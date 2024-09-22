I can’t recall if I’ve covered this is a Stack since my #2 site was disappeared.

The reason that this is going on relates directly to the parallel in Cyberspace where in a GAME you can CHOOSE your AVATAR that can be represented as a male or female hu-man, or an animal, or fantasy creature, or a monster.

Many of the so-called gods were androgynes. Baphomet has the hermophrodyte features of male and female together. Glen Kealey said that the Clan Mothers were all self-fertile hermaphrodytes.

Are these new ‘laws’ something ‘new’? or is it just a return to the Old Ways? Is it Fantasy invading Reality? or is it merely what once was and always has been asserting itself so that it can’t be ignored?

What the Fatherland is pioneering is the way of skewing fantasy such as CHOOSING and avatar in a GAME into reality because these final generations of hu-mans have already transitioned into Made-Men. Not in the Mafioso sense, but in the GMOso sense.

When you shewt the genetic material of a bore Ted fee tall tissue of boys and girls into girls and boys then it will CHIMERIZE the host to give what used to be called: Confusion. A fellow who had a heart transplant had the urge to buy a drum set, he did so and could play perfectly even though he never played a musical instrument. The former owner of the heart was a drummer.

The memory of the a bore shun comes with the fee tuss to then transfer to the host because everything here in Hell follows the conservation of energy and matter.

Is it any wonder why previously loving children turn into raging monsters after their scheduled waxifications? The GHOSTS of the ded chilrens are acting out through the host in a quite scary manifestation of spirit possession. Scary in the sense that the parents and onlookers are so fucking brain-dead that they can’t figure out what I’ve been saying for a quarter of a century, not scary in the sense of a physical, literal HAUNTING because - well - that’s just to be expected when you practice the Dark Arts using a Need All and Sir Inge.

It’s one thing to have your little fantasy and act out any way you like. It’s another thing altogether to FORCE everyone else to play along or else. FORCED choices are always Evil. But Good is Evil and Evil is Good and so we’re back to uncle/aunty Baphy and never left our couches (that are on fire).

It’s agin The Law to yell “FYRE” in a crowded Hell.

I said this before in a recent stack: This kind of beta chimp pushing the Brain Freeze button on the alpha chimp ala Jose Delgado gives the illusion that a insanely small minority is dictating to the world what to do and how to do it.

But when you realize that the WHOLE WORLD is moving towards this cliff at the edge of Oblivion in lock step with NO ONE attempting to stop it - except for a few brave Feminists - then

it’s not a fucking MINORITY then -

Is it?

