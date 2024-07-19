Who said Crime Doesn’t Pay?

Ferdinand Lundberg in his 1968 book The Rich And the Super Rich said that there was no need for Organized Crime to be blamed for ruling the U.S. when the Federal Govern Mente was doing it so well.

Even if you aren’t interested in Say Cunt A Mud Meant stuff it is worth your wile to watch the entire video to see how the Courts (treasonously altered since 1947) entraps people in money-bleeding schemes. It has the appearance of a fractal fly trap where if you are able to extract all six of your little buggy arms out of the goo, that the moment you flap your wings then your WINGS get caught in a whole brand new set of buggy goo.

It has never mattered if THEY are wrong and you are 100% inocent and right.

The hosts referred to TEMPLATES that were GIVEN to the states to make them homogenous checkboxes throughout the country. See the above about the 1313 Clearinghouse to know that this is the continuation of the fascism masquerading as communism in a capitalistic So Sigh Ate Tea.

When the A.I. sends me material on abusive cops the TOP things that every one of them has (beside Bugs in their heads) is Anonymous Third Party Accusers and NO INVESTIGATION of the accuser or the claim. They just go right to busting the prey.

The slaves let things get this far.



