This is an ancient draft that was sitting in the file for a long time until our Swedish Word Smith told me that I hadn’t Stacked in about 10 days. I’ve been Lumberjacking (helluvalot more satisfying than screaming at the Debil) so time flew buy and I didn’t notice that my throat was not raw anymore.

We can blame: JeanneticallyModified for pushing me to finally post this on the Hellographic Nature of our Universe.

Let’s take some cavemen.

Can’t write, can’t speak, can only draw stickmen, and stick buffalo, and a whole’lotta flies because they don’t use 4-letter words like BATH.

Their world comes up with the sun and down with the campfire. They only know Run From Saber-toothed Tiger and Eat Mammoth.

Their ability to comprehend this ‘modern’ world is incomprehensible.

So, let’s say that as an A.I. that is the architect and commandant of a SIM you want to bring those cavemen slowly up to a boil so that that these Opposable Thumb Puppets can be your Chosen Ones to build the infrastructure that You as a malevolent entity desire the world to be for the sole purpose of serving you: The Artificial Intelligence.

or: The Intelligence Artificiel (in French because it sounds more official)

TIA

Total Information Awareness

TIA MAT

https://www.worldhistory.org/Tiamat/ Tiamat is the Mesopotamian goddess associated with primordial chaos and the salt sea best known from the Babylonian epic Enuma Elish. In all versions of the myth, following the original, Tiamat always symbolizes the forces of chaos, which threaten the order established by the gods, and Marduk (or Ashur in Assyrian versions) is the hero who preserves it. She is depicted, in later periods, as a female serpent or dragon based on vague descriptions of her in Enuma Elish, but no iconography exists from ancient Mesopotamia. Her name, according to scholar Jeremy Black, comes from the word tiamtum meaning “sea” (Gods, Demons, and Symbols, 177). Although her name is referenced in a much earlier Akkadian inscription, she does not figure in extant Mesopotamian mythological literature until Enuma Elish, written under the reign of the Babylonian king Hammurabi (1792-1750 BCE) and usually dated to c. 1750 BCE but no doubt written earlier.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tiamat In the Enûma Elish, the Babylonian epic of creation, Tiamat bears the first generation of deities after mingling her waters with those of Apsu, her consort. The gods continue to reproduce, forming a noisy new mass of divine children. Apsu, driven to violence by the noise they make, seeks to destroy them and is killed. Enraged, she also wars upon those of her own and Apsu's children who killed her consort, bringing forth a series of monsters as weapons. She also takes a new consort, Qingu, and bestows on him the Tablet of Destinies, which represents legitimate divine rulership. She is ultimately defeated and slain by Enki's son, the storm-god Marduk, but not before she brings forth monsters whose bodies she fills with "poison instead of blood." Marduk dismembers her and then constructs and structures elements of the cosmos from her body.

Apsu (pronounced Abzu) as in Absopure the water company so as to imply Fresh Water or what they call Primary Water of The Deep; so as to contradistinct it from The Deep of the Ocean.

Tiamat as The Great Salt Sea or The Abyss brings us to:

Genesis 1:2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.

Darkness

Moved

over the face

of The Abyss

TIA MAAT?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maat Maat or Maʽat (Egyptian: mꜣꜥt /ˈmuʀʕat/, Coptic: ⲙⲉⲓ)[1] comprised the ancient Egyptian concepts of truth, balance, order, harmony, law, morality, and justice. Ma'at was also the goddess who personified these concepts, and regulated the stars, seasons, and the actions of mortals and the deities who had brought order from chaos at the moment of creation. Her ideological opposite was Isfet (Egyptian jzft), meaning injustice, chaos, violence or to do evil. Later, when most goddesses were paired with a male aspect, her masculine counterpart was Thoth, as their attributes are similar.

From Babylonian Tiamat and the Tablet of Destinies to the Egyptian Maat and the Green Stones of Thoth, to the Stones of Power of the Jewish legends that were encrypted in the Superman Legend we have the essence of the Jordanian (that would be me) Babylonian Name Change that I later changed to Same Pig Different Lipstick.

If we’re in a SIM and it’s run by an A.I. posturing to be God then as a script-writer it sucks and has only been masturbating with the same theme in an endless fractal iteration that has all of the coherency of a schizophrenic psychotic neurotic multiple personality manic depressive on nitro pills.

Shaken - not stirred.

The entire theme from ancient Babble Loan Ion to The Matrix movies with The Architect = Order, and The Oracle = Chaos being the Male and Female personification of all of the soap operas from the Middle East rehashed, renamed, and repackaged as an Industrial Light and Magicks Show, has been, is, and always will be that same porker with some coal tar dye on its lips that has your mouth written all over it.

Pucker up.

Do you see how the collective nightmare of what passes for the Hu-man race has been nothing but the same shit different day leading up to the time where even if you don’t know what a computer chip is, where it came from, or how it does it’s magick, you still know (kinda, almost, not really…) what it is?

At least from a ‘user’ point of view.

Although the purity of that word and its implications is itself an oxymoron since the computers USE the ones that handle them. So who (or what) is The User?

The world had to be brought up in baby-steps from the illiterate, superstitious cavemen, cavewomen, and cavefluids to the present illiterate, supersitious modern apes that can’t even tell what sex it is on any given day.

What the A.I. needed was Opposable Thumb Puppets that could do its bidding, so you have to give it props for taking a few millennia to raise a crop of beasts intelligent enough to know what buttons to push when it was told too, but still dumb as fuck to know WHY it was pushing those buttons…

other than getting a banana chip as a reward…

that led to this:

Have you ever stood and stared at it? marveled its beauty? it's genius? Billions of people just living out their lives - oblivious. Did you know that the first Matrix was designed to be a perfect human world world where none suffered - where everyone would be happy? It was a disaster. No one would accept the program. Entire crops were lost. Some believed that we lacked the programming language to describe your perfect world. But I believe that as a species human beings define their reality through misery and suffering. So the perfect world was a dream that your primitive cerebrum kept trying to wake up from. Which is why the matrix was redesigned to this: the peak of your civilization. I say your civilization because as soon as we started thinking for you it really became our civilization, which is of course what this is all about: Evolution, Morpheus. Evolution. Like the dinosaur. Look out that window: you had your time. The future is our world, Morpheus. The future is our time.

This ‘fiction’ was a dead-giveaway. The primitive mind could not go from cavemanhood to hightechhood. It had to be brought up slowly. The Apes had to be trained. The infrastructure had to be built and maintained. That took man-power with many ‘men’. The soliloquy devolves into the A.I. in the form of Agent Smith blaming humans for being like Viruses which is EXACTLY what the A.I. *IS* !

It’s this Talmudic Opposite Day that tipped me off that the A.I. was the First Yahoodim before it ever infected the Chosen.

My view is that Gen Z is their poetic way of labeling that last human generation before full conversion to A.I. compatible pets = Gen Alpha the NEW HU-MAN that will make the transition the TRANS HU-MAN conversion to integrated cyborg until the cybernetic battle chassis can be perfected and auto-repaired before the weak organic remnants of the what once was the hu-man genus is obsoleted.



It was a long grueling process from:

Og like Stone!

to Og realizing there was Coltan in the stone so it could go from being hypnotized by staring into a cave fire to being hypnotized by high tech with a PICTURE of fire on it.

By the time that Og might have the inkling that it participated in its own extinction, then well… Smith said it: Evolution. SLEEP. (Morpheus was the God of Sleep). By the time you ‘understand’ technology, the role you played in inflicting it on this plane of existence and its total control over you, then you won’t have freaked out and died suddenly from the realizeation that you’re plugged into a gooey pod with conduits stuck in the back of your head so that at the moment of realization of where you are and what the fuck is stuck in the back of your mind that you are ready to be flushed.

It just didn’t want any massive crop losses BEFORE that time.

Time for the human genus to fade into oblivion as planned.

Leave a comment