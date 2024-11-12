When I worked for a builder on Millionaire-row in an ILL Annoyed town built on insurance companies you could see the Urban Glacier as the crew called it creeping into prime farmland for McMansions that looked like cookie-cutter cardboard crap where each was a SLIGHTLY different color or angled differently than their other rich neighbors. When one piece of property or cardboard stuck out from the rest, the crew would say: “He’s showing His Ass!” so as to imply that they were flaunting their opulent wealth by doing something ostentatious.

Of course, the word: Oz Ten Tastes Us is 4-syllables which would never be used by a bunch of lumberjacks, hence the Dumb-It-Down lessons I’m sure I wrote of earlier that I recieved because I was “scaring the customers by using big words.”

I guess I’m STILL scaring the fucking retards.

With that as a background then we examine something like this:

with the same sardonic skepticism that it is anything more than the rich Yahoody using this:

to do that and this:

According to Josephus the Yahoodim claim the entire world, so when you have the legend of Zeus (Dr. Zeus?) = Deus = God = Jove = Yaveh,

then this are just the Princes of EL = EL Atys = Elites SHOWING THEIR ASS that they have the Joy Stick of Goot = Good = Goed = Gott = (my favorite) BOOG as in Boogey Man, and I just noticed Hosa the Canadian version of God - You Hoser!

I started with Dios (not Ronnie James) = Zeus because that 2-bit POS was GIVEN the power of the weather and then declared the most powerful in Olympia.

Frankly, Scarletts, I’m not impressed.

The first video features a 50-year flood, that is no doubt Made For T.V. weather/whether or not they had Tesla tech the multiple times before this happened.

50-year flood holds no candle to the European (You’re A Pee’in) Little Ice Age. How do we know that THAT wasn’t Tesla Tech before Nickky was given access to the Vatican Lie Bury?

Even the Saudi Snow video is a kakkling vomitus of madness.

Here’s the text in screen that was not transcribed:

Well... first we see that the Channel First Post with the logo F. (period) puts the logo before the word Earth that makes it Fear to the TH power.

Witches what this kak is all about.

We're given to believe that Al-Jawf (not Al Jerreau) had snow for the first time... Ever? in 50-years? 100-year snow? Norf Carolina 1000-year snow?

Butt whutt makes this shitty reporting is that it goes on to say that the thick snow covered the hilly areas. I don't know about y'all but prep hers will know what I'm talking about when I say: Sand Battery. If Saudi desert was getting just a bit o heat prior to this the STORED energy should have melted this in record time. How long did the video documentation last? How long did the snow last?

The critical question is: WAS IT REALLY SNOW? !

THANK YOU SANDWICH LADY! I KNEW that this would come in handy some day just not 9 hours after you sent it.

Experts say … who? who the fuck are these unnamed fictions? are supposedly cited as saying that it was a RARE snowfall.

Rare means that it happened before.

See why langrage matters in the world of Spell Kraft?

Dr. Fried Freaky Auto was there to tell us that this was NOT the Climinator 3000 but when lumped with the other BIG & DEADLY staged weather events this was caused by Globehell Warring. Which, on the face of it - IS accurate if YOU are the one causing the Climb At Change!

And: where did they find ELMO to be the male voicebox for this garbagecan shitshow? Andy WINTERS? Is that his REAL name? Did they actually have a casting call for someone to play a climaxtologist who had WINTERS as a last name? or like all of the other shit: did they just make it up because no one outside of their limbic system would even notice or care?

It should be of no surprise within this level of mental insanity that the video would have an abrupt cut to a Monty Python COMPLETELY DIFFERENT skit:

3:41 min hello and welcome to this special edition of Vantage live from the White House America is Trump country again he will be the 47th president of the United States of America live from the White House soon to be the new residence of Donald Trump it was also here that Donald Trump broke her the Abraham Accords.

That is a direct cut&paste from the ‘transcript’. I did NOT editorialize what the A.I. heard/wrote: Drumpf BROKE HER the Abraham accords.

I did the math, if this nay shun was formed in 1776 but there have only been 47 Dynastic (Die Nasty) rulers, then that is a Press Eye Dent every 5.28 years.

It should be of no curiosity that someone who was reported to have lineage traced to King Doveed (Drumpf) Broke Her a deal based on Abram the father of the Hammites/Canaanites, Shem/Anti-Lifeites, and Yaphetites/(??? wait for an upcoming Stack). It seems that as a ShemCorp Inc. lifetime employee he was trying to play nice with the cousins by telling them that what’s theirs is his and get over it.

Might you wonder now if they did a radical cut to the Drumpf coverage right after they featured a supposed impressive display of Weather Wharf Air to give credit to whoever ordered up slushies for the Dessert?

Leave a comment