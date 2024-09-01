The sole soul reason that I deigned to be on Substack - not because it is a bastion of free speech (they 86ed my replacement stack with 150 posts without explanation) but I needed a way to acclerate and facilitate the exchange of ideas with the brightest minds that I have had the priviledge to work with.

Within the parent thread of

our other Little Red Hen of Machspeed A-Veil LeeAnne Man: Wayne shared a comment and references that I feel have to have a televised autopsy upon to show how seemingly authoritative and supportive material within Allopathy and AlterNOTive Medisin can be the deadly Coral Snake that just happens to look like a Florida King Snake, a Scarlet King Snake, and a cast of dozens.

“Red touching yellow will kill a fellow, but red touching black is safe for Jack.”

We’re not going to let Jack off so easy…

A snake is a snake is a snake. Granted the Elapidae cobra family that the coral snake resides in to donate venom for the supposed ConYid Wax job aside, the damned variegated garden hoses will bite you regardless of whether they have more venom than an entitled Karen.

Lettuce Sea what Wayne weighed in with:

Wayne Lusvardi commented on your post She did it AGAIN.... Shhhh! It Isn’t Junk Food that Causes Cancer, It’s Leaky Gut ITEM #1 Cancer expert reveals how every new patient he sees is UNDER 45 - as he tells what they all have in common; By Alexa Lardieri; U.S. Deputy Health Editor Dailymail.Com Published: 13:29 EDT, 14 August 2024 | Updated: 17:57 EDT, 14 August 2024 North Carolina's Duke University oncologist Dr Nicholas DeVito says he and his colleagues have experienced a complete demographic switch in recent years. Based on what he's seeing everyday, talking to patients on the ground and analyzing the data, he blames the rise of junk food diets. Nearly 75 percent of food consumed in the US is considered ultra-processed and it is teeming with additives and potentially harmful ingredients. Numerous studies have found an association between a high ultra-processed foods (UPFs) diet and more than 30 conditions, including multiple cancers, and an early grave. ITEM #2 The Link Between Bacterial Inflammagens, Leaky Gut Syndrome and Colorectal Cancer Greta M de Waal, Willem J S de Villiers, Etheresia Pretorius • PMID: 33605849 • DOI: 10.2174/0929867328666210219142737 There is a causal relationship between cancer (including colorectal cancer), chronic systemic inflammation and persistent infections, and the presence of dysregulated circulating inflammatory markers. It is known that aberrant clot formation and coagulopathies occur in systemic inflammation. In colorectal cancer, there is a close link between gut dysbiosis and an inflammatory profile. In this review, we present evidence of the connection between gut dysbiosis, the entry of bacteria into the internal environment, and the presence of their highly potent inflammagenic molecules, such as lipopolysaccharide and lipoteichoic acid, in circulation. These bacterial components may act as one of the main drivers of the inflammatory process (including hypercoagulation) in colorectal cancer. We review literature that points to the role of these bacterial inflammagens and how they contribute to colorectal carcinogenesis. Insight into the factors that promote carcinogenesis is crucial to effectively prevent and screen for colorectal cancer. Early diagnosis of an activated coagulation system and the detection of bacterial components in circulation and also in the tumour microenvironment, could therefore be important, and may also, together with modulation of the gut microbiota, serve as potential therapeutic targets.

Sometimes I like to let people read the whole thing through like doing an exterior exam on a corpse before the cutting and the oozing and the smell.

For Clarity: (wasn’t she in Silence of the Mutton?) Wayne and I are good friends and collaborators. Just like with our Beloved Jeannette, I’m merely cutting the diseased parts out of the corpses they bring in for histology (cellular exam) to show where the bad parts are, I’m never going to disparage my friends over someone else’s work.

You might want to wear a carbon filtered respirator and put on the air filter…

… this one is going to stink.

SPOILER: THEY’RE COVERING FOR FRANK VACCINE DAMAGE.

Now, if every won were at my level then they would have known it, shut this Stack down, moved on to some family entertainment, and been done with it. I would have stopped there, gone about my pawpaw pickin’ bidnez (I really am harvesting pawpaws - the american banana custard fruit not papaya) and waited for the next inflammatory post to come my whey. Witch isn’t hard to do these days.

Butt, my goal is to SHOW you the difference between a deadly venomous snake and a constrictor that mimicks the deadly one but is still a threat none-the-less. More of a threat to rodents but then we’re talking human health - so I repeat myself!

[from our beloved Fran Zetta: Of Mice & Men]

It Isn’t Junk Food that Causes Cancer, It’s Leaky Gut

I was inducted into Camp Mel Thornberg, so Cancer is merely spirochetosis. There are so many things that can cause leaky gut including burrowing corkscrews, AND cholera toxin, AND the LPS IN VACCINES !!!!!!!!!!!!! (already the feces of the theses is showing through) but as Wayne likes to point out: NOTHING happens in isolation, therefore the wax jobs deliver not only LPS but also the spirochetes that cause the cancer that Jack Built.

I’m not a binary denialist. I’m the All Of The Above guy. So, leaky gut in the presence of junk food will be co-conspirators in this investigation into what kilt John Dough.

[Who doesn’t LOVE Fran Zetta? I’d like a cadaver in a morgue with a toe tag… her response after my request was…]

[how can you NOT LOVE that girl !???]

Numerous studies have found an association between a high ultra-processed foods (UPFs) diet and more than 30 conditions, including multiple cancers, and an early grave.

I’m sure that is true. Who commisioned, did, and published the studies?

When motherfuckers were dropping like flies between my window panes there were news stories of how HOT SHOWERS could cause heart-fucking-attacks! Running could cause fucking-heart-attacks. FUCKING could cause Fucking-heart-attacks!

But ConYid is safe and affected.

Since the year 2000, creeping up on a quarter of a century, I have read at least five or six papers that could merit the label as SCIENCE WRITING. Face it Kids: that’s ONE PAPER EVERY FIVE-FUCKING YEARS!

https://www.science.org › content › article › 1-scientific-publishing The 1% of scientific publishing | Science | AAAS Here's some consolation: A new study finds that very few scientists—fewer than 1%—manage to publish a paper every year. But these 150,608 scientists dominate the research journals, having their names on 41% of all papers. Among the most highly cited work, this elite group can be found among the co-authors of 87% of papers.

It seems like a lot but when you factor in the See Eye Aye and chatbots both of which have been around longer than you were aware or suspected, then this is a very small minority report.

https://phys.org › news › 2022-04-millions-papers-published-year-scientists.html Millions of research papers are published in a year. How do scientists ... Education. April 27, 2022. Millions of research papers are published in a year. How do scientists keep up? by Eva Botkin-Kowacki, Northeastern University. If you want to be a scientist, you're ...

I’ll tell you how I kept up for over 20 years: Bullshit Filter.

https://www.researchgate.net › publication › 229062236_Article_50_million_An_estimate_of_the_number_of_scholarly_articles_in_existence (PDF) Article 50 million: An estimate of the number of scholarly ... Broadly speaking there are roughly ∼2.5 million peer-reviewed journal papers published per year; ∼500,000 in the United States alone (Jinha, 2010; National Science Board National and Science ...

It’s always good to have backup incase the needle breaks!

So for 24 years I have viewed data, and within a word, a sentence, a paragraph, or chapter, or entire paper or book have been able to sniff out the bullshit and tell by the age and aroma what animal it came from.

With no malice towards Wayne: the entire premise in the first article fell apart in two words: JUNK FOOD. I IMMEDIATELY knew that it was a cover for vaccines. The true cause was even MENTIONED within the second citation. Let me expand on that (I had beans for dinner).

There is a causal relationship between cancer (including colorectal cancer), chronic systemic inflammation and persistent infections, and the presence of dysregulated circulating inflammatory markers.

If you don’t have lyzdexia like me then you would have seen: CAUSAL meaning IT CAUSES rather than “casual” that means like polyester pants in the 1970s.

If you have a copy of

then you would have known since 2008 that the ONLY way to have CHRONIC INFLAMMATION IS VIA WAX JOBS.

The ONLY way to have persistent infections (like LYME) is from WAX JOBS.

The ONLY way to have “dysregulated circulating inflammatory markers“ is from WAX JOBS. Because ONLY in ICD-999, Vaccine Induced Disease, the Chronic SERUM SICKNESS Postulate, would you find that CICs = circulating immune complexes = antigen/antibody pairs that show not only CHRONIC INFLAMMATION, BUT PERSISTENT INFECTION, AND EMBED IN TISSUE TO CAUSE DESTRUCTION VIA AUTOIMMUNITY LIKE KIDNEY DISEASE!

Only me.

Sometimes I feel so lonely with the misty clouds above my massive brain, the birds shitting on the crenulated cleavage of my cranium and the ignorant masses below me seemingly having fun right before a big foot (not mine) crushes them.

Do you see?

CAN you see that ICD-999 the previous U.N. W.H.O. code for vaccine induced disease is a vasculotide = pathology of the blood vessels that can account for ANYTHING from leaky gut to leaky organs to leaky brains. Maybe that’s what’s wrong with the apes beneath me: Their brains leaked out.

That second citation TOLD you that cancer was caused by Wax Jobs with all of the citations that you needed, outlined by me 16 years ago with no one but Rebecca Carley and a handful of others paying attention and half the population of the world volunteered for MAID (medically assistance in dying) to get what?

Wouldn’t a Clot Shot qualify for a vasculotide-inducing iatrogenic we upon?

I guess the followup is:

Can you see why I despise humans so much?

I’m the fucking Indian Guide that says: Don’t step there, white-man. Heep Bad Medisin!

But the fuckers step there on purpose just to spite me, get caught in the snare. Up goes their leg, off comes their head and I just walk away in disgust.

What’s the fucking point of saying the same thing for 16 years?

I’ll tell you.

The 359 subscribers to this Stack. I keep losing one a week.

I’ve made a difference in a bunch of people’s lives and they have made a difference in mine. My purpose now is to pass on the surgical eye. The pathologist’s saavy. So that you can don your own goggles and hazmat suit, grab that bone-saw and do the craniotomy yourself so that you can tease out that mass of goo that passes for brains in what only looks like humans.

Here’s what those non-humans ALWAYS say in all of their vampyric money-bleeding bleating like sheep for more tax money:

Early diagnosis of an activated coagulation system and the detection of bacterial components in circulation and also in the tumour microenvironment, could therefore be important, and may also, together with modulation of the gut microbiota, serve as potential therapeutic targets.

So whereas the motherfuckers ADMITTED THAT WAX JOBS ARE THE CAUSE OF CANCER… what did they do? What I have exposed on MANY a substack: They blame the BACTERIA!

As of there aren’t: fungi, parasites, viruses (yes, Virginia, there really ARE virufuckingesses), nanobacteria, mycoplasms, prions, rickettsia, and DESIGNER BUGS THAT COME OUT OF MILLIE TARRY LABS.

Yet all the cunts talked about was BACTERIA.

Then the cunts ends with: POTENTIAL THERAPIES.

Hopefully, Our Lady of Sardnia will need her blood pressure medication over this because it’s been what? 5784 years that they’ve been saying they don’t know what the cause of ANY disease is, let alone cancer, but they’re working on it, and there MIGHT be a cure on the horizon. That’s almost 6 millennia of pumping adrenaline to sell a car that doesn’t exist.

So, no.

There were no answers in any of those articles or the ones that came before or the 50 million that will come after. It is a PURPOSEFUL coverup of causation that is as obvious as what my proverbial Third Grade Class could expose and laugh out of the room at the opening of the besmirched mouth of the presenters.

I’ve got to go, kids. Pawpaws are awaitin’

https://www.appalachianhistory.net/2018/09/way-down-yonder-in-paw-paw-patch.html

Call it the American Custard Apple or the West Virginia Banana, but it’s neither apple nor banana. It’s the Paw-paw (Asimina trilob), the largest native fruit of North America, and it grows throughout Appalachia. There are about seven other members of the genus Asimina, all growing in the southeastern U.S. Mature pawpaw trees produce fruits 2″ wide by 10″ long, which turn from green, to yellow, and then black as they ripen in the fall.

This year they haven’t gotten past half of that length and were ripe under green skin. This is why I call it Biocide not just Jen Oh Side.

Where, oh where is pretty little Susie?

Where, oh where is pretty little Susie?

Where, oh where is pretty little Susie?

Way down yonder in the paw-paw patch. Come on, boys, let’s go find her,

Come on, boys, let’s go find her,

Come on, boys, let’s go find her,

Way down yonder in the paw-paw patch. Pickin’ up paw-paws, puttin’ ’em in her pockets,

Pickin’ up paw-paws, puttin’ ’em in her pockets,

Pickin’ up paw-paws, puttin’ ’em in her pockets,

Way down yonder in the paw-paw patch. —The Paw Paw Patch

Traditional folk song

Leave a comment