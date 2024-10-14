It occurred to me as I read my PRINTED calendar that Rosh Hashanah was on October 3rd and Yom Kippur was on October 12th.

The phrase OCTOBER SURPRISE is part of our language but we often don’t question what it is or why it is.

When it is casually looked into you might get some deflection that it has something to do with a media distraction before a US presidential election, but that just seems like a lame coverup.

I was sent this video with the warning that it was horrific.

motaz_azaiza A post shared by @motaz_azaiza

Obviously innocent people being burnt up in canvas tents by insane Yahoodim dropping balms on them. Probably for the reason that Jimmy Dore ‘joked’ about that maybe some of the children MIGHT through rocks at their tanks.

So it occurred to me that the October Surprise is a historical celebration of the Yahoody New Year by some act of demonic sacrificial international whar crime so that things start out Good for them. Given that the Satanic Creed is:



Good Is Evil

Evil Is Good

What they are doing - what they have ALWAYS done - is called Total Whar. There are no Rules of Whar. There are no International Laws. THEY invented all of that so that posturing fools and barking yap dogs can claim that THEY are breaking Their own rules, while the fools and dogs do NOTHING to stop them.

When’s the last time YOU celebrated the New Year by balming refugees in their tents?

The ONLY answer to Total Whar is… Total Whar.

