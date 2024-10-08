Well, OK it might have started as a hill. Now it’s a man-made valley…

The photograph shown in figure 1 was taken about 1998, and it shows the open pit of the Haile deposit of Lancaster County, South Carolina, which produced approximately 50 metric tons of gold. New and more recent drilling by Romarco Minerals Inc. has delineated an additional ~115 metric tons of gold (Au), bringing the estimate of the amount of contained gold in this one Slate Belt gold deposit to well over 160 metric tons (~5.6 million ounces of gold, table 1).

5,600,000 ounces at the exaggerated average price of $2000 per ounce = $11,200,000,000.

That’s eleven BILLION, two-hundred million doll ears.

FROM ONE DEPOSIT.

Times 1000 mines and that would erase the current national debt.

Take your pick: High Purity Quartz, Gold inclusions in the quartz, or Lithium.

10% of the population of N.C. live above what they want and now NO ONE is in the way of having at it.

