).

But all the women children, that have not known a man by lying with him, keep alive for yourselves.

Think about this from a breeding/genetic perspective. The Spermline of the peoples of Canaan would be wiped out by sword then bred out of the women thus their offspring. Successive generations would go from halflings to quarterlings to itdoesn’tmatteranymorelings. The ShemClan Inc., Is Ra EL division initated a Hostile Takeover of the Midian Corporate Entity, LIQUIDATED THE CERTIFICATED PREFERRED STOCK (I amaze myself sometime and it’s only midnight!) and then restructured and re-issued the Common Stock maintaining majority ownership. What ever Midian was that was incompatible with the Neurosyphilis would be bred out so that only the Chosen Genes predominated.

And do ye abide without the camp seven days: whosoever hath killed any person, and whosoever hath touched any slain, purify both yourselves and your captives on the third day, and on the seventh day. And purify all your raiment, and all that is made of skins, and all work of goats' hair, and all things made of wood. And Eleazar the priest said unto the men of war which went to the battle, This is the ordinance of the law which the Lord commanded Moses; Only the gold, and the silver, the brass, the iron, the tin, and the lead, Every thing that may abide the fire, ye shall make it go through the fire, and it shall be clean: nevertheless it shall be purified with the water of separation: and all that abideth not the fire ye shall make go through the water. And ye shall wash your clothes on the seventh day, and ye shall be clean, and afterward ye shall come into the camp.

Coodies. They are so hung up on Coodies and anything that can interfere with the Chosen Genes that they went to LENGTHS TO MINIMIZE THE MICROBES PERHAPS FIGHTING AGAINST THE EMBEDED BUG IN THE HEAD. This ‘ritual purity’ thousands of years ago led to the development of Drones that allows a God’s Eye View of the carnage they unleash with none of the quarantine and ritual washing necessary after Daleking or Palestining anyone in their way.

I’ll spare you the inventory of how many THOUSANDS of animals, women, children and gold that the marauders divided between themselves AND GOD! but it demonstrates that they ethinicully clenzed their cousins and took EVERYTHING THEY HAD. Who said: Crime Doesn’t Pay? War has always been a crime even if you blame it on the God Bug Voice in your head.

What this seizure of women does to hybridize the future generations to accept the Head Bug is just like we see in all post 1950s scifi where an invading organism from space infects a few. Those few then go out of their way to pass the infection on to others until an exponential bloom occurs to colonize (interesting word choice) the entire planet. This takeover of the host then allows for easier and wholesale communication between the Bugs in the heads of the infection.

It’s like in the movie The Puppetmasters when the aliens took over the nervous systems of their hosts then send out nerve-tendrils to communicate with - are you ready for this? The HIVE MIND. 34:20 minutes in:

The whole movie is worth watching. Heinlein of course was Family. So he was just re-telling the Family Story.

illusions. Remember that we were going over the sequelae of Neurosyphilis? Boy, it’s been a long romp. I have no idea what is meant by this. The first thing that came to mind was the motto of the Moo Sad: By deception make war.

frank paranoia. Scarlet and Rhett paranoia. This single attribute sums up so much of the grief visited upon us from the Jen Oh Siding of their cousins due to sexually mixing over a Lifeless God; to getting Coodies from your swords if you didn’t flame them after wiping out your cousins and stealing all of their wealth; to the modern times of total surveillance state beause they’re fucking crazy, anal micromanaging, voyeuristic, afraid-of-their-own-damned-shadow FREAKS!

progressive cognitive impairment often leading to:

loss of employment. Other than war, which was parceled out to a subset of the Tribes, they really didn’t work then nor do they now. Still vampyring and parasitizing off of the worker-caste that they set up after all of their conquest campaigns.

delirium. Other than a song by Lacuna Coil (iddn’t that freaky: Spirochetes? Coils? Delirium?) we’ll have to look it up:

delirium /dĭ-lîr′ē-əm/

noun

A temporary state of mental confusion and fluctuating consciousness resulting from high fever, intoxication, shock, or other causes. It is characterized by anxiety, disorientation, hallucinations, delusions, and incoherent speech. A state of uncontrolled excitement or emotion.

"sports fans in delirium after their team's victory."

A state in which the thoughts, expressions, and actions are wild, irregular, and incoherent; mental aberration; a roving or wandering of the mind, -- usually dependent on a fever or some other disease, and so distinguished from mania, or madness.

The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

It’s important to note that whatever the physical description of what Delerium is, that the source is FEVER due to the BRAIN INFECTION FROM SYPHILIS. Given that hellucinations, delusions, mania and most of the other stuff we already covered are folded into this process, I would never make a distinction between this and madness. Whence cometh madness if not the spirals in the brain?

persecutory delusions. This is my favorite because I know Morning Lark doesn’t approach investigations like this with an agenda. She like all Red Hens follows the Data. The Data led to its own conclusion that when infected with Syphilis in one’s Mud Pellet that it fosters Delusions of Persecution. Independent but supportive of this particular Stack the Little Red Hen I like to call Dictionary (the english equivalent of Wörterbuch) and I will be compiling a list of all of the countries that the Yahoodim have been expelled or banned from over a long span of time. This is always spun as a poor, oppressed, minority that is persecuted, when OPPOSITE DAY is always invoked to show that a rich, oppressive, majority that PERSECUTES was merely rationally being responded to like anyone fallen victim to a tapeworm. So delusions indeed but that is the definition of chutzpah: to turn the argument around and always claim victimhood.

I had no idea what was waiting in my comment section of my Stack Just The Facts, but I was surprised and pleased at the absolute concordances with what is clinically recorded supporting my theory of Neurosyphilis being the curly Root of All Evil.

Much thanks to Morning lark.

Pee.Ess. And I never opened any of her links… yet….