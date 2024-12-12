Remember when the Social Security subcontractor got hacked putting BILLIONS of people around the world in jeopardy of their private information?

The ‘solution’ was to SIGN UP with the three major credit bureaus that supposedly don’t exchange any information between each other (yeah fucking right) in order to PROTECT YOUR INFORMATION.

They’re pulling on our penises like garden hoses on a retractable reel.

PLUS you can check the security of your information with Social Security directly by signing into your account with them.

How stupid do they think people are?

THAT stupid.

So, what’s this game?

Well, you can’t use the Google program to degoogle yourself.

1:57 I'm very concerned about for others who feel this simple step may help them stay one step ahead of the would be thieves. You'll need to do it on your computer since the blurring feature isn't available in the Google Maps application. And it's also important to know once a property is blurred the change is permanent.

So now your computer AND your property are tagged with one of if not the largest crimnal cabals on the planet.

It’s just a shuck & jive, bait & switch.

You have no control but they are inducing you to THINK you have control so that you will volunteer more to what makes petty theives look like cave babies in fur diapers.

The whole Diversity Inclusion and Equity has to D.I.E. because it is just Opposite Day bullshit.

This is what our Furnace Girl is going through to try to get things resolved on her ranchero:

She would try to get some cheep parts to attempt to troubleshoot/fix her mosheen but her car has been out of commission for some time. She would call for an uber, but her cellphone has been out of commsion for some time. She said none of that would matter anyway because uber requires a smart phone and…

Uber makes you have acct & pay with credit card using credit card tap to pay thingy.

What this means is that the POOR have already been disenfrancised from a system that wants only rich people to be able to get anything done within a world that can’t find its own ass with two hands and a GPS anyway. All others can just kindly curl up in the corner and starve so that the state will take over your holdings.

It’s like an electronic Amish Shunning.

Leave a comment