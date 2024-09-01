I’m just a mild-mannered Stacker who wants to vomit vitriole, get it out of my system and then go back to a quiet simmer of nookear reaction.

Yet our Beloved Jeannettecally Modified loves to go: “I wonder what will happen if I pull THESE control rods out HERE?”

Here’s The Stack from the critical mass theory reaction

Jeannettecally Modified; 2 hrs ago

I just got THIS. German Cancer therapies.

IF interested: Scroll for Summary/Questions/Answers after audible links.

Patrick Jordan; 29 mins ago

When I saw: German and Cancer I scrolled fast to see if it referred to German New Medicine. It did. I left.

It is the same new age bullshit of clicking your heals together and wishing your disease away by Magickal Thinking.

I absolutely DESPISE THOSE CHARLATANS.

Case in point: NO ONE wanted to get rid of their disease more than me, so it couldn't be a function of desire, or motivation, or aptitude, or the physical work of experimentation. It had to do with the RIGHT PHYSICAL ACTIONS TO EFFECT A PHYSICAL SOLUTION IN A PHYSICAL WORLD.

When I saw Elliot Overton's video on high caloric malnutrition and the use of thiamine B1, I immediately acted on it in HOPES of gaining weight. I gained ABSOLUTELY NO WEIGHT AS WAS MY GOAL BUT CEREBRAL SALT WASTING FROM HEAD INJURY WENT AWAY IN A MONTH ON LOW DOSE ACTIVE THIAMINE.

See? If this was new age wish yourself back to Kansas bullshit, then I would have been as fat and rich as Alex Jones and I would have a successful Ewe Toob with millions of followers and all would be well with the world.

As it stands something COMPLETELY left field out of the blue happened beyond the possibility of my expectation despite where I had my focus/intention/action.

I didn't even have warm-fuzzy thoughts about being fat. It was just a neutral experiment to prove or disprove claims made.

Thoughts didn't matter.

Feelings didn't matter.

Only Matter matters in a physical world.

Life snuck up on me, kicked me in my ass and then asked if I wanted another.

Words can't describe how I hate these PSYCHOsomatic shills for Satan.

Jeannettecally Modified; 17 mins ago

I FEEL You! AND I 1000% hear where your coming from.

I read into it differently. No real wishy washy thinking involved.... I may have missed it..."mind/body therapies... Is LAST on the ingredients list.

"German cancer clinics often employ a multi-faceted approach, combining various therapies for synergistic effects. They might use whole body hyperthermia in conjunction with low-dose chemotherapy, or combine biological response modifiers like Polyerga® with localized treatments like galvanotherapy. Nutritional support, detoxification protocols, and mind-body therapies are often integrated into treatment plans. This comprehensive approach aims to attack cancer from multiple angles while supporting overall health and minimizing side effects"

I was TRYING to be helpful... NOT to piss you off so early in the day. It's Barely NOON for Christ's sake!

I started replying via a comment but it gets to long, involved, and I like a good mud wrestling event to be available to the public so here’s my response as a Stack:

My deer Ladee, you could NEVER piss me off.

I'm in a constant state of pissed-offedness.

Butt lettuce eggs am mine what you outlined from what you gleaned from this madness to expose the Teutonic Lies at their heart:

Various therapies:

Hyperthermia = sauna. Anyone can do that at home these days.

But in conjunction (astrology?) with CHEMO-FUCKING THERAPY!

Again: not pissed at your input, just pissed - and not in the British-Australian sense of having a wee bit too much alcohol.

The reason that it was shorted to Chemo for the illiterate apes is that the full name is Chemical Therapy by Cytotoxic Drugs. One of the early ones was a Sheep De-Fleecing agent Cytoxan = Cyto = cell, Toxin = Poison that is the reason why people's HAIR FALLS OUT. The "SHEEP" are being "De-Fleeced" indeed!

I don’t think that Polyerga is related to you almond eating bird…

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › 7800935 Polyerga, a biological response modifier enhancing T-lymphocyte ... Cancer patients are often treated with biological response modifiers to enhance immunological functions. However, little is known about the actual mechanism of action of many of these substances. Therefore, we were interested in the effect of i.p. treatment with porcine low-molecular-weight spleen p ….

I don’t want anyone getting upset over this. I’m sure that it is co-sure pig spleen that they are using…

What should drive everyone into a rage about these Germ Men is the quotes that you typically see from the Am Mare Eye Can whores:

often treated — little is known about the actual mechanism of action

OPERATION FUCKING PAPERGODDAMNED CLIP !

NOTHING has changed in Germany, or it’s proxy of the U.S. or its parent in Is Ra EL before, during, or after WWII.

This is NEW MEDICINE?

I guess, it’s so fucking new that they have no fucking clue what it is that they are doing so they are EXPERIMENTING on humans with UNKNOWN substances despite many ‘laws’ in place about INFORMED CONSENT AND EXPERIMENTATION OF HUMANS BEFORE A DRUG IS APPROVED.

I mean Christ in a Cabana! How do you even get shit to market without M.O.A !

I taught Mechanism of Action to Grannie Annie and she only had a G.E.D.

https://link.springer.com › content › pdf › 10.1007 › BF02576387.pdf Polyerga, a biological response modifier enhancing T-lymphocyte ... Among hese agents, Polyerga, amixture of standardized porcine low-molecular-weight peptides, is used as a biological response modifier during supportive therapy of cancer patients. Preclinical studies have shown that Polyerga can increase the number of plaque-forming cells [28] and

OK… I’ve heard of Peptides before. As if it means anything to anyone. The average ape hears or reads about it then repeats it as if it has meaning. Petides. PEPTIDES. PEPTIDES!

Amino acids make peptides, peptides make proteins. The word itself is non-descript. They told you NOTHING. People are repeating NOTHING.

Whatever these SIGNALLING MOLECULES are, they are provoking a reaction and I’m disinclined to waste my time on what a Plaque-forming Cell is.

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › pmc › articles › PMC4597861 Porcine Splenic Hydrolysate has Antioxidant Activity Furthermore, Polyerga ®, which is an oligopeptide purified from porcine spleen, was reported to be effective in up-regulating immune responses in human subjects (Borghardt et al., 2000). The immunomodulatory actions of some peptides have been evaluated by lymphocyte proliferation…

Oh… OK… that helped.

Lymphocyte proliferation.

What is a limp fo’ sight?

A white blood cell.

What is chemo and radiation for?

To destroy the immune system.

So they are beating a dead horse? Yeah. That makes sense. Hey! wasn’t lymphocyte proliferation called Leukemia back in my day?

Fuck me.

But it is an Aunty Oxidant!!!

Them’s fightin’ words.

JEANNETTE !!!!!!!!! PULL OUT ALL OF THE CONTROL RODS!

But we aren’t even done yet…

Galvanotherapy. They hook you up to electrical current.

Who knows what THEY mean by Galvano but you can find museums with tons of torture toys from the 1800s that used galvanism for ‘health’.

I’m probably Part-Amish because I concur that Electricity IS The Devil, so I abandoned any form of electronic medicine decades ago. You can’t go to the Devil for relief from what the Devil gave you.

I imagine that it is part of some kind of electroporation that opens up the cells to let the toxins they are forcing into you to work better. But that is a Devil’s Bargain since the selective permeability of the cell is there to keep out UNWANTED chemicals and pathogens. If the castle gates are opened then ANYTHING can get IN OR OUT.

Nutritional support (like jock straps?) and Detoxification protocols (like the protocols of szion?) could probably be dismantled by a very cursory (I curse a lot) examination and I doubt if they are ever tailored to the individual and especially their blood type.

and finally…

mind-body therapies

It might be a German thing to reverse things: Up the sidewalk I went. vs. The Hamerican: I went up the sidewalk.

How about: BODY-mind Therapies?

SOMATOpsycho vs. psychosomatic?

Ewe Sea: IF you fix the body - then that will fix the mind. Not the other way around. The mind is a PERCEPTUAL DEVICE *NOT* a physical world modifying device. The BRAIN is an ORGAN so if that is fucked up (guaranteed with any grape ape on this planet) then it needs to be fixed at the organistic level NOT stroked like a shivering chihuahua.

On a scale of 0-10 I give German New Medicine a -66.

Since my blood pressure is probably elevated to 120/80 from its normal unmeasurable level, I think that I might contact Jeannette on a regular basis just for the hypertension thrill of it.

Love you Girl.

