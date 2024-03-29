NOT MEDICAL ADD VICE.

This was sent to me by the A.I.

Since I do not have depression (I give it to other people) I have never treated for that with any means. But this does explain to me why when I was gifted with some saffron that I did not have an affinity for it.

Different brain chemistry (and no jokes about me not having any brains to make a difference!).

This is offered only as information for those already in a position to experiment for themselves on themselves under the best advice of a physician.

Bearing in mind that dangerous drugs like Benzodiazapines come with a side effect of DETH if you try to withdraw from them cold turkey or too quickly.

Pro Sack is an SSRI so it is in a different class of drug but all of these poisons are still murr durr to try to withdraw from (if you will excuse the non-pun). I think Prozac is the one drug that Peter Breggin wrote an entire book on.

I don’t have any opinion on saffron either pro(zac) or con.

It is a spice.

30 milligrams would give give about 1000 doses from just an ounce of the stuff.

An ounce might be gotten for $110.

It is impossible to say if saffron would allow for easier transition away from drug poison than a slow wean since I have not studied the mechanism of action of saffron.

Nor will I. I direct people who are on psyche drugs to skilled physicians because the shit is so dangerous that it can be lethal.

The video goes on to suggest other substances that might take the edge off:

Tryptophan. I would never take this as a supplement even after they supposedly sorted out the famous fuckup associated with the manufacture of that. I eat a vegan diet, so I wouldn’t say to eat turkey because when I was eating animals I ate a tremendous amount of turkey that did absolutely nothing for my tryptophan trips to Noddy Land. Didn’t help me sleep a bit.

Tyrosine. Shit Yeah! take that if you want the most insane headaches you’ve ever had in your life. It is comparable to the histamine headache I had when my pineapple ferment went bad.

5-HTP? I’ve been doing my best to avoid things that are teased out of a whole synergistic mess. I wouldn’t trust this any more than the tryptophan supplement. 5-HTP is a precursor for serotonin, but then all of this presupposes that your genes aren’t fucked up so that you can take these starter materials and make the final product. If not then the cute little alpha-numeric that no one knows what it stands for can build up and be a toxin of its own.

Bacopa? Cabana? I have no idea what the fuck (I don’t use texting) that is and don’t care.

B12 listed as different from methylcobalamin? Why? First, I’ve never known B12 to help anyone who was under the influence of drugs. It did heal my corpus collosem when I was hit by central nervous system depressant chemical styrene monomer to relieve chemically induced anxiety (low oxygen level sensing in the brain). But I am me, and Thee ain’t Me and We are the Walrus, Kook Kook a Gew. So here’s how it goes: Cyanocobalamin is toxic waste. Hydroxycobalamin is an intermediate of the active form of B12. If you can’t convert it to the active form then you, like me will essentially be fucked and might even get some nice brain stem demyelination on long-term use of something that the body can’t use. Methylcobalamin is a methyl donor that might help ONLY those who are under-methylators. If you are not it might push you into Ape Shit Zone. Adenosylcobalamin is the only active form. It helped me ease the demyelination from the other forms but it is, of course, artificial so it is just another high tech Yahoody trap since they damaged our physiology to the point that even if you were to eat animal livers you still might not be able to use what you ate, IF you were even able to digest it….

B6. Licensed chiropractor. Why does an ILL Annoyed Farm Boy know more than study-vomiting licensed professionals? Pyridoxine HCL is the inactive form while P5P is required by sad folks that can’t phosphorylate the industrial ooze into its active form.

Here’s some scary muckraking at a level I’ve never seen before and I’ve been digging into vitamins and the AlterNOTive scam for some time. This level of expose is worthy of Pulitzer Prize.

GABA. You can tell the Ewe Toober is just what David Icke’s friend called a Repeater. He’s got a license, he read a study he’s got 226,000 more subscribers than I’ll ever have and he’s suggesting something that Grannie Annie and I revealed could be DANGEROUS FOR ANYONE WITH HORMONE SENSITIVE CANCER BECAUSE IT PROMOTES GROWTH HORMONE. I even argued this point with Elliot Overton in his comment section and he got belligerent about it because people get invested by the information (from the Cunt Troll Hers) that infested their minds and they can’t let go of ‘Scientific Studies’ that they READ. REFUCKINGSEARCH IS WHAT YOU DO IN A LAB. Reading someone else’s paper and then approving it is what the FDA does when it whores to Big Pharma.

Sew, there you have it. It’s up to you if you want to snuff some saffron or just shave your head and dip your robe in it and become a monk or a nun or a monkey or none of the above. If it works the please by all means don’t be mean and post a comment here about what it means to you on average (a math joke for the word: mean).

Leave a comment